rewind943.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 24 shut down at Exit 11 over shooting investigation in Robertson County
Update, 8:20 p.m.: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that happened on I-24 eastbound at mile marker 19, according to Clarksville Now news partner WKRN, Channel 2-Nashville. Traffic is backed up past Exit 8. Update, 7:50 p.m.: Drivers are being directed off I-24 at Exit 11 and...
Murfreesboro police launch new site to report traffic issues
The Murfreesboro Police Department has launched a new website to report complaints and concerns such as speeding, failing to stop at stop signs, red lights and parking issues.
Plane Involved In Deadly Middle Tennessee Crash Needed Repairs: Report
The NTSB released its preliminary report on the deadly plane crash outside of Nashville.
WSMV
THP cruiser involved in serious crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A crash involving a Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) vehicle and other vehicles resulted in critical injuries on Tuesday morning in Springfield. According to Smokey Barn News, the crash occurred on Memorial Blvd. in front of Payne Chevrolet at Bill Jones Industrial Drive. THP confirms one person from one of the other vehicles was severely injured in the crash.
wgnsradio.com
Mayor, City urge residents to join ‘Nobody Trashes Tennessee’ campaign
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The City of Murfreesboro reminds residents that there is a significant cost to cleaning up the city’s roadways and waterways from litter and pollution caused by man-made trash. The 2nd Annual “No Trash November” urges citizens to join in the cleanup. “We urge...
Ready, Set, No: Street racing leads to property damages and several arrests
Sky 5 was there Friday night as drivers were doing donuts on private property, leaving lots of tire tracks and trash everywhere. It's dangerous for many who live in south Nashville and La Vergne.
Street racers raise noise complaints in Antioch
The racers gathered at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Bell Road, then headed toward La Vergne and pulled into a loading dock where the drivers did donuts in the parking lot.
wgnsradio.com
Arrest Made After Sunday Auto Accident on I-840 Near Rutherford / Williamson County Line
(RUTHERFORD / WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN) There was a serious auto accident near the Rutherford / Williamson County line around 5:45 Sunday evening on I-840. The wreck highlights the dangers of pulling into the center median between the different lanes of traffic. The wreck occurred when a Williamson County Sheriff’s Deputy...
wgnsradio.com
Weekend Street Racer Enforcement by MNPD and THP Leads to Multiple Arrests
(NASHVILLE, TENN.) Two Rutherford County men, along with subjects from Memphis, Humboldt, Gallatin and Nashville are facing charges after a coordinated street racer enforcement operation took place in Davidson County. The initiative, that involved Nashville Metro Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, occurred on October 28th and 29th. 21-Year-old Tyler...
thunder1320.com
Gas price average up in Tennessee, down in Coffee County
Drivers will see just slightly spookier gas prices at the pump this Halloween. After fluctuating last week, gas prices across the state have risen, on average, a penny over last Monday. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.32 which is 12 cents more expensive than one month ago and 16 cents more than one year ago.
At least 1 teen facing charges after multi-vehicle crash on I-840 in Williamson County
The Tennessee Highway Patrol told News 2 that charges are pending after a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 840 in Williamson County left a 75-year-old woman injured.
Teens crash mustang while fleeing deputies; woman severely injured
A teen has been charged after leading deputies on a chase and crashing into an SUV, injuring a woman.
wgnsradio.com
WANTED: Persons of Interest in Stolen Check / ID Theft Case
(MURFREESBORO, Tenn.) Murfreesboro Police are attempting identify and locate at least two individuals who may be tied to a fraud case. On October 4, 2022, MPD officers responded to First Bank on Old Fort Parkway after individuals reportedly tried to pass a stolen and altered check using a stolen Tennessee driver’s license as identification. Bank employees reported the subjects were driving a burgundy in color Chevy Colorado pickup truck.
‘It’s shaken me’: Bishop believes arsonist hit her Lebanon property
It was frightening moments for a family in Lebanon after they say they were hit by an arsonist. The Fite family woke in the early morning hours Sunday to what sounded like a series of explosions to find several of their cars in flames.
wgnsradio.com
FUELED UP: Gas Prices in Rutherford County Start the Week Off Between $3.14 to $3.29 Per Gallon
RUTHERFORD CO. - Rutherford County as a whole, which includes Murfreesboro, Smyrna, LaVergne and all of the rural gas stations in Lascassas, Eagleville, Christiana and Rockvale, is recording an average price of $3.29 per gallon. Outside of the rural gas stations in Rutherford County and specifically in Murfreesboro, Smyrna and LaVergne, the average price-per-gallon rings in at $3.14 per gallon.
WSMV
No injuries reported after fire at Columbia home
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - No injuries were reported after the roof of a home was destroyed by a fire at a Columbia home. On Saturday, around 12:30 p.m., crews with the Columbia Fire & Rescue team arrived at a single-story home where there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the attic.
wgnsradio.com
La Vergne Prepares for Annual Leaf Litter Collection
(La Vergne, Tenn.) The La Vergne Stormwater Department is preparing for the annual leaf litter collection this fall. Staff estimates the leaf litter collection truck will begin making its rounds on November 8 and complete its designated routes by the end of the year. The leaf litter collection truck will...
whopam.com
Driver flown to Nashville hospital after fiery I-24 crash near state line
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following a rear-end collision involving two semi’s just across the Tennessee state line on I-24 in Montgomery County Tuesday morning. Clarksville police say it happened about 10 a.m. just west of Exit 1 on the westbound side when a semi pulling...
Several men facing charges following street racer enforcement initiative by Metro police, THP
Numerous people were taken into custody or cited because of a coordinated street racer enforcement initiative by members of the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) on Friday night and Saturday morning.
mainstreetmaury.com
Spring Hill Crossings could test sewer capacity; will include road improvement
The Spring Hill Crossings development, which includes the United States Tennis Association’s (USTA) regional headquarters, gave a preliminary presentation to the Spring Hill Planning Commission last week. The project would require a rezone from an industrial zoning to a mixed-use commercial zoning (C-5) to allow for the type of...
