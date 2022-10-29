Welcome back to our monthly guide to all things whisk(e)y. The 2022 edition of this award-winning Canadian whisky is once again crafted from a 100% prairie rye mashbill and Rocky Mountain spring water. And it’s once again spicy, full of chocolate, dark fruits, vanilla and wood. Somehow powerful and yet balanced, this might be the best rye of the year.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 14 MINUTES AGO