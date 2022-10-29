ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
Blogging Time

Why More and More People are Moving to Utah

Every year, millions of Americans change their base and move to another city. The western and southern states of the US have seen great influxes of the population in the last few years. However, many people are moving out of California and New York, while Utah has become the hot choice for people searching for a more permanent home. The leading local moving companies are facilitating residential moves in large numbers, and many people are moving to Utah.
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Utah to offer cash for replacing lawns with desert-tolerant landscapes

Michael Sanchez, Public Information Officer with the state Division of Water Resources said cultivating a lush, green lawn in Utah's bone-dry climate is a major water waster. "We do live in a semi-arid state," Sanchez said. "As you know, Utah has a different landscape than something like Kentucky, where you have things like bluegrass everywhere. It's just matching our landscapes to where we actually live."
UTAH STATE
utahbusiness.com

We still can’t afford houses in Utah

Insights on the challenges for young prospective homebuyers, from high prices to interest rates. Dejan Eskic and his wife were ready to make the leap from renting to buying, but once they started looking, they realized it wasn’t going to be easy. With home prices rising, Eskic says he and his wife ended up living with in-laws for 18 months to find the right home and save up enough money.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Warnings, advisories issued ahead of winter storm headed toward Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A post-Halloween winter storm headed toward Utah is looking a little scarier than originally forecast, though it may be a treat for outdoor recreationists and state water managers alike. The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a winter storm warning for mountainous parts of southern...
UTAH STATE
buildingsaltlake.com

Take a walk through the apartment offering Utah’s highest rent

Contractors are still finishing the upper floors of the Salt Lake City apartment building that appears to have the highest rent in Utah. But the building sitting at 111 S. 300 W., kitty-corner to Vivint Arena, is wrapped up enough to lease several lower floors, with more units on the way in the coming months.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Counties in Utah already processing ballots; no votes totaled until polls close

FARMINGTON, Utah — Voting for the midterm elections is well underway across the country, and counties in Utah have been processing ballots since early last week. The vast majority of Utahns now vote by mail. Many have already mailed in ballots or left them in an official ballot drop box. County elections officials start processing ballots as soon as they are received.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

7 of Utah's all-time weirdest weather events

This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. No one ever thought a tornado would wreak havoc on Salt Lake City. Summer campers never predicted they'd be shivering from snowfall. And you'd never guess that one little Utah town was the site of the costliest landslide in U.S. history. But...
UTAH STATE
osoblanco.org

Why Utah’s Nutty Putty Cave Is Sealed? Details of the Nutty Putty cave death footage explained

Nutty Putty Cave was noted for its tiny passages. Dale Green, who discovered them in 1960, gave them their current name because of the clay found there. The hydrothermal cave may be located 55 miles from Salt Lake City to the southwest of Utah Lake. John Edward Jones, age 26, was a married student of medicine. On top of that, he wasn’t a beginner in cave exploring; he’d done enough of it previously. He, his brother, and his father used to go on cave expeditions when they were kids. His father started the Utah Cave Rescue organisation and volunteered to be a trapped victim for the cause.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Governor Cox wants to create a statewide trail system

Imagine hopping on a bike on Main Street in Park City and riding on a trail system that meanders through Parleys Canyon to a destination in Salt Lake City. This is the vision that Utah’s Governor Spencer Cox laid out last week. His plan would connect people from Bear Lake to St. George by a trail system.
PARK CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah domestic violence shelter in need of community donations

WEST JORDAN — South Valley Services, a domestic violence service provider and shelter in West Jordan, is asking the community for monetary donations. Development Director Josie White said a grant that funds hotel stays for people in crisis will end in the next couple of weeks. "What we need...
WEST JORDAN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy