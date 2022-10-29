ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia football observations as Bulldogs best Florida, even with sub-par third quarter

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44esGM_0iriwbSF00

Jacksonville, Fla., — . Weird things tend to happen when Georgia and Florida play in Jacksonville. That was the case once again on Saturday.

The Bulldogs raced to a 28-3 halftime lead. Then Georgia seemed to put on its Atlanta Falcons mask, as the Bulldogs turned the ball over on their first drives to open the third quarter and watch Florida make it a 28-20 game.

But Georgia found its composure, took the mask off and played like Georgia once again. The Bulldogs scored immediately and pulled away for a 42-20 win over the rival Gators.

Georgia now sits at 8-0 heading into next week’s massive game against Tennessee. The loss moves Florida to 4-4 under first-year coach Billy Napier.

Georgia was a record-setting favorite over Florida, with the Bulldogs closing as a 23.5-point favorite over Florida. For most of the game, you saw why that was the case.

But the very poor third quarter from Georgia was like finding a razor blade in your kid’s Halloween haul. Very concerning, especially with a game against Tennessee looming next week.

Read observations at DawgNation.com

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

CFP RankinCFP Rankings: Georgia Shockingly Comes in at No. 3

The first set of college football playoff rankings have been released for the 2022 college football season and there is a new No. 1 at the top. RECIPE ROUNDUP: Get in the spirit with holiday baking. The calendar has officially transitioned into November which means its time to start planning...
ATLANTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

King’s Hawaiian invests $85M in Georgia facility

ATLANTA – King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian® will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs.
OAKWOOD, GA
The Albany Herald

King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion

ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
OAKWOOD, GA
secretatlanta.co

One Of The Best Donut Shops In America Set To Open Three Locations In Atlanta

It is nearly impossible to have too many sweets this time of year, so it only makes sense that you make room on your plate for one more piece of dessert. Atlanta’s dessert scene is one that continues to grow rapidly and we couldn’t be more excited. More options and more sweets have found their way into our city and we aren’t complaining. The latest hotspot will be The Salty Donut.
ATLANTA, GA
TheDailyBeast

Atlanta Preacher Gives Herschel Walker the Business in Fiery Sunday Sermon

“Y’all ain’t ready for me today.” That’s how the raucous crowd listening to Atlanta-area pastor Jamal Bryant knew he was on one during his fiery sermon on Sunday, one in which he did not exactly practice pure separation between church and state. Instead, Bryant told the faithful at Newbirth Missionary Baptist what he thought about GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker. “Ladies and gentlemen, when the Republican Party of Georgia moved Herschel Walker from Texas to Georgia so that he could run for Senate, it’s because change was taken too fast in the post-Antebellum South,” the pastor rumbled ahead of next...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 31 - Nov. 6

ATLANTA - Whether you're looking for something traditional or want to keep it simple, we've got our eyes on a ton of events perfectly planned for the family, or singles. Start off the week with spooky Halloween plans, and end it with a rockin' benefit concert. Or, how about a taste of Kennesaw and a complete immersion into Native American culture? We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
88K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy