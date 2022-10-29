Pacers 125, Nets 116: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (2-4) play against the Brooklyn Nets (4-4) at Barclays Center

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Saturday October 29, 2022

Indiana Pacers 125, Brooklyn Nets 116 (Q4 00:41)

Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth

Calling it now. The @NBA Rookie of the Year will either be Pablo Banchero or Bennedict Mathurin. – 9:52 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

first career 30-point game for @Bennedict Mathurin.🔥 pic.twitter.com/uu7NxvZg67 – 9:51 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

The Lakers and Nets have a combined 1-10 record.

Since opening last season as the favorites in their respective conferences, the Lakers and Nets have a combined 79-101 record, including the postseason. – 9:51 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Nets with an odd strategy to change the subject from Kryie Irving tonight. – 9:50 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

kd after kyrie left mathurin all alone in the corner pic.twitter.com/xak9Hmyz8K – 9:50 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

The Nets apathy on defense and rebounding isn’t Steve Nash’s fault but this is the type of game that sets a coach’s hot seat aflame. – 9:49 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

There have been some bad losses for the Nets over the last few years — but this one is one of the worst in recent memory. They got outplayed and out-hustled by a Pacers team playing without Myles Turner. On a night when they badly needed a win against a mediocre team. – 9:48 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

when all they can do is watch.👀 pic.twitter.com/SNMCHQ77NY – 9:48 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

The Nets didn’t want to trade the superstar or fire the GM and/or coach. But this team just isn’t built to do anything, so they’re gonna have to either revisit those or figure out a Plan C. – 9:47 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

2 minutes left in 4th quarter

Bennedict Mathurin off bench: 30 points

Entire Brooklyn Nets bench: 27 points – 9:46 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Kevin Durant just took a shot on a drive to the basket. Needed a second to get up, gather himself, now heads to the charity stripe. – 9:44 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kevin Durant just went down and grabbed at his knee. Then he popped back up. Scary moment. – 9:43 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

It’s early in the season, but the way the Brooklyn Nets are playing is really concerning. #Netsworld – 9:41 PM

Nick Wright @getnickwright

The Nets are FAR more embarrassing & disappointing than the Lakers. They play like they want the coach fired.

Oh, wait! – 9:40 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Paolo and Mathurin are capital “S” Stars.

Keegan and Jabari making a big impact from Day 1.

Ivey and Sharpe flash future stardom every night.

Dyson and Sochan already do the little things.

Chet was better than all of them over the summer.

The 2022 draft looking great so far. – 9:40 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

the nets when it’s time to grab a rebound pic.twitter.com/21emeit6yh – 9:39 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nets getting loud boos from the crowd after Indiana gets three-straight offensive rebounds.

Completely uninspired effort tonight. – 9:37 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Fans at Barclays starting to boo after Pacers get offensive rebound after offensive rebound on last possession. The other fans are streaming towards the exits. – 9:37 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kevin Durant just slapped the scorer’s table in frustration. The Nets are down, 116-103, against the Indiana Pacers. They cannot get a rebound or a stop, and it appears they cannot get a win as they are headed to 1-5 if they don’t go on a miraculous run to end this game. – 9:37 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Chris Duarte nails a DEEP three!

that’s a team record 22 threes in a game.🤯 pic.twitter.com/F5ENObUenl – 9:34 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Look, the Pacers are shooting lights out from beyond the arc. They’re 22-for-39 from 3 — but this would be a really damning loss on Nets players and coaches. Brooklyn has a more talented team — they’re just not playing that tough. Or together. – 9:33 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Barclays Center crowd is growing uneasy with how little defense the Nets are playing. Indiana has 32 points in the paint, which again, is only a low number because the Pacers are missing at the rim. But they are getting into the restricted area at will, creating corner 3s. – 9:32 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets are down 10 with six left. This game is on cruise control. Nets leaning into the iso/hero ball instead of running hard offense. Defense is nonexistent. – 9:30 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

22: A new … Pacers … record for 3s.

22-39. That passes the previous record (21) set last year at OKC.

And it inevitably will be topped again this season. – 9:29 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

I’ll tell you who has been playing hard tonight: Joe Harris.

His defense has been outstanding in the 2nd half. Need more guys with his attitude. – 9:29 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

James Johnson just hit a corner three to put the Pacers up 11.

This is a Nets fan’s hell. – 9:27 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

How many open corner 3s are the Nets going to give up tonight? – 9:27 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

That last Nets offensive possession was like hot potato. – 9:27 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Ben Simmons man – 9:26 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

The effort has not been there for the most part from Brooklyn tonight. Trailing an Indiana team on the back end of a back-to-back by 10 in the 4th.

Does not bode well in terms of where this team is at mentally. – 9:25 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

The Nets are just going through the motions. They can’t make a stop when they need one. They don’t look engaged defensively at all. The Pacers are just playing harder than they are. – 9:23 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets trail Indiana 103-95 with 9:05 left. In yet another show of abysmal perimeter defense, they’ve let the #Pacers hit 20-of-36 from deep. – 9:23 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

The Nets defense of the three-point line has been putrid this quarter, and for most of this game.

The miscommunications on that end have been an every-game occurrence. Coaching is not there. – 9:23 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

James Johnson karate chopping the rim – and his former #Nets team. – 9:17 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

JAMES JOHNSON JUST GOT HIS REVENGE OMG – 9:17 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Heading to the final frame pic.twitter.com/1biSd26igI – 9:15 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nets trail the Pacers 92-90 heading into the 4th. Indiana has started to cool off. Brooklyn had some shots rim in and out to end the 3rd.

Time to see what kind of pride this team has in the 4th. – 9:15 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

End of the third quarter: Nets trail the Pacers 92-90. Kyrie Irving has a game-high 26 points, KD has 14, Joe w/11. Nets up to 41 percent shooting from 3. – 9:15 PM

Nick Wright @getnickwright

At Barclays watching the Nets, and game ops does a really great job here but I’m surprised they don’t promote their biggest promotion more.

The “Play the Nets, get your season high!” has been the best giveaway in the NBA all year.

Both Mathurin & Halliburton on pace tonight! – 9:14 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Pacers continue to hold a lead entering the 4th quarter now up 92-90. A loss to Indiana tonight would drop Brooklyn to 1-5, and it would be demoralizing for a team that has not shied away from championship aspirations. – 9:14 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Joe Harris is playing phenomenal defense during this stretch. – 9:12 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nets just had their best defensive possession of the game by far. Great effort across the board.

Take foul on KD by… James Johnson. – 9:10 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

stay hot @Tyrese Haliburton. 🙌

he is 6-7 from behind the three-point line. pic.twitter.com/lU1zMp2cyg – 9:08 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Kevin Durant with seven points in the third quarter with 3:41 left. Nets trail 89-84. This game is shaping up to end in the 120s. – 9:05 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

This won’t surprise anyone but Ben Simmons has a couple of pretty egregious missed tonight. – 9:02 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Indiana literally cannot miss from three. – 9:01 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Five straight points for KD out of the timeout. – 9:00 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Haliburton (6), Mathurin (5) and Hield (4) account for all 15 of the Pacers’ 3s.

They’re shooting 57.7% as a team, on a back-to-back, and have made things interesting. – 8:59 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets can’t stop Tyrese Haliburton or Bennedict Mathurin. They’ve combined for 48 points with only 6 missed shots between the 2 of them. Buddy Hield also has 14 points on 50% shooting. Something’s gotta give. – 8:58 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

The Pacers are the NBA equivalent of the super fun No. 14 seed in March Madness. The overall talent level is relatively low, but their guards are all smart and dangerous and their bigs are all active and if you don’t pay attention, you’re gonna find yourself down 15 real quick. – 8:57 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets can't stop Tyrese Haliburton or Bennedict Mathurin. They've combined for 48 points with only 5 missed shots between the 2 of them. Buddy Hield also has 14 points on 50% shooting. Something's gotta give.

Erik Slater @erikslater_

The Nets are playing awful defense, but it is pretty insane how well teams are shooting from three against them this season.

Indiana is 15/26 and hitting some tough looks. – 8:56 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

The Nets offense tonight: Kyrie Irving

The Nets defense tonight: – 8:55 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Bennedict Mathurin is a problem

But seems like that’s already been established this season. – 8:52 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Nets star Kyrie Irving denies being an antisemite despite promoting hateful film newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:52 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Ben Simmons took 5 shots in the first-half, but none of them going towards the basket.

Every shot has been fading or a turnaround. Would be nice to see him finish with his force being directed at the rim. – 8:48 PM

Zach Kram @zachkram

If you’re interested in learning more about the player who has 22 points at halftime in Brooklyn, I wrote about Bennedict Mathurin yesterday

theringer.com/nba/2022/10/28… – 8:47 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Indiana yet another team shooting the lights out against Brooklyn.

11/21 (52.4 percent) from three in the 1st half. – 8:43 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I don’t know how much longer the Pacers can justify keeping Ben Mathurin on the bench, but Buddy Hield has been so good that can’t exactly justify benching him either. – 8:42 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

impressive half for @Bennedict Mathurin.

22 PTS

8-8 FT

3 REB pic.twitter.com/HltlDRanEY – 8:40 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Brooklyn had a double-digit lead, but trails the #Pacers 63-62 at the break. They’ve allowed 11-of-21 shooting from deep. #Nets – 8:37 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Halftime: Pacers lead the Nets 63-62. KD took just four shots. Very unlike him. Kyrie has 15 points on 75 percent shooting. Seth Curry is moving well, but clearly rusty. Feel like rust has replaced ramp-up as the word we hear at nauseam. Indy has 11 dudes and yet this is a game. – 8:37 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Former @ArizonaMBB star Bennedict Mathurin has 22 in the 1st half as the Pacers lead the Nets 63-62 – 8:37 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Bennedict Mathurin: 22 points in 16 minutes.

Tyrese Haliburton: 17 points in 18 minutes.

Pacers up 1 in Brooklyn at the half. – 8:37 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Half: Pacers 63, Nets 62

Irving: 15 pts, 4 ast, 6/8 shooting

Harris: 11 pts, 4/7 shooting

Simmons: 7 pts, 5 reb, 2 ast

Durant: 4 pts, 2/4 shooting

Brooklyn had a big lead early and let Indiana right back in the game. Strange half from Kevin Durant. – 8:37 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Hailburton and Mathurin are a gonna be a great backcourt for a long time .. the pair just scored a combined 39 points in the first half vs. Brooklyn – 8:36 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Bennedict Mathurin at half:

22 PTS

5-8 FG

4-5 3P

8-8 FT

Outscored Kyrie and KD combined. pic.twitter.com/tHo1WtO2E1 – 8:36 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Bennedict Mathurin was fantastic in the first half, 22pts (4-5 3s, 8-8 FTs) in 16mins.

Pacers lead by one at half, 63-62.

Haliburton also made four 3s and has 17pts. Irving has 15. – 8:36 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nets heating up from three to end the half. Harris hit two, Irving and O’Neale just went back to back. – 8:35 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

IJAX with authority!🤯

@Isaiah Jackson throws down the two-handed slam. pic.twitter.com/SWUAfJIouO – 8:33 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

The Nets continue to just look off. Discombobulated. They are disjointed all over the floor — the offense is struggling to find a rhythm (just 6-for-21 from beyond the arc) and the defense is allowing the Pacers to get a lot of good looks. – 8:33 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Joe Harris is leading the Nets right now with 11 points. Has a pair of layups and 3s. Best he’s looked since returning. – 8:33 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

The block on one end, the dunk on the other 😤 pic.twitter.com/MtUso3zPza – 8:32 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

I told you all during pregame that this Pacers team can score… – 8:31 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

This has been a very strange half for Kevin Durant.

