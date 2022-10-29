Read full article on original website
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks Who Saved MillionsAndrei TapalagaBaltimore, MD
3 shots, one killed across BaltimorehellasBaltimore, MD
Pro-life activist sues city of Baltimore, alleging First Amendment discriminationLive Action NewsBaltimore, MD
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
Baltimore's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBaltimore, MD
New Baltimore County Park To Bring Massive Playground, Kayaking, Turf Field To Community
The Baltimore County will soon have a brand new park in the Edgemere-Sparrows Point area, officials announce. Sparrows Point Park is the first entirely new park built by the Department of Recreation and Parks in over six years. The addition will allow the community to have their own park that will cover 22 acres of land, according to Baltimore County Government officials.
Bay Journal
Big development on Maryland’s Eastern Shore gets limited go-ahead
Plans to create what would essentially be a new city on Maryland’s Eastern Shore have been put on a short leash, at least for now, amid public concern about its potential to pollute a Chesapeake Bay tributary. The Maryland Department of the Environment has scaled back a key permit...
cambridgespy.org
Adkins Mystery Monday: What Beautiful Fungus did we Find on a Fallen Branch?
Happy Mystery Monday and Happy Halloween!! As we enter into late fall, the fungi are thriving. What beautiful fungus did we find on a fallen branch?. Last week, we asked you about the katydid (Family Tettigoniidae)! While there are about 8,000 species of katydids worldwide, only 4 species have been documented in Caroline County, Maryland. This katydid appears to be the greater angle-winged katydid (Microcentrum rhombifolium) due to its body shape and lack of a brown spot behind its head (pronotum). Katydids have characteristic songs and this species has a sharp “Dzt” sound followed by a series of ticks. The common true katydid (Pterophylla camellifolia) sings the “katy-did, katy-didn’t” song in late summer.
wnav.com
MD Lottery Announces Big Anne Arundel Money Winners
Verna Reed of Severn just doubled her fun after buying two identical Pick 5 tickets for the Oct. 20 evening drawing. She won $100,000!. The basketball mom followed a trend set by other Lottery Pick 5 players in using a license plate number for Pick 5 wagers. “I saw this...
cambridgespy.org
Out and About (Sort of): Regrettable, But Hopeful by Howard Freedlander
I won’t pretend to question the demolition of the mold-infested Chestertown National Guard Armory. I also will not pretend to hide my sadness at the impending loss of this historic structure. However, the unanimous decision by the Historic District Commission of Chestertown, endorsed unanimously by the Chestertown Town Council,...
talbotspy.org
MDE Gives Lakeside in Trappe a Limited Permit to Move Forward
The Maryland Department of the Environment released its decision regarding the Lakeside housing development discharge permit on Friday afternoon. The MDE ruling considerably limits the project to 100,000 gallons of wastewater per day. The developer had asked for 540,000 gallons per day. The dramatic reduction by the MDE was a...
cambridgespy.org
Christopher Tilghman, On Writing the Mason Family Series, Nov. 14
On writing the Mason Family Series, 6:00 Monday, November 14 @ Talbot County Free Library, Easton Branch.Free and open to the public. www.tcfl.org. Nationally-acclaimed author, Christopher Tilghman, will be discussing the sources and writing of his three novels in the Mason Family series. The central location of these stories is a fictionalized version of his ancestral family farm in Queen Anne’s County. He writes: “The Retreat is based on my own family’s farm on the Eastern Shore. Much of the material in these three novels is based on family history and family stories.” The novels follow the lives of several families, both White and Black, from the years just before the Civil War to the outbreak of World War II: a new novel, On the Tobacco Coast, which is due to be published in Spring, 2023, brings the story to its conclusion in the present day.
whatsupmag.com
Shore Cuisine at its Finest at Hunters’ Tavern
The roots of hospitality run deep at 101 East Dover Street, the home of the historic Tidewater Inn and its signature restaurant, Hunters’ Tavern. Over three hundred years ago, private homes at this location offered modest food and lodging to travelers or those conducting business in the county seat, Easton.
