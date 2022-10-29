Warriors 113, Hornets 120: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (3-3) play against the Charlotte Hornets (3-3) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Saturday October 29, 2022

Golden State Warriors 113, Charlotte Hornets 120 (Final/OT)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

The Warriors blew a 4-point lead in the final minute for only the fourth time in the Steve Kerr era. How? Five observations from Charlotte.

theathletic.com/3743045/2022/1… – 12:51 AM

Eric Patten @EricPatten

Charlotte beat Golden State and they’re 3-3. Should there be segment and after segment about “panic time” in San Francisco? – 12:00 AM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC opened with the Wolves, Nuggets, Wolves, Clippers, Clippers & Mavs and everyone penciled in an 0-6 start.

OKC is 3-3 and tied with the champion Warriors. – 11:58 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

“I think it goes to show our readiness and that we have a lot of character in the locker room… There’s nothing more important than having great competitive spirit, and tonight we definitely had that.” – Coach Clifford – 11:17 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steph Curry admitted he got “wrapped up in trying to heroball my way to a hometown buzzer beater” and would be thinking about these two late regulation possessions in an eventual OT loss in Charlotte pic.twitter.com/SEuaCibPbx – 11:02 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

this move was too clean

@Verizon || Reliable Moments pic.twitter.com/6pPtYWydzs – 11:00 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Postgame Cleanup with @Gordon Hayward feat. @Terry Rozier

Brought to you by @Waste_Pro_USA pic.twitter.com/Y7ImpYiiyd – 10:48 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Jordan Poole rolled his ankle late in Saturday’s loss. Just told reporters outside the Warriors’ locker room he’s fine and expects to play tomorrow. – 10:38 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Jordan Poole said he’s “straight” after a right ankle twist late in overtime tonight in Charlotte. He feels like he can play tomorrow in Detroit, but that’s a decision expected from training staff tomorrow. – 10:37 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Jordan Poole said he rolled his right ankle but said he’s fine. He plans on playing tomorrow. – 10:36 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Jordan Poole says he rolled his right ankle but feels fine. He plans on playing tomorrow. – 10:36 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

🔟

Presented by @Lowes pic.twitter.com/Z6sNABuvOh – 10:31 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steph Curry said he’d like to play tomorrow night in Detroit on the second night of the Warriors’ first back-to-back. Feels good enough physically. pic.twitter.com/vfXoXlZaOE – 10:29 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Both Draymond Green and Stephen Curry say they expect to play tomorrow against the Pistons. – 10:28 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Both Draymond Green and Steph Curry say they anticipate they’ll play tomorrow in Detroit. – 10:28 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green say they’re both hopeful to play tomorrow. Let’s see what the training staff decides, though. – 10:27 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Draymond Green: “We were up four with a minute left. We never lose those games.” pic.twitter.com/PgK6BneLM8 – 10:23 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Draymond Green says this loss is deflating because they were up four with less than a minute to go. He says he can count on one hand how many of those the Warriors have lost over the last eight years. – 10:22 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

PJ: 31 PTS, 7 REB

Gordon: 23 PTS, 4 AST, 2 REB

Kelly: 18 PTS, 5 AST, 5 REB

Dennis: 13 PTS, 8 AST, 9 REB

@drpepper pic.twitter.com/4ejAw4pG8H – 10:13 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Steve Kerr will meet with the Warriors’ training staff tonight to determine who might need rest tomorrow in Detroit. – 10:04 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Klay Thompson is making only 35% of his shots early this season. Steve Kerr: “He’s just got to get his legs underneath him. He only had one exhibition game.” pic.twitter.com/Giskyhg6gk – 10:02 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors fans, what’s the most concerning aspect of the team’s 3-3 start? – 10:00 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Kerr re-iterates that he is not concerned about Klay Thompson’s slow start to the season.

“He only had one exhibition game … He just has to stay with it and he’s going to be fine … He just needs to get his legs underneath him.” – 10:00 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Warriors’ first 6 games this season: 121 points allowed per game

Warriors’ first 6 games last season: 103 points allowed per game – 10:00 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

4️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ FG for @Gordon Hayward 👏

Presented by @ChickfilA pic.twitter.com/2TdA4AU9aw – 9:57 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Steve Kerr says the Warriors main problems against the Hornets are defensive possessions and miscommunications on switches. He said playing in the first game after a cross-country flight is challenging and the Warriors lost steam going into overtime. – 9:56 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Minute totals tonight: Wiggins 41, Curry 39, Poole 37 (limped off late), Draymond 35, Klay 32. All season-highs. Warriors have an early tip in Detroit tomorrow night. Steve Kerr said he will discuss rest plan with performance staff, but it appears likely. – 9:56 PM

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

Steve Kerr says the small ball lineup got the Warriors back in the game in the second half. Kerr says the Hornets were doing a good job of clogging the paint, he says spreading the floor with those 3 guards opened up some space for Steph & others. #dubnation – 9:56 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

The Warriors in their last 5 first quarters are allowing 35.4 points – 9:55 PM

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

“He’s the best defensive player in the world.”

-Steve Kerr on Draymond Green. Offensively, Kerr says in the small ball lineup is when Green can wreak the most havoc. #dubnation – 9:54 PM

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

Steve Kerr opens his postgame comments by saying that the Warriors had some really poor defensive possessions, miscommunications on switches which doomed them He does mention that the cross-country travel could be a factor in the team’s slow start. #dubnation – 9:53 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

“This was our best defensive effort.” — Steve Clifford

He really praised the defense of Dennis Smith Jr., PJ Washington and Mason Plumlee. pic.twitter.com/tbIThGX5Fy – 9:53 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Final 📊

Stephen – 31p/11r/6a/1s

Jordan – 24p/2r/4a/2s/1b

Draymond – 12p/8r/6a/1s/3b

Klay – 11p/4r/3a

Kevon – 10p/9r/4a/1b

Andrew – 10p/6r/4a/1s

Moses – 8p/3r

Ty – 7p/2a/1s/1b

JaMychal – 6r/1a

JK – 1r/1s

James – 1a pic.twitter.com/8UZJMPb7kl – 9:48 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

There is not a cooler story in the NBA than Dennis Smith Jr. taking what ostensibly could be his last chance in the NBA and running with it in this way. Went for 13/9/8 tonight, made a game-tying layup, locked up Steph to send it to OT. It just totally rules. – 9:46 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

OMG 😱😱😱

@Dennis Smith | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/v2rvDTSRGR – 9:46 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Warriors lose 120-113 to a Hornets team without LaMelo and without Rozier

Tough loss to start a back-to-back, and a five-game road trip – 9:43 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

The Warriors had 31 fouls tonight.

The most by a Warriors team since 2015. pic.twitter.com/Er6zM6FTRS – 9:41 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

After sluggish start, starters help Warriors wake up but fall short to Hornets in overtime mercurynews.com/2022/10/29/aft… – 9:41 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors lose in overtime in Charlotte. They’re 3-3. Didn’t bring it in first half, gave up a four-point lead in final 54 seconds of regulation. Curry/Klay a combined 4/20 from 3. Draymond Green looks great. Kuminga/Wiseman only 8 combined minutes. Poole late ankle tweak. – 9:40 PM

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

I have a feeling Steve Kerr is not going to be happy about the Warriors 31 fouls. They’ve got to clean it up defensively, giving up 120pts to a shorthanded Charlotte team ain’t it. #DubNation – 9:39 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Dennis Smith Jr tonight:

13 PTS

9 REB

8 AST

Game high +10. pic.twitter.com/zA1uw29Lnj – 9:39 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors fall 120-113 in Charlotte, couldn’t overcome their slow start at both ends of the court. Led by Stephen Curry (31) and Jordan Poole (24), all five starters scored in double figures for the first time this season but it wasn’t enough. Wheels up to Detroit in the morning. – 9:38 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

BIIIIIIIIG W!!! 😈

Presented by @NewAmsterdam pic.twitter.com/V0p30nvQjo – 9:38 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