His body language is not great. Looks engaged some plays and not engaged others. Had an animated exchange telling O’Neale to be aggressive early on. – 8:31 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

And just like that the Pacers have taken a 52-51 lead over the Nets – 8:30 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

The Nets just cannot get a stop defensively. The Pacers are getting into the paint whenever they want and might have taken the lead if not for some missed layups. – 8:30 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

KD with a nice sequence. He turned the ball over, raced down the floor to block the Pacers shot at the rim on the other end, then raced back the opposite direction to catch a pass while running to the rim for a dunk. He never gave up on the play and got rewarded for it twice. – 8:30 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kevin Durant turned the ball over, chased down Buddy Hield and blocked his layup, then sprinted up the court to finish with a transition dunk. – 8:29 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Kevin Durant with a block to prevent Indy from tying the game and then a dunk on the other end. – 8:28 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Kevin Durant has taken 2 shots with 6:52 left in the half.

Time for him to get going. – 8:22 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Ben Simmons just dunked – 8:21 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Patty Mills has been great offensively so far tonight.

Mills catches a lot of hate. I get it, he can’t guard a soul. But his offensive production to start the year has been there. – 8:20 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets defense is disgusting – 8:20 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Five straight points from Yuta Watanabe. Whenever he plays, he plays within himself, takes good shots and does the little things. – 8:16 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

I’m becoming a very big fan of Yuta Watanabe’s game.

He’s everywhere on the court. Just an active, high IQ player. – 8:15 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Yutaaaaa – 8:15 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Markieff Morris is back getting his first action since returning from personal leave. – 8:14 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Former Net James Johnson is in for the Pacers. Always liked dealing with him here. Only player to regularly come up to me during pregame warmups and shake my hand, ask me how I was doing and how my flight was getting into whatever city we were in. Good dude. – 8:14 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

James Johnson is alive and well playing for the Pacers – 8:14 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nets with an interesting lineup to open the 2nd.

Mills

Irving

Watanabe

Morris

Claxton

Tiny backcourt, massive frontcourt. – 8:12 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

all knotted up after one. pic.twitter.com/SF8FENMC5v – 8:11 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

1st qtr highlights:

Game tied at 26.

Seth Curry is back.

The Defense is building: 2stl, 2blk, and forced 3 turnovers.

& the offense is getting it inside (16pts) – 8:10 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

An uneven 1st quarter from the Nets. A few notes: Curry is moving well but the rust in his game is apparent after so much time off. He picked up two fouls. KD has taken just two shots so far. Joe Harris appears confident on that restructured ankle. He knocked down two early shots – 8:10 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

hit ‘em with the pump fake.

@Bennedict Mathurin with nine points off the bench in the first quarter.🔥 pic.twitter.com/gPjds2LGRd – 8:10 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nets and Pacers tied at 26 after one. That’s a fairly big disappointment given the talent disparity out there.

Brooklyn got a ton of great looks from three. Just not hitting. 1/10 from deep. – 8:09 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

One down, three to go pic.twitter.com/j6LgHh3CK3 – 8:09 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

End of the first quarter: Nets and Pacers are tied at 26. Kyrie Irving with seven points. Kevin Durant has taken just two shots. Nets are 1-for-10 from 3, 10-for-13 inside the arc. – 8:08 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

I must say that the Nets’ uniforms and court look beautiful in person. – 8:07 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Brooklyn is once again ice-cold from three to start this game.

1/9 so far. – 8:04 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets are 10-for-13 from inside the arc, 1-for-9 from outside it. – 8:04 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

James Johnson revenge game? The Nets waived him before the playoffs last season to give Kessler Edwards a standard contract & make him playoff eligible.

Edwards isn’t in the Nets’ rotation this season, having been outplayed by Yuta Watanabe in camp. – 8:04 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nash now has his 3rio (trio but three-o, yes I’m sticking with this) out there for the first time this year. Harris, Curry, Mills alongside Claxton and Yuta. Three of the league’s best snipers. Not hard to space out there with them. – 8:04 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Mills, Curry, Harris, Watanabe, Claxton in for Brooklyn now. – 8:02 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

James Johnson, who played last season with the Nets, getting some rare playing time. His first since the second game of the season.

