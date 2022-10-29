Illinois’ Minimum Wage Among the Highest in the Nation

Read full article on original website
Related
Analysis shows Illinois’ rainy day fund one of the lowest in the U.S.
(The Center Square) – Rainy day funds in most states are projected to have reached new highs by the end of fiscal year 2022, but Illinois’ reserves still lag the rest of the country. An analysis by Pew Charitable Trusts shows that 33 states project increases in the...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia’s unemployment rate change is eighth best in U.S.
WalletHub released its updated state employment rankings on Changes in Unemployment Rate by State. The personal finance website compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C. based on six key metrics that compare rate statistics from the latest month for which data is available to key dates in 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019.
What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?
To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of...
11 Best Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
For those thinking about retirement, it might seem daunting to live with a strict budget from month to month. However, there are several factors to consider that can make the budgeting process less...
Millions of people eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks
holding money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) The IRS has started sending letters to around nine million households nationwide reminding individuals that they could be eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks — or even $2,800 checks for married couples.
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
Employers kept hiking workers’ wages last quarter, but they did not keep up with inflation
New York CNN Business — Employers continued hiking wages to attract workers and hold on to existing staff during the third quarter. But the raises did not keep up with inflation — and the continued increase is unwelcome news for the Federal Reserve, since higher wages can contribute to overall inflationary pressures, which the central bank is trying to bring down.
Inflation has hit these California cities the hardest
Inflation continues to take a financial toll on Californians and their wallets. On Thursday, government officials announced that consumer prices increased by 8.2% in September. From August to September, prices rose by 0.4%, and from July to August; they increased by 0.1%. A new study from WalletHub shows which cities...
These States Have the Highest Property Tax Rates
The surge in home prices over the past two years means higher property tax bills for homeowners. HomeAdvisor, an online marketplace for home services, created a list with each state’s property tax rate and median tax payment now, and projected their payments for one, five and 10 years from now.
Court: North Conway Restaurant to Pay $148,000 in Tips and Back Wages to Workers, Damages
MANCHESTER, NH – A federal court has ordered a North Conway restaurant to pay a total of $148,128 – $74,064 in tips and back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages – after a U.S. Department of Labor investigation found the employers kept workers’ tips illegally and failed to pay them overtime wages when required by law.
Inflation is forcing more Americans to live paycheck to paycheck—including half of people who make over $100,000 a year￼
Inflation is forcing Americans of all income levels to live paycheck to paycheck. Inflation is catching up with everyone, and even a stable well-paying job isn’t enough for people to stop living paycheck to paycheck. The U.S. hit an annual inflation rate of 8.2% this month, while wages have...
Powerball jackpot $800 million: The most common numbers drawn
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Without fail, as the Powerball jackpot rises to insane levels, the players come out in droves.And it's happened again: A surge of players has lifted Saturday night's Powerball Jackpot to $800 million--the second biggest jackpot ever. (There was a single $1 million winner from Illinois from Wednesday's drawing.) So, many rookies often ask: What are the most common Powerball numbers drawn?We are here to help!According to USA Mega, which collects data for the past 799 drawings (dating back to 10/7/15), 61, 32, 21, 63, and 69 are the five most popular. The most popular Powerball number is 24.For those...
Stimulus Checks: 63% of Americans Support the Federal Government Sending More Inflation Relief
There have been several holdover pandemic issues that have hogged headlines this year as record inflation continues to plague American households. With seven days to go until the critical midterm elections, stimulus payments are once again being discussed by both major parties. As Newsweek reported, a recent poll indicated that...
Food Stamps by Household: How Much the 2023 COLA Boosted Monthly SNAP Benefits
Americans who depend on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to buy food have had a rough go of it in 2022 due to soaring prices for everything from eggs and bacon to veggies and...
Americans Are Choosing To Be ‘Over-Employed’ Instead of Working Back-to-Back Jobs
As inflation increases the costs of everything from food to shelter, more workers need to take on multiple jobs or side gigs to make ends meet. But instead of working multiple retail or food service...
Best and Worst States for Pensions
The pension long has been a standard part of retirement for many Americans, particularly for public sector employees like police officers and teachers. Offering a pension -- a set annual income for...
What Americans Are Cutting to Fight Inflation
Inflation worries have started to turn into a panic, and many Americans see no way out.
Powerball Jackpot: Best & Worst States for Winners
The Powerball jackpot has now soared to $1.2 billion for the next drawing, which will be Wednesday, Nov. 2. Sure, the odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million, but someone will win at some point....
What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?
What is considered middle class? Middle Class can vary by state and a range of incomes fall under middle class. Find out here if you are in the middle class.
Majority of Americans Back New Stimulus Checks To Combat Inflation
A majority of Americans support the idea of new stimulus checks to combat inflation, according to a poll conducted exclusively for Newsweek. The survey found 63 percent of respondents said they agree—with 42 percent saying they "strongly agree"—when asked if the federal government should issue new stimulus checks to tackle inflation.
Comments / 2