The shorthanded Hornets on the second night of the back-to-back take the Warriors to OT and win. Tough way for the Dubs to start a road trip. They play in Detroit tomorrow. – 9:38 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

PJ Washington tonight:

31 PTS

7 REB

13-23 FG

Second 30-point game of his career. pic.twitter.com/VbN0gfxSpE – 9:37 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Final: #Hornets 120, Warriors 113

PJ Washington 31 pts, 7 rebs

Gordon Hayward 23 pts, 4 ast

Kelly Oubre 18 pts, 5 rebs, 5 ast

Stephen Curry 31 pts, 11 rebs, 6 ast

Up next: vs. Sacramento on Monday – 9:37 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The Hornets are going to beat the Warriors tonight. Dennis Smith Jr. is turning into a legit contributor. What a story. – 9:37 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Jordan Poole is struggling to put weight on his right ankle. Calls to be subbed out for the final 22 seconds and is headed back to the locker room. – 9:36 PM

Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR

Stephen Curry has his 15th career 30-point/10-rebound game with 31 points and 11 rebounds. – 9:35 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Moses Moody subbing in for Jordan Poole who’s heading back to the locker room after struggling to put weight on his right ankle. – 9:35 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Looks like Jordan Poole might’ve rolled his right ankle late in this overtime period. He just limped off to the locker room with 22 seconds left. Warriors play in about 20 hours in Detroit. – 9:35 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Dennis Smith Jr. with a near triple-double vs the defending champs. Shout out to him. – 9:35 PM

Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR

Stephen Curry has his fifth 30-point game of the season, scoring at least 30 points in five of his first six games to start a season for just the second time in his career (2015-16). – 9:32 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

just checking in, how y’all doing? 😅 – 9:31 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Jalen McDaniels 👁️ – 9:27 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Dennis Smith Jr. raised his hands even before that 3-pointer by PJ Washington sailed through the net. He knew it was good. #Hornets have a 114-111 edge with 2:01 left in OT. – 9:26 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

pick & roll perfection

📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/PEyfTHzisU – 9:26 PM

Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR

All five Warriors starters have scored in double figures for the first time this season (Curry – 29, Thompson – 11, Wiggins – 10, Green – 12, Looney – 10). – 9:25 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Five minutes to go. pic.twitter.com/dLG0vLtwyQ – 9:20 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Steph Curry missed a deep 3 at the buzzer. Overtime in uptown. – 9:18 PM

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

The small ball lineup with Curry, Thompson and Poole + quick ball movement is chef’s kiss. Defenses know they can’t sag off any of those shooters and it opens up so much space. #dubnation – 9:17 PM

Carl Steward @stewardsfolly

Draymond Green on fire on both ends, Poole and Curry on the offensive end. Tough combo to beat. Some of the best D you’ll see from @Draymond Green in these final five minutes. – 9:15 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Keep in mind, no LaMelo Ball or Terry Rozier for the Hornets tonight. – 9:14 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

defense to offense reallll quick 💥

📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/xujDqfnQkx – 9:14 PM

Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR

Stephen Curry has his first double-double of the season with 29 points and a season-high 10 rebounds to go with five assists. – 9:13 PM

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

The Warriors three-guard lineup with Curry, Poole & Thompson is 🔥🔥🔥 #DubNation – 9:12 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Jordan Poole

☔️☔️☔️

📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/j17VvdJNtL – 9:12 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Steph Curry and Jordan Poole have been electric tonight. – 9:11 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Warriors came into tonight #1 in points per game, averaging 120.8. – 9:07 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

big time player

big time bucket

📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/Qc92Az3ZZy – 9:07 PM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

The Warriors are intentionally fouling Mason Plumlee with the Hornets in the bonus midway through the fourth quarter. (Are you sure you want to invite Charlotte to bring Nick Richards back in?) – 9:03 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

MAKE ROOM FOR K.O. 🥊

@Kelly Oubre | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/LzrQKKl93z – 9:00 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Oubre blew a kiss to the Warriors bench after he hit that three, whew! – 8:59 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