They have 11 players available tonight.

16 of the Nets’ first 21 points scored in the paint. – 8:01 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

dime dropper.🪙

@Tyrese Haliburton has reached 1,000 career assists. pic.twitter.com/Rs8fPKDmdy – 8:01 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nets just ran a nice action that led to a Joe Harris and-one.

DHO option between KD and Curry into a double pindown for Harris on the backside. – 8:00 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Something to note early on here:

Royce O’Neale had the ball and looked to pass to KD in the corner. Durant waved him off and pointed to the rim. O’Neale drove and dished to Claxton for a dunk.

KD was animated after the play and appeared to yell something in O’Neale’s direction. – 7:58 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

That Joe Harris blow by sends the #Pacers into a timeout. #Nets up 19-11 early, holding Indiana to just 4-of-16 shooting so far. – 7:57 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Joe Harris with a nice drive and finish to put the Nets up 8.

The spacing with Harris and Curry in the mix is already noticeable. – 7:56 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nash going small with shooters galore around Simmons right now. Durant, Harris, Curry and O’Neale. – 7:56 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nice little touch from the Nets tonight with the retro scoreboard.

A nod to Nassau Coliseum. pic.twitter.com/cdKE3UJO3A – 7:55 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nice little touch from the Nets with the retro scoreboard tonight.

Nod to Nassau Coliseum. pic.twitter.com/CRgpO8dtmi – 7:53 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

WITH RANGE!🏹

@Tyrese Haliburton gets us started with a deep three.

watch📺: @BallySportsIN or stream here ➡️ https://t.co/rNTB091zyH pic.twitter.com/0IYUZB511I – 7:51 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

The Nets offense was always going to be at its best with Ben Simmons surrounded by four shooters.

We’ve rarely seen that thus far with Harris and Curry out. We should get an extended look tonight with both available. – 7:50 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

New Nets court is absolutely beautiful pic.twitter.com/C7xSslBAbv – 7:49 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Seth Curry checking in for Nic Claxton.

Irving, Curry, O’Neale, KD, Simmons is a fun lineup. Shooters, shooters, shooters. – 7:47 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Seth Curry is your sixth man tonight. Gets some applause as he takes the floor for the first time this season. – 7:46 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Seth Curry makes his season debut with 8:19 in the first. #Nets – 7:46 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Myles Turner’s absence felt early. Nets getting whatever they want at the rim. – 7:46 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Couple of early Clax Attacks tonight 💥 – 7:45 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Royce O’Neale has assisted all three #Nets buckets so far. – 7:45 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

the Dominican connection.🇩🇴🇩🇴🇩🇴

Chris Duarte and San Diego Padres outfielder, Juan Soto caught up before tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/G7TUg0H1rT – 7:42 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nets open the game with a KD steal and a Royce O’Neale to Ben Simmons lob for an and-one on the other end.

Simmons hits the free-throw. – 7:42 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Indifferent crowd reaction to Kyrie Irving tonight. Didn’t hear any boos or any loud cheers. – 7:39 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Good evening from Barclays. Nets-Pacers tips shortly. BK looking to avoid dropping to 1-5. Indy has 11 players available tonight. This is even more winnable than it already looked. Seth Curry is back, too. Updates to come. – 7:34 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

Theo Maledon is shooting 78.6 percent (11-of-14) from the field and 83.3 percent (5-of-6) from 3-point range this season. – 7:29 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

. @Mason Plumlee ➡️ @PJ Washington 😮‍💨

📹 @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/vnnHyODknY – 7:22 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Edmond Sumner was drafted by the Pacers and after overcoming multiple injuries, the team had high hopes for him.

After missing all of last season with an injury, I met with him for an hour at a downtown coffee shop to discuss his year away from 🏀

fieldhousefiles.com/p/exclusive-ed… – 7:15 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

With his first two buckets tonight, Gordon Hayward has 4,000 career field goals.