WJLA
Jack Russell Terrier missing after it escapes Maryland arena still wearing racing muzzle
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — While competing in a Jack Russell Terrier Race at The Washington International Horse Show in Prince George's County on Friday, Evangeline, a British Grit breed, ran from the arena with her racing muzzle on, racing officials said. Officials are asking for help locating her...
fox5dc.com
Woman exposes herself handing out Halloween candy to children in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A woman exposed herself to children trick-or-treating on Monday as she was handing out Halloween candy. Anne Arundel County Police responded to a report of indecent exposure in the 3600 block on 2nd Avenue in Edgewater around 7:30 p.m. on Halloween. The...
fox5dc.com
$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A $1 million winning lottery ticket was sold in Prince George's County as the Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $1 billion. Seven players around the country matched the first five numbers in Saturday’s Powerball drawing but missed out on winning the jackpot because they did not match the Powerball number.
FOX43.com
Sword swallower suffers serious injuries at Six Flags Halloween show
BOWIE, Md. — A Halloween magic show actor performing “sword swallowing” was seriously hurt over the weekend after an accident at Six Flags America in Bowie, according to Prince George’s County rescuers. The incident happened Saturday between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. The performer was a...
cambridgespy.org
A Now Retired Visionary Art Museum Director, Rebecca Hoffberger sees a Future of Fresh, Intuitive Thinking
The best way to sample the depth of knowledge and spiritual height of Rebecca Hoffberger is to walk the hallways, climb the soaring spiral stairs, and immerse yourself in the exhibit areas of Baltimore’s quirky, unique, inspiring and nationally acclaimed American Visionary Art Museum. There you will find creative vision and revelations in countless works by mostly unknown, self-taught artists.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Inner Harbor to welcome Baltimore’s largest-ever Christmas Village from Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve
This year’s Christmas Village in the Inner Harbor will be the biggest ever for Baltimore, with over 50 local and international vendors selling toys, apparel, jewelry, decorations and more. The indoor and outdoor German Christmas Market at West Shore Park will have a preview weekend Nov. 19-20, then officially...
signsofthetimes.com
Crab Wrap Becomes a Selfie Sensation for Seafood Restaurant
JOAQUÍN ANDÚJAR, AN MLB pitcher in the ’70s and ’80s from the Dominican Republic, once said that you can sum up life in one word: “Youneverknow.”. That “one word” came to mind when I learned about a restaurant generator-turned landmark in Annapolis, MD. Cantler’s Riverside Inn, a crab house highlighting Maryland-style seafood specialties in an old-school environment, is owned by its local founders, Jimmy and Linda Cantler. A five-generation family in the seafood industry — including Jimmy originally working as a waterman on Chesapeake Bay — the couple opened Cantler’s Riverside Inn in 1974.
WBOC
Lewes Church to Host Emergency Shelter This Winter
LEWES, Del. - St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church will host a winter emergency shelter for men from December 1 through March 15, 2023. According to the church, they are partnering with Code Purple of Sussex County to help with providing shelter to men who need it this winter. St. Jude already has engagement with the homeless community, providing things like food and clothing to local charities.
mocoshow.com
Amalfi Ristorante Italiano Has Been Sold
Longtime MoCo restaurant Amalfi Ristorante Italiano at 12307 Wilkins Ave in Rockville has announced it has been sold. Amalfi originally announced plans to sell and possibly relocate outside of Montgomery County back in April. While the new owners have not been revealed, according to a message by the former owners, “We have sold the building, recipes, name and everything that comes with it. We will be sure to teach them every last secret with full hopes that they will successfully continue the Amalfi Legacy.”
Lithium battery sparks fire at Harford County townhouse
A lithium ion battery sparked a fire at a Harford County townhouse early Saturday evening. The fire was in a bedroom, and was attributed to a lithium battery in a pellet gun.
Maryland man charged with shooting at police during barricade near state line
A Maryland man is charged with shooting at police during a barricade incident Monday morning that involved a 2-year-old child on the Delaware-Maryland state line.
Bay Net
MISSING PERSON: Thomas Joseph Hemmer, Age 54; Last Seen In Huntingtown
HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – Detectives from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office are searching for missing person, Thomas Joseph Hemmer, age 54. Hemmer is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 170 lbs., brown hair (possibly shaved head) and green eyes. Hemmer was last seen on...