M O O D ☔️

📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/GqOj5MAa1L – 8:58 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

I don’t think the Warriors got a single clean dreb on their first attempt in the first 4 minutes of the 4th due to Nick Richards – 8:54 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

The final 12. 😤

Presented by @AthleticBrewing pic.twitter.com/8RpGCMDe9P – 8:50 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Final frame

Let’s get it, #DubNation pic.twitter.com/kVLf3z2ZMg – 8:48 PM

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

JaMychal Green is everywhere, always flying at the rim and battling inside. He doesn’t have a bucket yet but his 4 rebounds and hustle plays have been huge in the third quarter. #dubnation – 8:46 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Warriors outrebounded the Hornets 15-8 in the third quarter – 8:45 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

That’s a +15 third quarter for the Warriors in Charlotte. Game changed when Kerr, after three scoreless minutes, went small with an early quarter Poole for Looney sub. Poole has 19 points in 22 minutes. – 8:45 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Warriors outscore the Hornets 33-18 in the third quarter, lead 83-80 going into the fourth – 8:44 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

End of 3rd Q: Warriors 83, #Hornets 80 – 8:44 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

defense

to offense 💥

📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/A1R8HC0di1 – 8:43 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Pull up to the spot 🚗

@Gordon Hayward | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/NZ7pCqwecF – 8:43 PM

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

Jordan Poole with a back-to-back steal and block?? Okay I see you two-way JP3!! #dubnation – 8:43 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Statement Edition Flicks 📸🟣

Presented by @TIAA pic.twitter.com/Gid1Trchve – 8:42 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Jordan Poole

is everywhere right now – 8:41 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Jordan Poole’s 3-pointer gives the Warriors their first lead of the night, 80-78 – 8:41 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

First lead of the night for Golden State. Jordan Poole 3-pointers puts Warriors ahead 80-78. – 8:41 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Jordan Poole wincing in pain. Looks like he hurt his right shoulder. – 8:41 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

21 PTS so far for @Gordon Hayward 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QiSJOU8FO5 – 8:38 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Feels like Golden State is getting in gear. #Hornets lead, once 15 points, is down to three. – 8:38 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Halftime: Pacers lead the Nets 63-62. KD took just four shots. Very unlike him. Kyrie has 15 points on 75 percent shooting. Seth Curry is moving well, but clearly rusty. Feel like rust has replaced ramp-up as the word we hear at nauseam. Indy has 11 dudes and yet this is a game. – 8:37 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Ok, *now* the Warriors are playing with some juice on offense. Hornets lead down to 3. – 8:37 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

reverse, reverse

📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/sM1SlmIxzD – 8:37 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic

OKC starters: Dort. Pokusevski, Wiggins, Mann, Gilgeous-Alexander. 8:10 tip @971TheFreak – 8:34 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Thunder starters vs. Mavericks

– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

– Lu Dort

– Tre Mann

– Aaron Wiggins

– Aleksej Pokusevski

OKC’s fifth starting lineup this season. – 8:34 PM

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

Right now Draymond Green, Steph Curry, and Klay Thompson have the worst +/- on the Warriors with -12, -11 & -9 respectively. #dubnation – 8:33 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Both Klay and Steph hit their first threes of the game in the 3Q and help trim the Hornets’ lead from 15 to 7. Warriors have yet to have a lead in the game. – 8:32 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Steph Curry’s first 3-pointer of the night falls with 6:53 left in the third quarter. Warriors down 67-60. – 8:31 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steph Curry finally makes a 3-pointer and the deficit is down to 7 points – 8:30 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Jordan ➡️ Andrew

📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/6S4y6sMezq – 8:30 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Stephen Curry is wearing a Saw-inspired Curry 1 Flowtro — a nod to his Halloween costume from a few years back pic.twitter.com/LU1MbBZVxU – 8:29 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Players with 3 or more games with 5+ threes this season:

Steph Curry

Kevin Huerter

That’s it. pic.twitter.com/4wF9nd8ioo – 8:17 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Loon with the block

Loon with the bucket pic.twitter.com/nDxwqvLaCb – 8:15 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Steph and JP lead the Warriors’ scoring with 12 each, though Steph has yet to hit a three. 0-4 at half. – 8:11 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

Mason Plumlee recorded nine rebounds and six assists in the first half. The only other player to achieve those marks in a half this season is Nikola Jokic. – 8:11 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

1st qtr highlights:

Game tied at 26.