@Charlotte Hornets – 7:11 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

the 5⃣ on the floor first tonight. pic.twitter.com/BXffoQfefu – 7:09 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets starters are Simmons, Durant, O’Neale, Claxton and Irving. – 7:05 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Same 5 to start tonight pic.twitter.com/UyOFGZDj0T – 7:01 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Usual starting 5 tonight for the Nets – 7:01 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Same starters for the Nets vs. Indy: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:01 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

“It was a once in a lifetime thing and pretty emotional.”

Coach Carlisle is back with the team after celebrating his daughter Abby’s senior night and congratulated his staff on their win last night during his pregame press conference. pic.twitter.com/XJP2LLP53h – 6:55 PM

Howard Beck @HowardBeck

The NBA just issued the following statement, presumably in response to Kyrie Irving’s latest: pic.twitter.com/AOQiysKR7f – 6:47 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#NBA statement re: #Nets star Kyrie Irving 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/0NSS2XUuW7 – 6:47 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Season debut coming up for @Seth Curry! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Febkvv8hiG – 6:45 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Seth Curry has been upgraded to available tonight for the @Brooklyn Nets vs Pacers. – 6:41 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nets say Seth Curry is available tonight vs. the Pacers. – 6:41 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Nets Update to the Status Report for tonight’s game vs. Indiana:

Seth Curry (left ankle – injury recovery) – AVAILABLE – 6:40 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

Tonight’s starters for the @Charlotte Hornets and warriors: pic.twitter.com/XqQ0qC9Ksy – 6:40 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Seth Curry is available to play tonight against the Pacers #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld – 6:39 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Seth Curry is available tonight vs the #Pacers. #Nets – 6:39 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Had a good trip down to Bloomington for their first exhibition game.

Now back home — Pacers playing their 7th game in 11 days and on the second night of a b2b in Brooklyn.

Head coach Rick Carlisle has rejoined the team. pic.twitter.com/Sye9Hnc5og – 6:37 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Seth Curry just told us he’s giving it a go tonight. – 6:31 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Seth Curry says he’s playing tonight. – 6:31 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Kyrie Irving: “The “Anti-Semitic” label that is being pushed on me is not justified” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/29/kyr… – 6:18 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Pacers will have just 11 available guys against the Nets tonight. – 6:09 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Rick Carlisle said TJ McConnell is a late scratch tonight with a sore knee. – 6:07 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

on the coffee grind.☕️ pic.twitter.com/4mQY9WDLI6 – 6:06 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs GSW

LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out.

Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) is out.

Terry Rozier (R Ankle Sprain) is out.

Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/AKrtbYN1GO – 6:05 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Steve Nash on whether the latest Kyrie Irving situation is a distraction to the #Nets: “I don’t think our group is overly effected by the situation. We’ve had so many situations over the last two and a half years that I think we’ve kind of built an immunity to it.” #NBA – 5:57 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Steve Nash when asked if the Kyrie situation is a distraction:

“I don’t think our group is overly effected by the situation. We’ve had so many situations over the last two and a half years that I think we’ve kind of built an immunity to it.”

Said Kyrie will address the matter. – 5:56 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Asked if he’s been in contact with the league or if Kyrie Irving will get suspended, Steve Nash said, “I have no idea.” Irving is playing tonight with no restrictions. – 5:54 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Asked if the Kyrie Irving situation has been a distraction, Steve Nash said the team has dealt with so much the past few years he feels like there’s an “immunity” to letting things like this become an issue. – 5:54 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Obsessed with these 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7LSGcHmvFj – 5:53 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Steve Nash said Kyrie Irving will play as usual. No suspension or reduced minutes, etc etc. #Nets – 5:53 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Steve Nash says Seth Curry is a game time decision tonight. – 5:49 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Steve Nash: “Clearly I think we all represent values of inclusiveness and equality…I’m not familiar with the material that Kyrie was promoting.” #Nets – 5:49 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Steve Nash addresses the controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving’s social media posts. pic.twitter.com/eEaE1leifz – 5:49 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Nash says the organization has spoken to Kyrie about the movie/book he promoted on his social media accounts. Nash says Kyrie will speak more about things after the game. – 5:48 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash reiterates Seth Curry is a game-time decision tonight. – 5:48 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Steve Nash: “I know Kyrie made a statement. I know that the organization made a statement. The organization has spoken to Kyrie about it.” #Nets – 5:48 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash has no update on Kyrie Irving’s tweet other than the organization has spoken to him about it. Said he’s not familiar with the material Kyrie was promoting, but said the Nets promote equality. – 5:47 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Steve Nash: “The organization has spoken to Kyrie about it.” – 5:47 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Kyrie Irving warming up ahead of Nets-Pacers pic.twitter.com/C6dqWji7WH – 5:32 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Kyrie getting warmed up pregame. pic.twitter.com/dC0Qe5n6b8 – 5:32 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Joe Harris getting some threes up and Kyrie Irving warming up his handle pregame. pic.twitter.com/9LZWbvHTjc – 5:23 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

