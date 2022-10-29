ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

cambridgespy.org

A Now Retired Visionary Art Museum Director, Rebecca Hoffberger sees a Future of Fresh, Intuitive Thinking

The best way to sample the depth of knowledge and spiritual height of Rebecca Hoffberger is to walk the hallways, climb the soaring spiral stairs, and immerse yourself in the exhibit areas of Baltimore’s quirky, unique, inspiring and nationally acclaimed American Visionary Art Museum. There you will find creative vision and revelations in countless works by mostly unknown, self-taught artists.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Philly

Reading Terminal Market expands on to Filbert Street

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Reading Terminal Market is expanding. Its new Filbert Street Transformation Project is now complete.The 1100 block of Filbert Street has been transformed into a multi-purpose street.CBS3 shot video overnight.The project, which cost $1.5 million, will create more dining space, public art displays and cultural programming.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
timespub.com

Spotlight: Altomonte’s

It is often said the connection between food and wine is infinite and timeless; and, no one holds that relationship with more reverence than the Italians. The path Altomonte’s has travelled over the years, from their humble beginnings as a corner butcher shop in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood, all the way to their current status being one of the country’s foremost authentic and diversified Italian Specialty Markets, has always been one of growth. However, the family owners at Altomonte’s take a unique approach to their company’s growth. With each and every step they take outwardly, they reach deeper and deeper down into their rootstock. They have an unwavering conviction in this mindset. Everything must be firmly balanced.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
timespub.com

Spotlight: Donegal Jewelers

Getting married? Looking for the perfect wedding bands?. Did you know that wedding bands have been around since the time of the ancient Egyptians? At that time the bands were made from reeds. Later they began to be made of metal due to its durability and strength, perfect symbols for a couple’s commitment to each other.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
WHYY

Halloween on South Street: Costumes, candy, and new customers

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Philadelphia’s South Street was bustling with costumes and excitement Saturday as small businesses were met with trick-or-treaters on the hunt for candy. The South...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wilmtoday.com

Best Burger Spots in Wilmington, Delaware!

We LOVE our burgers here in Wilmington, Delaware! We polled our friends on our Instagram for the best burger spots in Wilmington and did our own research to compile this list below! Try to read it without drooling, WE DARE you!. 1. Kid Shelleen’s- “Brunch, beer, and burgers” are the...
WILMINGTON, DE
cambridgespy.org

The Tall Stick During Halloween by Kate Emery General

“It’s as much fun to scare as to be scared’ Vincent Price. The city of Palo Alto is known for Stanford University and as the birthplace of the Silicon Valley. It is one of America’s most educated cities. My husband, Matt grew up on one of the...
PALO ALTO, CA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are the Best Ice Cream Parlors in Pennsylvania?

The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia offers a nostalgic taste of days gone by. Its classic soda fountain serves a variety of authentic flavors. You can sample rum, root beer, whiskey, and chocolate fudge and even order a chocolate frappe or a cup of lemonade. The atmosphere is homey, and you'll get excellent service from friendly servers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
travelmag.com

Where to Find Short Term Furnished Rentals in Philadelphia

If you’re planning to stay in Philadelphia for any length of time, then a short-term rental offers a number of advantages over more traditional accommodation options. Steeped in history, modern-day Philly has plenty of contemporary attractions, making for a heady mix of old and new. And if you’re seeking a short-term rental here, they’re in ample supply too. But finding the right one for your needs isn’t always easy. That’s why we’ve done the research so you don’t have to and picked out three of the best online resources for finding short-term apartment rentals in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Back for 2022: A Montgomery County Holiday Event That’s Totally Tinsel

Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular Returns to Oaks beginning Black Friday evening, Nov. 25, 2022.Image via Magdalena Ciccone at carbonhouse. It was about this time last year that commuters on Route 422 noticed something unusual rising in Oaks, near the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center. When its installation was complete, it was finally identified as “Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular Presented by Deitz & Watson,” a full-bore, fully interactive, family friendly, feat of food, folderol, and festivities.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Talk of the Town: Coatesville

November is the perfect month for a mini day trip to Coatesville. From seeing the last bits of fall foliage in the park to prepping your skin for winter at the spa, discover why we think you should put this Chester County city on your list of spots to visit.
COATESVILLE, PA
WPG Talk Radio

English Creek Shopping Center to Get a Mr. Wish

Your wish is coming soon to the English Creek Shopping Center at Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avene in Egg Harbor Township. The sign is up and the opening is "soon." Mr. Wish is the home of natural fruit teas. This will be the first Mr. Wish in Atlantic County. There are Mr. Wish locations in 11 different states. The Egg Harbor Township store will be its ninth location in the Garden State.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
DELCO.Today

Chester Could Have Been the Birthplace of Our Nation

The granite monument marking William Penn's landing in Chester in 1682. Friday marked the day 340 years ago when William Penn stepped onto the New World for the first time, in a place that would one day be known as the city of Chester, writes Anthony R. Wood for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
CHESTER, PA

