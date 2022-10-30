ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

sportstalkatl.com

Tennessee leapfrogs Georgia in CFP Rankings ahead of clash

The AP Poll was released earlier this week, setting up a clash between #1 Georgia and #3 Tennessee. However, those roles will now be reversed following the College Football Playoff committee’s first release of their rankings. They have the Vols ranked #1, with Georgia coming in at #3. Here’s how the rest of the rankings look:
ATLANTA, GA
dawgnation.com

Former Georgia defender Brenton Cox dismissed from Florida

Florida has dismissed former Georgia defensive end Brenton Cox, according to a report from Zach Abolverdi of On3. Cox played at Georgia, signing with the Bulldogs as a 5-star prospect in the 2018 class. Florida coach Billy Napier confirmed the news at his Monday press conference. The Bulldogs racked up...
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

CFP RankinCFP Rankings: Georgia Shockingly Comes in at No. 3

The first set of college football playoff rankings have been released for the 2022 college football season and there is a new No. 1 at the top. RECIPE ROUNDUP: Get in the spirit with holiday baking. The calendar has officially transitioned into November which means its time to start planning...
ATLANTA, GA
The Albany Herald

King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion

ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
OAKWOOD, GA
247Sports

Cornerback Marlon McClendon Commits to GSU

Georgia State Football was preparing for its annual Homecoming game at Center Parc Stadium but Head Coach Shawn Elliott got some good news on Friday afternoon as Victory Christian Academy (FL) Cornerback Marlon McClendon committed to the Panthers. He took to Twitter to announce the news:. McClendon is a 5'11,...
ATLANTA, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

In Georgia's 14th District, Dems pin hopes on Marcus Flowers to unseat Marjorie Taylor Greene

LISTEN: GPB's Peter Biello reports on the race for Georgia's 14th Congressional District. On a Friday evening in a quiet neighborhood in Powder Springs, 40 minutes northwest of Atlanta, volunteer canvasser Kent Buis stops by houses with a clipboard and a stack of flyers. He’s wearing a powder blue T-shirt that reads: “Send Congress Flowers.”
GEORGIA STATE
secretatlanta.co

One Of The Best Donut Shops In America Set To Open Three Locations In Atlanta

It is nearly impossible to have too many sweets this time of year, so it only makes sense that you make room on your plate for one more piece of dessert. Atlanta’s dessert scene is one that continues to grow rapidly and we couldn’t be more excited. More options and more sweets have found their way into our city and we aren’t complaining. The latest hotspot will be The Salty Donut.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB-TV Channel 2 announces Brad Nitz as new chief meteorologist

ATLANTA — Ray Carter, Vice President and General Manager of WSB-TV Channel 2 announced the promotion of Brad Nitz to Chief Meteorologist and leader of Severe Weather Team 2. “There was never a question about who WSB-TV’s next Chief Meteorologist would be,” said Carter. “Brad brings years of experience guiding Georgians through countless severe weather situations. His commitment to covering North Georgia’s weather is second to none and so many people count on his forecasting expertise, accuracy, and technical knowledge to keep their families safe. We are excited to watch Brad continue to serve the community in this important role for years to come.”
ATLANTA, GA
Justine Lookenott

FoCo Elections Director responds to Stacey Abrams’ claim that homeless woman was denied a ballot to vote

Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) (Forsyth County, GA) On Monday, October 17, Governor Brian Kemp (R), Stacey Abrams (D) and Shane Hazel (L) took to the stage for a debate held by the Atlanta Press Club in a fight to be the next governor of Georgia.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

America’s Navy 'sails' into Atlanta for Navy Week

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The U.S. Navy is preparing to bring a Navy Week to Atlanta during the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6. Atlanta Navy Week brings Sailors from across the fleet to the area to emphasize the importance of the Navy to Atlanta, the state of Georgia, and the nation. The week will conclude with a two-day performance by the Navy Flight Demonstration Team, The Blue Angels, at the Atlanta Air Show.
ATLANTA, GA

