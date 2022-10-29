Read full article on original website
NBA
Gary Payton II Injury Update
PORTLAND, Ore. (November 1, 2022) – Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II was reevaluated by Dr. William C. Meyers at The Vincera Institute in Philadelphia on Monday. Payton has been cleared to increase conditioning and on court activity in preparation to return to play. Payton will miss Wednesday’s game vs. Memphis and the upcoming six-game road trip at which a timeline for return to game action will be determined.
NBA
NBA imposes penalty on 76ers for early free agency discussions
NEW YORK – The NBA announced today that the Philadelphia 76ers violated league rules governing the timing of this season’s free agency discussions and that the league has rescinded Philadelphia’s second-round pick in each of the 2023 and 2024 Drafts. The rescindment of two Draft picks reflected findings, following an investigation, that the 76ers engaged in free agency discussions involving two players (P.J. Tucker and Danuel House, Jr.) prior to the date when such discussions were permitted.
NBA
Erin Hartigan on Halloween, Zion's return vs. Clippers | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer talk about how much fun daytime basketball is & New Orleans’ big win over the LA Clippers. Also, Erin Hartigan of Bally Sports New Orleans joins the podcast (11:30) to talk Halloween celebrations, Zion Williamson’s return...
NBA
Q&A: George Mikan's sons reflect on father's jersey retirement
LOS ANGELES — Well after collecting five championships and cementing himself as one of the league’s best big men, Minneapolis Lakers center George Mikan had one wish on how he wanted to be remembered. “He said, ‘I’d like to join the rest of the greatest Lakers up in...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Celtics
If tonight’s matchup with Boston is anything like the last time these two squads met just six days ago, fans are in for a barnburner on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Wine and Gold come into tonight’s showdown having won five straight – including Friday night’s thrilling overtime...
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
NBA
76ers Host Wizards Following Three Straight Road Wins | Gameday Report 9/82
The 76ers (4-4) play the Wizards again on Wednesday, this time on home Penn Medicine Court at The Center, after beating them 118-111 on Monday in Washington. The Sixers return after a successful four-game road trip that saw them win each of their final three games in Toronto, Chicago, and D.C.
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Wednesday (11/2)
Pascal Siakam (PF/C – TOR): $9,500 DraftKings, $9,500 FanDuel. Siakam has been a regular in this section all year, and it’s amazing just how much he’s added to his game. The big man is playing point guard for the Raptors, averaging 26.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists. That’s led to Siakam scoring at least 44 DraftKings points in every game, generating a 52-point average. Facing the Spurs is spectacular, too, with San Antonio sitting third in pace and 24th in defensive efficiency.
NBA
"He's An All-Star" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Memphis
On a night typically reserved for villains, a merry band of heroes stole the show inside Vivint Arena. With Dillon Brooks doing his best impersonation of the ultimate Jazz villain and Ja Morant looking like an MVP frontrunner, it was Lauri Markkanen, Malik Beasley, and co. who proved that even the good guys can win on Halloween.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls at Nets (11.01.22)
The Chicago Bulls (3-4) travel to Bed-Stuy this evening to meet up with the Brooklyn Nets (2-5) on national TV in the first of four games lined-up between the teams this season. Tonight’s contest will also be the first of a road-home back-to-back for Chicago as they’ll return to the Windy City immediately after to meet the Charlotte Hornets tomorrow at the United Center. Tonight is also the second of a home back-to-back for the Nets, who knocked off the Indiana Pacers last night at the Barclays Center, 116-109.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 2, 2022
After two days without a game, New Orleans (4-2) is back on the court Wednesday, visiting the Los Angeles Lakers (1-5) at 9:30 p.m. Central. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 9. Read Tuesday’s injury report. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/news/dyson-daniels-herbert-jones-probable-for-wednesdays-game-at-los-angeles-lakers. The Pelicans practiced Tuesday in...
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Bright Lights with Bobby Manning
As the Cavs prepare for their rematch against the Boston Celtics, Justin and Carter are joined by Bobby Manning of Boston Sports Journal and Celtics on CLNS to preview Wednesday's game. They get into what makes this matchup so interesting, as well as where these teams stack up in the East.
NBA
"We Can Beat Anybody" | Utah Begins Road Trip With Stop In Dallas Wednesday Night
It’s been quite a start to the season for the Jazz. After most national analysts pegged them as someone to be in the running for the worst record in the league, all Utah has done is prove that actions speak louder than words. The Jazz currently sit at 6-2...
NBA
Kia Rookie Ladder: Paolo Banchero leads 1st ranking of 2022-23
What have you done for them lately — that seemed to be Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s point in the postgame Tuesday night after scoring 34 points to spark Oklahoma City past the Orlando Magic and prize rookie Paolo Banchero. Beyond his scoring and shooting (12-for-18, 10-for-11 from the line), Gilgeous-Alexander...
NBA
Orlando Magic at Oklahoma City Thunder: Game Preview
Despite their record, the Orlando Magic have been within striking distance in almost every game this season. They’ve established an identity of a team that gets to the rim, draws contact and gets to the line, uses their size to control the glass, and plays hard night in and night out.
NBA
Magic Hang Tough With Mavs Before Falling Short
Paolo Banchero’s streak of consecutive 20-plus-point games to start an NBA career ended at six after finishing with 18 points in Sunday’s 114-105 loss to the host Dallas Mavericks. Bol Bol, meanwhile, tallied 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Dallas native R.J. Hampton scored a season-best 15 points and two-way contract player Kevon Harris had a career-high 12 points. Luka Doncic exploded for 44 points, the most ever scored by a Maverick against the Magic.
NBA
Dyson Daniels, Herbert Jones probable for Wednesday's game at Los Angeles Lakers
Two New Orleans Pelicans players were listed as probable for Wednesday's game at the Los Angeles Lakers: Dyson Daniels (left ankle sprain) and Herbert Jones (right knee hyperextension) while three players were ruled out: Brandon Ingram (concussion protocols), Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL injury recovery) and E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery).
NBA
Medical Update On A.J. Green
Milwaukee Bucks Two-Way guard AJ Green underwent successful surgery today to repair his fractured nose. Green sustained the injury during practice with the Wisconsin Herd on Oct. 28. He is expected to be sidelined for approximately three weeks.
NBA
Q&A: Tyrese Maxey on hot start, building teammates' trust and more
Only a handful of games into his third NBA season, Tyrese Maxey’s value to the Philadelphia 76ers isn’t known only to his teammates and coaches. Forward Tobias Harris’ wife Jasmine appreciates what the slender, effervescent 21-year-old guard means to the Sixers’ fortunes and future too. “My...
NBA
NBA to stream slate of G League Ignite games free on NBA App
HENDERSON, Nev. — The NBA today announced that a select number of NBA G League Ignite games — headlined by top 2023 NBA Draft prospect Scoot Henderson — will stream for free on the new NBA App during the 2022-23 NBA G League season. The first stream is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 p.m. ET when Ignite tips off its season against the Oklahoma City Blue.
