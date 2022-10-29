Read full article on original website
Taking your blood pressure meds may reduce risk of dementia
CNN — Knowing you have higher than normal blood pressure — and taking medications daily to treat it — may be one key to avoiding dementia in later life, a new study found. Scientists already know that having high blood pressure, particularly between ages 40 and 65,...
Dementia risk may be tied to how long blood pressure stays in target range
The longer a person's blood pressure levels remain under control, the lower their risk may be for dementia, new research shows. The findings add to evidence suggesting that good heart and brain health is best achieved by keeping systolic blood pressure (the upper number) consistently under control, compared to having levels that vary, even if the average falls within the target range.
Medical News Today
5 unusual symptoms of diabetes
Diabetes is a condition that can affect the whole body and cause a variety of symptoms. Many common and unusual symptoms occur due to uncontrolled high blood sugars. Recognizing symptoms early on can be key to successfully treating and managing the condition. Diabetes describes a group of health conditions that...
If You Experience Period Cramps In Your Thighs, This Could Be Why
You're likely aware of common period symptoms, like chocolate cravings and abdominal cramps. But did you know cramps can happen in your thighs? This may be why.
Medical News Today
How long do menopause symptoms last?
Menopause is a natural stage after a person’s final menstrual cycle. Menopause symptoms typically last for around 4 years. Menopause is part of sexual maturation and is not a disease or condition, although people may experience many symptoms of menopause. Doctors define menopause as occurring 1 year after a...
MedicalXpress
Expert explains how inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome differ
Receiving a medical diagnosis can be difficult. You may only hear parts of the conversation as you start to think about what treatment will be needed and how this will affect your daily life. It can be especially challenging when different diseases have names that sound similar, such as inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, and irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS. Daisy Batista, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Health System-La Crosse, explains the difference between the two diseases.
What It Means When Your Creatinine Is High
Creatinine is a waste product generated from the normal breakdown of muscle tissues. The body filters this waste through the kidneys and expels it in urine.
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
Healthline
Are Uterine Fibroids Cancerous?
A fibroid is a very common, noncancerous tumor that grows in the uterus. They can be tiny or very large, and it’s possible to have several fibroids at once. Fibroids frequently grow without causing any symptoms or requiring any treatment. But in rare cases, a mass in the uterus...
Experts Have A Warning For Menopausal People Interested In Using Hormonal Therapy
As you enter menopause, a time when your body is rapidly losing estrogen and progesterone, you may experience debilitating symptoms as you experience swift hormonal shifts (via Cleveland Clinic). As a result, many doctors prescribe estrogen and/or progesterone to help lessen the symptoms, which include hot flashes, night sweats, insomnia, vaginal dryness, irritability, and depression.
News-Medical.net
In mild cases of COVID, blood clot risk is higher
In a recent study published in the journal Heart, researchers examine the association between the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and increased cardiovascular outcomes and mortality sequelae. Study: Cardiovascular disease and mortality sequelae of COVID-19 in the UK Biobank. Image Credit: Artem Oleshko / Shutterstock.com. Background. Previous studies have reported a...
suggest.com
Your Menstrual Cycle Nearing Menopause May Indicate Your Risk For Heart Disease
Cardiovascular disease is the number-one killer of women (and men). It causes one in three deaths in women each year—more than all forms of cancer combined. Nonetheless, many of us fail to recognize the risk that cardiovascular disease poses to our health. Heart disease can affect women at any...
ajmc.com
Diabetic Kidney Disease Progression Associated With Changes in Muscle, Fat Amounts
Patients with type 2 diabetes with a high to very high prognostic risk of diabetic kidney disease were more likely to have a reduced rectus femoris cross-sectional area, a measure of muscle mass in the lower body, and an increased visceral fat area. A study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology...
Prevention
How Can You Delay Your Period? Gynecologists Explain Safe and Effective Methods
We’ve all been there: You have a long-awaited tropical vacation, or maybe just a big life event that you know you’ll want to feel your best for, and you realize that it’s going to fall during that dreaded time of the month. And you have the thought that every menstruating person has from time to time: how can you delay your period?
Psych Centra
What Are The Common Faces of Schizophrenia?
The faces of schizophrenia are many — defined by predominant features unique to you. Schizophrenia is a mental disorder that typically develops in adolescence or early adulthood and continues to progress over time. Not everyone’s experience of schizophrenia is the same, however. Living with schizophrenia may mean having...
wdfxfox34.com
5 Benefits of False Teeth
Originally Posted On: https://www.trendingus.com/5-benefits-of-false-teeth/. False teeth have been around since the 7th century and were the alternative to dentures. Life without teeth is not only uncomfortable, but it’s also difficult to eat and speak properly. Your smile will decrease, and your self-confidence will decrease too. More reasons to invest...
Medical News Today
What are the risks of untreated endometriosis?
Untreated endometriosis can cause significant pain, bloating, excess menstrual bleeding, and digestive distress. Over time, it can also affect a person’s fertility. When endometriosis tissue grows outside the uterus, it can affect other organs — especially the ovaries and reproductive structures. It may also affect the urinary and digestive systems.
Medical News Today
How does hypothyroidism affect children?
In hypothyroidism, the thyroid gland is underactive and does not produce enough thyroid hormone. Thyroid hormone controls how the body uses energy and is essential for children’s growth and development. The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland at the lower front of a person’s neck. According to a. ,...
What Is Post-Menstrual Syndrome?
Post-menstrual syndrome may be premenstrual syndrome's lesser-known sister condition, but for those who experience it, it's just as real and burdensome.
Women's Health
Seven Easy Ways to Drink Enough Water Daily
Staying hydrated is one of the most important things you can do for your health, performance, and fitness goals. Adequate hydration can benefit everything from brain health to body temperature regulation to proper organ functioning. And if you regularly work up a sweat, staying on top of your water intake becomes even more crucial.
