Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia women's soccer upset of Tennessee leads to first SEC Tournament semifinal since 2010
In the first of two monumental matchups between Georgia and Tennessee athletics this week, the No. 6-seeded Bulldogs faced the No. seed Volunteers in Pensacola’s Ashton Brosnsham Soccer Complex in the quarterfinals at the SEC women’s soccer tournament Tuesday afternoon. With a 2-0 victory, Georgia advances in the...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
CFP RankinCFP Rankings: Georgia Shockingly Comes in at No. 3
The first set of college football playoff rankings have been released for the 2022 college football season and there is a new No. 1 at the top. RECIPE ROUNDUP: Get in the spirit with holiday baking. The calendar has officially transitioned into November which means its time to start planning...
Georgia dealt closest point spread of its season in No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown with Tennessee
ATLANTA — Georgia opened as a 9-point favorite over Tennessee in college football’s first No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup of the 2022 season. It’s only the 25th time in the history of the AP poll that No. 1 has played No. 2 in a regular-season game, and the first time these programs have been a part of such a showdown.
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion
ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
Stacey Abrams says this run for governor is 'very different,' hopeful for midterms
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Democrat Stacey Abrams is in a familiar place. A place where she finds herself one week out from an election she hopes to win. She sometimes thinks back on that 2018 run, but don’t ask her to compare the two. “This is just very...
247Sports
Cornerback Marlon McClendon Commits to GSU
Georgia State Football was preparing for its annual Homecoming game at Center Parc Stadium but Head Coach Shawn Elliott got some good news on Friday afternoon as Victory Christian Academy (FL) Cornerback Marlon McClendon committed to the Panthers. He took to Twitter to announce the news:. McClendon is a 5'11,...
Clayton News Daily
Getting to Know: Retiring Clayton County Public Schools athletic director Kevin May
Kevin May, a University of Georgia graduate, is transitioning into retirement — he retires Dec. 1 — from his position as the Clayton County Public Schools athletic director. He has worked with CCPS since 2010, and has made countless memories during that time. May talks with staff correspondent...
Daily Beast
Atlanta Preacher Gives Herschel Walker the Business in Fiery Sunday Sermon
“Y’all ain’t ready for me today.” That’s how the raucous crowd listening to Atlanta-area pastor Jamal Bryant knew he was on one during his fiery sermon on Sunday, one in which he did not exactly practice pure separation between church and state. Instead, Bryant told the faithful at Newbirth Missionary Baptist what he thought about GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker. “Ladies and gentlemen, when the Republican Party of Georgia moved Herschel Walker from Texas to Georgia so that he could run for Senate, it’s because change was taken too fast in the post-Antebellum South,” the pastor rumbled ahead of next week’s midterm election. “They thought we was so slow, that we was so stupid, that we would elect the lowest caricature of a stereotypical, broken Black man.... Since Herschel Walker was 16 years old, white men been telling him what to do, telling him what school to go to, where to live… where to pay for abortions, where to buy a gun, and you think they not gon’ tell him how to vote? In 2022, we don’t need a Walker, we need a runner. We need somebody to run and tell the truth about Jan. 6.... Georgia, I need you to know, the slave Negro y’all are used to don’t live here no more. We can think for ourselves, function for ourselves, and vote for ourselves!”
Thrillist
13 Completely Free Things to Do in Atlanta
It’s hard to argue with the age-old saying that the best things in life are free. The world can get pretty expensive at times, and whether you’re financially down on your luck or just not in the mood to go out and spend all of your hard-earned money, we understand. That’s why we’ve put together a list of Atlanta’s more cost-efficient moves. From free admission days at some of the city’s most important attractions and public hangout spots to recurring weekly events and major festivals, here are 13 completely free but totally fun things to do in Atlanta.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION Notice is given that articles of incorporation that will incorporate Silva Art Inc have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code 711510. The initial registered office of the corporation is located at 970 Milstead Avenue, N.E., Conyers, Georgia 30012-4526 and its initial registered agent at such address is Frank T. Smith. 907-85766 11/2 9 2022.
WSB-TV Channel 2 announces Brad Nitz as new chief meteorologist
ATLANTA — Ray Carter, Vice President and General Manager of WSB-TV Channel 2 announced the promotion of Brad Nitz to Chief Meteorologist and leader of Severe Weather Team 2. “There was never a question about who WSB-TV’s next Chief Meteorologist would be,” said Carter. “Brad brings years of experience guiding Georgians through countless severe weather situations. His commitment to covering North Georgia’s weather is second to none and so many people count on his forecasting expertise, accuracy, and technical knowledge to keep their families safe. We are excited to watch Brad continue to serve the community in this important role for years to come.”
GSU hip-hop culture professor says Takeoff’s death isn’t a rap problem, but a human problem
(ATLANTA, Ga.) — There’s renewed concern about an uptick in violence in the entertainment industry. It comes after the shocking death of popular rapper and Gwinnett County native Takeoff, one-third of the Grammy-nominated trio Migos. Dr. Lakeyta Bonnette-Bailey, a professor who specializes in hip-hop culture and politics at...
secretatlanta.co
One Of The Best Donut Shops In America Set To Open Three Locations In Atlanta
It is nearly impossible to have too many sweets this time of year, so it only makes sense that you make room on your plate for one more piece of dessert. Atlanta’s dessert scene is one that continues to grow rapidly and we couldn’t be more excited. More options and more sweets have found their way into our city and we aren’t complaining. The latest hotspot will be The Salty Donut.
claytoncountyga.gov
Sweeteners: The Good, The Bad & The Ugly
Join the Clayton County Extension for the first session of its Dining with Diabetes Series, Sweeteners: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly, on Friday, November 4, 2022, from 12:00 p.m.- 1:00 p.m. at Clayton County Information Technology, 9181 Poston Road, Jonesboro, GA 30236. For $15, you can receive access to all five sessions. To make your payment, call 770-473-3945. #Claytonconnected.
Fox Bros Bar-B-Q closes its stands at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
ATLANTA — If you want Fox Bros Bar-B-Q while cheering on the Dirty Birds this season, you won’t be able to anymore at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The popular Atlanta restaurant confirmed that this past Sunday’s home game between the Falcons and Panthers was their final game. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also love seafood, then this article is for your because below you will find a list of three amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
cohaitungchi.com
9 of the Most Amazing Things to Do in Atlanta at Night
From concerts to action-packed sporting events to a sleepover at the aquarium, the list goes on for things to do in Atlanta at night. Here are 9 ideas for your itinerary. Topgolf is a sprawling entertainment venue that includes a high-tech driving range that offers different styles of games that can be played solo or with up to 6 people. There’s also a full-service restaurant, bars, pool tables, over 200 televisions, free Wi-Fi, and a rooftop terrace with a fire pit.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
budgettravel.com
Why you have to see Georgia's 'Little Grand Canyon'
You don't have to go out West to see stunning canyons. Providence Canyon is a geological wonder just outside Atlanta. A steady flow of water runs through the bottom of Georgia’s Providence Canyon, but unlike other canyons, that’s not what carved it out of the earth. Formed by enslaving plantation owners who improperly managed the land about 200 years ago, it’s now a state park with hiking and camping options. Known as “Georgia’s Little Grand Canyon,” it’s been a popular spot since Covid.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Stonecrest passes abortion resolution
Stonecrest City Council approved a resolution that prohibits the use of city funds to “investigate, store, or catalog reports of abortion care,” according to a news release. The news release says that “the resolution to support women’s reproductive rights,” was passed during a city council meeting on Oct....
