Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
sportstalkatl.com
Tennessee leapfrogs Georgia in CFP Rankings ahead of clash
The AP Poll was released earlier this week, setting up a clash between #1 Georgia and #3 Tennessee. However, those roles will now be reversed following the College Football Playoff committee’s first release of their rankings. They have the Vols ranked #1, with Georgia coming in at #3. Here’s how the rest of the rankings look:
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia women's soccer upset of Tennessee leads to first SEC Tournament semifinal since 2010
In the first of two monumental matchups between Georgia and Tennessee athletics this week, the No. 6-seeded Bulldogs faced the No. seed Volunteers in Pensacola’s Ashton Brosnsham Soccer Complex in the quarterfinals at the SEC women’s soccer tournament Tuesday afternoon. With a 2-0 victory, Georgia advances in the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
DJ Chester, 4-star 2023 OT out of Georgia, reveals final 6 days ahead of commitment
DJ Chester is ready to make his commitment. The elite offensive lineman out of McDonough, Georgia shared a final 6 and set his commitment for Thursday. Auburn, LSU and Ole Miss are finalists for Chester, along with Florida State, Florida A&M and Michigan. Chester is listed at 6-5, 300 pounds....
dawgnation.com
Former Georgia defender Brenton Cox dismissed from Florida
Florida has dismissed former Georgia defensive end Brenton Cox, according to a report from Zach Abolverdi of On3. Cox played at Georgia, signing with the Bulldogs as a 5-star prospect in the 2018 class. Florida coach Billy Napier confirmed the news at his Monday press conference. The Bulldogs racked up...
Georgia dealt closest point spread of its season in No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown with Tennessee
ATLANTA — Georgia opened as a 9-point favorite over Tennessee in college football’s first No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup of the 2022 season. It’s only the 25th time in the history of the AP poll that No. 1 has played No. 2 in a regular-season game, and the first time these programs have been a part of such a showdown.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
CFP RankinCFP Rankings: Georgia Shockingly Comes in at No. 3
The first set of college football playoff rankings have been released for the 2022 college football season and there is a new No. 1 at the top. RECIPE ROUNDUP: Get in the spirit with holiday baking. The calendar has officially transitioned into November which means its time to start planning...
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion
ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
247Sports
Cornerback Marlon McClendon Commits to GSU
Georgia State Football was preparing for its annual Homecoming game at Center Parc Stadium but Head Coach Shawn Elliott got some good news on Friday afternoon as Victory Christian Academy (FL) Cornerback Marlon McClendon committed to the Panthers. He took to Twitter to announce the news:. McClendon is a 5'11,...
wdhn.com
Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley reacts to comment Democrat Stacey Abrams made about ‘Good ol’ Boy’ sheriffs
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — During Sunday night’s WSB-TV debate in Atlanta, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams took aim at Georgia sheriffs, a majority of which are supporting her opponent, Gov. Brian Kemp. “As I have pointed out before, I am not a member of the Good ol’ Boys...
In Georgia's 14th District, Dems pin hopes on Marcus Flowers to unseat Marjorie Taylor Greene
LISTEN: GPB's Peter Biello reports on the race for Georgia's 14th Congressional District. On a Friday evening in a quiet neighborhood in Powder Springs, 40 minutes northwest of Atlanta, volunteer canvasser Kent Buis stops by houses with a clipboard and a stack of flyers. He’s wearing a powder blue T-shirt that reads: “Send Congress Flowers.”
GPB evening headlines for October 31, 2022
The Joro spider, a large spider native to East Asia, is seen in Johns Creek, Ga., on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Researchers say the large spider that proliferated in Georgia in 2021 could spread to much of the East Coast.
Fox Bros Bar-B-Q closes its stands at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
ATLANTA — If you want Fox Bros Bar-B-Q while cheering on the Dirty Birds this season, you won’t be able to anymore at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The popular Atlanta restaurant confirmed that this past Sunday’s home game between the Falcons and Panthers was their final game. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
secretatlanta.co
One Of The Best Donut Shops In America Set To Open Three Locations In Atlanta
It is nearly impossible to have too many sweets this time of year, so it only makes sense that you make room on your plate for one more piece of dessert. Atlanta’s dessert scene is one that continues to grow rapidly and we couldn’t be more excited. More options and more sweets have found their way into our city and we aren’t complaining. The latest hotspot will be The Salty Donut.
Black church tradition survives Georgia's voting changes
ATLANTA — (AP) — Black church leaders in Georgia organized rallies Sunday in a push to get their congregants to vote — a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls” that is taking on greater meaning this year amid new obstacles to casting a ballot in the midterm elections.
WSB-TV Channel 2 announces Brad Nitz as new chief meteorologist
ATLANTA — Ray Carter, Vice President and General Manager of WSB-TV Channel 2 announced the promotion of Brad Nitz to Chief Meteorologist and leader of Severe Weather Team 2. “There was never a question about who WSB-TV’s next Chief Meteorologist would be,” said Carter. “Brad brings years of experience guiding Georgians through countless severe weather situations. His commitment to covering North Georgia’s weather is second to none and so many people count on his forecasting expertise, accuracy, and technical knowledge to keep their families safe. We are excited to watch Brad continue to serve the community in this important role for years to come.”
atlantafi.com
Best Jazz Brunches In Atlanta: 7 Places With Great Music And Food
What could be better than live music and a smorgasbord of all the best foods? Atlanta, Georgia has some of the coolest jazz brunches In Atlanta. If you didn’t know, brunch is a big thing here. Let’s take a culinary tour of some of the best venues for a...
In one wealthy Atlanta suburb, a plot to secede from the city
More than two centuries after the United States declared independence from Britain, a very modern breakaway is being hatched in the plush suburbs of Atlanta -- and taxation is once again the issue. "We have always created cities in the United States...
FoCo Elections Director responds to Stacey Abrams’ claim that homeless woman was denied a ballot to vote
Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) (Forsyth County, GA) On Monday, October 17, Governor Brian Kemp (R), Stacey Abrams (D) and Shane Hazel (L) took to the stage for a debate held by the Atlanta Press Club in a fight to be the next governor of Georgia.
America’s Navy 'sails' into Atlanta for Navy Week
MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The U.S. Navy is preparing to bring a Navy Week to Atlanta during the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6. Atlanta Navy Week brings Sailors from across the fleet to the area to emphasize the importance of the Navy to Atlanta, the state of Georgia, and the nation. The week will conclude with a two-day performance by the Navy Flight Demonstration Team, The Blue Angels, at the Atlanta Air Show.
Comments / 0