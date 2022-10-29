ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

WSMV

THP cruiser involved in serious crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A crash involving a Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) vehicle and other vehicles resulted in critical injuries on Tuesday morning in Springfield. According to Smokey Barn News, the crash occurred on Memorial Blvd. in front of Payne Chevrolet at Bill Jones Industrial Drive. THP confirms one person from one of the other vehicles was severely injured in the crash.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
wgnsradio.com

Weekend Street Racer Enforcement by MNPD and THP Leads to Multiple Arrests

(NASHVILLE, TENN.) Two Rutherford County men, along with subjects from Memphis, Humboldt, Gallatin and Nashville are facing charges after a coordinated street racer enforcement operation took place in Davidson County. The initiative, that involved Nashville Metro Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, occurred on October 28th and 29th. 21-Year-old Tyler...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
thunder1320.com

Gas price average up in Tennessee, down in Coffee County

Drivers will see just slightly spookier gas prices at the pump this Halloween. After fluctuating last week, gas prices across the state have risen, on average, a penny over last Monday. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.32 which is 12 cents more expensive than one month ago and 16 cents more than one year ago.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

WANTED: Persons of Interest in Stolen Check / ID Theft Case

(MURFREESBORO, Tenn.) Murfreesboro Police are attempting identify and locate at least two individuals who may be tied to a fraud case. On October 4, 2022, MPD officers responded to First Bank on Old Fort Parkway after individuals reportedly tried to pass a stolen and altered check using a stolen Tennessee driver’s license as identification. Bank employees reported the subjects were driving a burgundy in color Chevy Colorado pickup truck.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

FUELED UP: Gas Prices in Rutherford County Start the Week Off Between $3.14 to $3.29 Per Gallon

RUTHERFORD CO. - Rutherford County as a whole, which includes Murfreesboro, Smyrna, LaVergne and all of the rural gas stations in Lascassas, Eagleville, Christiana and Rockvale, is recording an average price of $3.29 per gallon. Outside of the rural gas stations in Rutherford County and specifically in Murfreesboro, Smyrna and LaVergne, the average price-per-gallon rings in at $3.14 per gallon.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

No injuries reported after fire at Columbia home

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - No injuries were reported after the roof of a home was destroyed by a fire at a Columbia home. On Saturday, around 12:30 p.m., crews with the Columbia Fire & Rescue team arrived at a single-story home where there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the attic.
COLUMBIA, TN
wgnsradio.com

La Vergne Prepares for Annual Leaf Litter Collection

(La Vergne, Tenn.) The La Vergne Stormwater Department is preparing for the annual leaf litter collection this fall. Staff estimates the leaf litter collection truck will begin making its rounds on November 8 and complete its designated routes by the end of the year. The leaf litter collection truck will...
LA VERGNE, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Spring Hill Crossings could test sewer capacity; will include road improvement

The Spring Hill Crossings development, which includes the United States Tennis Association’s (USTA) regional headquarters, gave a preliminary presentation to the Spring Hill Planning Commission last week. The project would require a rezone from an industrial zoning to a mixed-use commercial zoning (C-5) to allow for the type of...
SPRING HILL, TN

