Why More and More People are Moving to Utah
Every year, millions of Americans change their base and move to another city. The western and southern states of the US have seen great influxes of the population in the last few years. However, many people are moving out of California and New York, while Utah has become the hot choice for people searching for a more permanent home. The leading local moving companies are facilitating residential moves in large numbers, and many people are moving to Utah.
Look at what may be the new Utah state flag
A commission tasked with designing a new Utah state flag met on Tuesday, and it appears a design has been advanced for a final vote.
ksl.com
Utah claims successes while looking at what's next for alternative fuels in transportation
SALT LAKE CITY — Tammie Bostick has seen a lot of change in Utah's approach to mitigating its air pollution problem, especially since she took over as the executive director of Utah Clean Cities. It started with training drivers to drive the speed limit, keep air in their tires...
upr.org
Utah to offer cash for replacing lawns with desert-tolerant landscapes
Michael Sanchez, Public Information Officer with the state Division of Water Resources said cultivating a lush, green lawn in Utah's bone-dry climate is a major water waster. "We do live in a semi-arid state," Sanchez said. "As you know, Utah has a different landscape than something like Kentucky, where you have things like bluegrass everywhere. It's just matching our landscapes to where we actually live."
KSLTV
Vote Watch: Thousands of Utah ballots delayed due to printer issues
IRON COUNTY, Utah — Cedar City resident Michael Clark was still waiting for his ballot to arrive in his mailbox. “They were supposedly mailed on the 18th of October,” Clark said, “so I’ve been looking in the mail.”. When he tracked his ballot, it showed the...
ksl.com
Idaho man now charged with wife in exploitation scheme of vulnerable Utah resident
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — The husband of an Idaho woman accused of exploiting a terminally ill Utah man into signing over his possessions to her now also faces charges in connection with the alleged scheme. Robert Billings, 71, of Pocatello, was charged Tuesday in Utah's 3rd District Court with financial...
ksl.com
Viral video of Utah teens in blackface prompts school, police inquiry
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox condemned a video circulating on social media Tuesday that depicts what appears to be teens wearing blackface and dressed as inmates, accompanied by at least one white person wearing a police costume. "We strongly condemn racism in all its forms and...
utahbusiness.com
We still can’t afford houses in Utah
Insights on the challenges for young prospective homebuyers, from high prices to interest rates. Dejan Eskic and his wife were ready to make the leap from renting to buying, but once they started looking, they realized it wasn’t going to be easy. With home prices rising, Eskic says he and his wife ended up living with in-laws for 18 months to find the right home and save up enough money.
kslnewsradio.com
Election clerks in Utah say new law is pulling them from counting votes
SALT LAKE CITY — A new Utah law requires that county clerks post online the number of ballots they receive, as well as where those ballots are in the counting process. Some clerks say this new requirement is cumbersome — and taking away from time they could be counting ballots.
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Two Utahns get different compensation after airline cancels flight
SYRACUSE, Utah — When an airline cancels your flight, you might expect them to offer some sort of financial compensation for turning your vacation plans upside down. Well, when a Utah woman had a pretty good idea the airline was not giving her a fair shake for upending her trip, she decided to Get Gephardt.
Democrats, tech leaders fund PAC to boost McMullin in Utah
Tech leaders and Democratic Party-aligned groups are among those funneling millions into Utah to support independent Evan McMullin’s bid to unseat Republican Sen. Mike Lee.
ksl.com
Warnings, advisories issued ahead of winter storm headed toward Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — A post-Halloween winter storm headed toward Utah is looking a little scarier than originally forecast, though it may be a treat for outdoor recreationists and state water managers alike. The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a winter storm warning for mountainous parts of southern...
buildingsaltlake.com
Take a walk through the apartment offering Utah’s highest rent
Contractors are still finishing the upper floors of the Salt Lake City apartment building that appears to have the highest rent in Utah. But the building sitting at 111 S. 300 W., kitty-corner to Vivint Arena, is wrapped up enough to lease several lower floors, with more units on the way in the coming months.
Megastar Taylor Swift leaves blank space for Utah on new tour
SALT LAKE CITY — There may be bad blood between Taylor Swift and her fans in the Beehive State after the pop star left a black space on her upcoming tour where Utah should have been. Swift announced her 27-date "The Eras Tour" on Tuesday, and despite it lasting...
ksl.com
Counties in Utah already processing ballots; no votes totaled until polls close
FARMINGTON, Utah — Voting for the midterm elections is well underway across the country, and counties in Utah have been processing ballots since early last week. The vast majority of Utahns now vote by mail. Many have already mailed in ballots or left them in an official ballot drop box. County elections officials start processing ballots as soon as they are received.
ksl.com
7 of Utah's all-time weirdest weather events
This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. No one ever thought a tornado would wreak havoc on Salt Lake City. Summer campers never predicted they'd be shivering from snowfall. And you'd never guess that one little Utah town was the site of the costliest landslide in U.S. history. But...
osoblanco.org
Why Utah’s Nutty Putty Cave Is Sealed? Details of the Nutty Putty cave death footage explained
Nutty Putty Cave was noted for its tiny passages. Dale Green, who discovered them in 1960, gave them their current name because of the clay found there. The hydrothermal cave may be located 55 miles from Salt Lake City to the southwest of Utah Lake. John Edward Jones, age 26, was a married student of medicine. On top of that, he wasn’t a beginner in cave exploring; he’d done enough of it previously. He, his brother, and his father used to go on cave expeditions when they were kids. His father started the Utah Cave Rescue organisation and volunteered to be a trapped victim for the cause.
Governor Cox wants to create a statewide trail system
Imagine hopping on a bike on Main Street in Park City and riding on a trail system that meanders through Parleys Canyon to a destination in Salt Lake City. This is the vision that Utah’s Governor Spencer Cox laid out last week. His plan would connect people from Bear Lake to St. George by a trail system.
ksl.com
Bryce Canyon to move backcountry camping permits online, extend reservation window
BRYCE, Garfield County — Visitors seeking to camp in the backcountry at Bryce Canyon National Park will soon be able to ensure their access online, and also months in advance. Park officials announced Tuesday that they are changing their overnight backcountry permit system for at least the 2023 peak...
ksl.com
Utah domestic violence shelter in need of community donations
WEST JORDAN — South Valley Services, a domestic violence service provider and shelter in West Jordan, is asking the community for monetary donations. Development Director Josie White said a grant that funds hotel stays for people in crisis will end in the next couple of weeks. "What we need...