Seth Curry is back.

The Defense is building: 2stl, 2blk, and forced 3 turnovers.

& the offense is getting it inside (16pts) – 8:10 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

An uneven 1st quarter from the Nets. A few notes: Curry is moving well but the rust in his game is apparent after so much time off. He picked up two fouls. KD has taken just two shots so far. Joe Harris appears confident on that restructured ankle. He knocked down two early shots – 8:10 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Bully Ball in the first half

Hornets have 32 rebounds, and the Warriors have 22

Hornets have 28 points in the paint, and the Warriors have 16 – 8:09 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Strong first half. 😤 Let’s keep it goin. pic.twitter.com/T6M0KEUKJO – 8:08 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors are down 12 at half in Charlotte to the same Hornets team that was blown out in Orlando last night. They’re -17 in the Curry/Draymond minutes. Wiseman three quick fouls. Eleven Hornets offensive rebounds. No Curry made 3s. – 8:07 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Hornets lead the Warriors 62-50 at halftime. Like I said earlier, Golden State just doesn’t have any juice at either end of the court. – 8:06 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Warriors down 62-50 at halftime vs. the Hornets

Fouls: Warriors 14, Hornets 6

Free Throws: Warriors 8, Hornets 13 (They’ve made all 13) – 8:06 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Back after the break. pic.twitter.com/O8NINPxSMT – 8:05 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Halftime: #Hornets 62, Warriors 50

Gordon Hayward 15 pts

PJ Washington 15 pts

Kelly Oubre 10 pts. 3 rebs, 2 ast

Mason Plumlee 4 pts, 9 rebs, 6 ast – 8:04 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nash now has his 3rio (trio but three-o, yes I’m sticking with this) out there for the first time this year. Harris, Curry, Mills alongside Claxton and Yuta. Three of the league’s best snipers. Not hard to space out there with them. – 8:04 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

From the huh department: Mason Plumlee has 4 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists. – 8:02 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nets just ran a nice action that led to a Joe Harris and-one.

DHO option between KD and Curry into a double pindown for Harris on the backside. – 8:00 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

That’s the Warriors’ first made shot in over 5 minutes

Ends a 14-3 Hornets run – 8:00 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Kelly Oubre just picked up a technical foul on the bench. Second one in three games for him. – 8:00 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Joe Harris with a nice drive and finish to put the Nets up 8.

The spacing with Harris and Curry in the mix is already noticeable. – 7:56 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors just have no juice right now. No intensity. – 7:56 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nash going small with shooters galore around Simmons right now. Durant, Harris, Curry and O’Neale. – 7:56 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

OH MY KELLY OUBRE JR 🤑

@Kelly Oubre | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/OabsVcHY9t – 7:52 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

The Nets offense was always going to be at its best with Ben Simmons surrounded by four shooters.

We’ve rarely seen that thus far with Harris and Curry out. We should get an extended look tonight with both available. – 7:50 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

JP is oh so crafty

📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/Y0VBasq8ms – 7:47 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Seth Curry checking in for Nic Claxton.

Irving, Curry, O’Neale, KD, Simmons is a fun lineup. Shooters, shooters, shooters. – 7:47 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Seth Curry is your sixth man tonight. Gets some applause as he takes the floor for the first time this season. – 7:46 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Ty Jerome’s providing a spark ⚡️

📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/ZxNVyOMa2W – 7:42 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

You can tell Ty Jerome is getting more comfortable in the Warriors’ system by the game. He’s been in attack mode from the start, playing solid defense.