⭐️ 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗽𝗲𝘀 ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/DiFn8kT3vH – 5:17 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Bringing back a classic look 😍

@clovercommerce pic.twitter.com/47bbD5YSWO – 4:48 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

I’m late catching up on this Kyrie nonsense and wish I hadn’t. Not sure the mental health card will work here, but everyone who likes attending his pity parties believe that’s a catch all for everything he says and does that’s wrong, dumb, selfish, dishonest and distracting. – 4:42 PM

Krishna Narsu @knarsu3

Strength of Schedule using summed up DARKO player ratings. The Nets have faced the hardest strength of schedule while the Hawks have faced the easiest (which changes tonight when they face the Bucks). pic.twitter.com/1zRu80L9dB – 4:37 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Kyrie Irving has earned the label of being anti-semitic after tweeting & posting a link for a film that reportedly spreads conspiracy theories about Jews.

The Brooklyn Nets decided to respond to the accusations 🗣️

basketnews.com/news-180108-ky… – 3:32 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

Promised my friend I’d come thru for his Halloween weekend get-together. Didn’t do any costume-shopping. Had no time. So they’ll have to make do with Bro Schembechler. pic.twitter.com/Zj8CEnUyEv – 2:36 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Injury Report for tonight’s game in Brooklyn:

Myles Turner – Out (left ankle injury management)

Aaron Nesmith – Out (sore right foot)

Daniel Theis – Out (sore right knee) pic.twitter.com/HJP0p9zYLg – 2:29 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Joe Harris set for #Nets return with Seth Curry still game-time decision nypost.com/2022/10/29/joe… via @nypostsports – 2:21 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Arrogant defensive performance from the Wizards last night. Tons of KYP errors, especially on Buddy Hield. Lots of botched switches and mistimed sink-and-recovers. Their defensive personnel isn’t ideal but they should be better than THAT.

And Johnny Davis’ minutes … yikes – 2:10 PM

Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving

I am an OMNIST and I meant no disrespect to anyone’s religious beliefs. The “Anti-Semitic” label that is being pushed on me is not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth I live in everyday. I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and religions.

Hélà🤞🏾♾ – 2:07 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers will be without Myles Turner (left ankle injury management) and Aaron Nesmith (sore right foot) tonight in Brooklyn. Of note, this is not the same foot Nesmith is dealing with plantar fascia.

T.J. Warren remains out for the Nets. – 2:06 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Chauncey Billups on Shaedon Sharpe: “​​I love that he understands that it’s just a basketball game. So many people overthink this thing. He’s playing against better guys now, but it’s still just basketball.” rosegardenreport.com/p/shaedon-shar… – 1:45 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

going back-to-back.

📍: Barclays Center

📺: @BallySportsIN

📻: @1075thefan pic.twitter.com/TshJhMWODD – 1:44 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Aaron Nesmith (sore right foot) and Myles Turner (left ankle injury management) are OUT for the Pacers tonight against the Nets. – 1:42 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Blazers fans: If the Nets started a fire sale (they should), would you include Shaedon Sharpe in a package deal for 34-year-old Kevin Durant?

#Ripcity – 1:31 PM