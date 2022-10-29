Read full article on original website
Related
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
Elon Musk tells Stephen King that Twitter needs to pay the bills somehow after the novelist said he'd quit the site if he was charged $20 for verification
Elon Musk said Twitter has bills to pay after Stephen King threatened to leave the site over a $20 verification fee. Musk suggested to King that verified Twitter users could be charged $8 a month. The billionaire said charging for a blue tick was the only way to defeat trolls...
Simone Biles Responded Perfectly To A Person Who Trolled Her Tweet About Jeffrey Dahmer Costumes
Sometimes it's best to just eat your food and keep your mouth shut.
Fans Start a GoFundMe to Help Kanye West Financially
Kanye West fans want to bring back his billionaire status. Last Tuesday, it was announced that the rapper's partnership with Adidas had been terminated due to his ongoing antisemitic comments. The partnership had been West's biggest brand deal to date, reportedly bringing in up to $2 billion a year, per The Washington Post.
Comments / 0