7 points on 3/4 shooting in 5 minutes. Golden State is plus-5 with him on the court so far tonight, best on the team. – 7:42 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Warriors trim 11p deficit to 4, force Hornets timeout

Ty Jerome takeover – 7:41 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Ty Jerome has seven points off the bench in five minutes just as we all expected. Warriors down 36-32 with 9:41 left in the second. – 7:41 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Ty Jerome is a team-high +5 right now with 7 points in 5 minutes off the bench – 7:40 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Hot start in the Hive. 😏 pic.twitter.com/Q6RctN16Kq – 7:37 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

The @Charlotte Hornets recorded 12 assists on 13 made field goals in the first quarter. Mason Plumlee led the way with five dimes, the fourth time in his career he’s recorded at least five assists in a quarter. – 7:37 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Théo with the swish 💦

📹 @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/TkTrhoo7GH – 7:37 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Kuminga is back on the bench to start the second quarter. – 7:36 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Charlotte’s Nick Richards wrecking Warriors on offensive glass rn. Wrote about his emergence yesterday: theathletic.com/3737444/2022/1… – 7:36 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Warriors 1/7 on 1Q threes.

Hornets had the assist edge, 12-5, and out-rebounded the Warriors 17-11. – 7:35 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Warriors down 34-23 after the first quarter

Hornets took 5 more shots and made 4 more threes. No free throws for the Warriors, 4 for the Hornets – 7:34 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Good evening from Barclays. Nets-Pacers tips shortly. BK looking to avoid dropping to 1-5. Indy has 11 players available tonight. This is even more winnable than it already looked. Seth Curry is back, too. Updates to come. – 7:34 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

End of first Q: #Hornets 34, Warriors 23 – 7:33 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

PJ Washington is beasting after a tough outing in Orlando. Has 12 points on 5 of 8 shooting. – 7:32 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Charlotte getting useful minutes from Theo Maledon is low-key one of the most shocking events of the early season. – 7:32 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Jonathan Kuminga checks in for James Wiseman after he picks up three fouls in five minutes.

Hornets up 31-21 with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter. – 7:31 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Two first-quarter fouls for James Wiseman, in comes Jonathan Kuminga – 7:31 PM

Kenny Beecham @KOT4Q

NICK RICHARDS IS A GROWN MAN – 7:31 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

James Wiseman has 3 fouls in his first 5 minutes on the court. Because of that, it’s Jonathan Kuminga time. – 7:31 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Nick Richards outworking James WIseman underneath. Wiseman already has 3 fouls in 5 minutes. – 7:31 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Nick Richards gives James Wiseman a lesson in paint presence. Sons him for a 3p play – 7:29 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

Theo Maledon is shooting 78.6 percent (11-of-14) from the field and 83.3 percent (5-of-6) from 3-point range this season. – 7:29 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

What a find Theo Maledon has been for the #Hornets. Just drilled a long 3-pointer on his first attempt of the night. – 7:28 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Curry/Poole/Wiggins/D. Green/Wiseman group in now. – 7:23 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

. @Mason Plumlee ➡️ @PJ Washington 😮‍💨

📹 @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/vnnHyODknY – 7:22 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Steve Clifford is using his challenge early. Gordon Hayward was convinced he didn’t foul Klay Thompson on a 3-pointer and #Hornets are challenging the call leading 18-13 with 5:41 left in the first. – 7:21 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Coast

2

Coast

📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/MIuSFY9aJL – 7:20 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

First player(s) off the bench tonight: Jalen McDaniels and James Bouknight. – 7:20 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

PJ Washington was left completely alone under the rim there. Unacceptable, honestly. – 7:19 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Rough start for Warriors in unofficial Curry home game 42. Tonight should be pretty good test of DSJ’s defensive chops against Steph. – 7:15 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Not a bad start for your Buzz Boyz 😈

Starting 6/6 from the field. pic.twitter.com/8PfAIu6Aa2 – 7:14 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Range 🎯

📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/0GimHuPFQr – 7:14 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

The Hornets are 6-for-6 from the field, causing a Steve Kerr timeout

Hornets 14, Warriors 6 – 7:14 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

#Hornets start out by making their first 6 shots and lead 14-7. Steve Kerr takes a timeout. – 7:13 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Hornets 4/4 from the field to start. – 7:12 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

With his first two buckets tonight, Gordon Hayward has 4,000 career field goals.

@Charlotte Hornets – 7:11 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Hornets win the tip. Game on. – 7:10 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Get HYPE, Buzz City! The Hive is alive! ⚡️

📍 – 🏠

🆚 – @Golden State Warriors

⏰ – 7PM

📺 – @HornetsOnBally

📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/kGqS8sFs25 – 6:58 PM

Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper

Pass breakdown for Steph Curry vs. the Miami Heat. pic.twitter.com/9FpPnxwrkf – 6:55 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Kevon Looney has been reliable force Warriors need early mercurynews.com/2022/10/29/kev… – 6:52 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

#DubNation, you ready?

Stream the game LIVE » https://t.co/OMrtDtXZqd pic.twitter.com/rV4Ren6YMa – 6:49 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

First 🖐️ on the Statement Edition court! 🤩

Presented by @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/uIAPCZaoNi – 6:47 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Seth Curry has been upgraded to available tonight for the @Brooklyn Nets vs Pacers. – 6:41 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nets say Seth Curry is available tonight vs. the Pacers. – 6:41 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Nets Update to the Status Report for tonight’s game vs. Indiana:

Seth Curry (left ankle – injury recovery) – AVAILABLE – 6:40 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

Tonight’s starters for the @Charlotte Hornets and warriors: pic.twitter.com/XqQ0qC9Ksy – 6:40 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Seth Curry is available to play tonight against the Pacers #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld – 6:39 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Seth Curry is available tonight vs the #Pacers. #Nets – 6:39 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

In 19 games against his hometown Charlotte Hornets, Steph Curry has averaged 26.5 points and is shooting 45.9% (84-for-183) from 3-point range – 6:38 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

LaMelo and Terry Rozier working out. They definitely look closer to returning. pic.twitter.com/xLzjGGguR9 – 6:38 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Seth Curry just told us he’s giving it a go tonight. – 6:31 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Seth Curry says he’s playing tonight. – 6:31 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs GSW

LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out.

Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) is out.

Terry Rozier (R Ankle Sprain) is out.

Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/AKrtbYN1GO – 6:05 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

“I look forward to these five games and the bonding that will happen, and the young guys getting some opportunities.”

In an hour, the Warriors start off their first long road trip of the season, something that can be exactly what they need nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 6:02 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steve Kerr on Jonathan Kuminga positionally: “He’s a 4 right now. He still has a lot of growth ahead of him skill wise. In the future I could see him playing 3 or 4. But right now, for this team, with the lineups we need spacing, which puts him at the 4.” pic.twitter.com/QLU7nvVUrp – 5:55 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Steve Nash says Seth Curry is a game time decision tonight. – 5:49 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

A rarity: Game 6 of their season and yet it’s just the second home date for the #Hornets. So they’re unveiling the statement edition court with Stephen Curry and Golden State in town. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lCbfO2BQJD – 5:49 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash reiterates Seth Curry is a game-time decision tonight. – 5:48 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

We’ve got cozy fits… and we’ve got @Kai Jones 🥶

#ULTRADrip Presented by @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/Q18hg6JpqS – 5:47 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Bagley and Burks remain out for the Pistons’ game against the Warriors tomorrow. Looks like Braxton Key got a call up as he’s not listed as “on assignment” to the Cruise. – 5:36 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Steve Kerr says everyone is active against the Hornets. Still no word if anyone will rest tomorrow night in Detroit. – 5:33 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steve Kerr on Steph Curry playing in Charlotte: “He’s a hometown hero here, but he seems to be a hero everywhere he goes.” – 5:33 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Steve Kerr says all of his players are active tonight against the Hornets. Any rest for tomorrow will be determined after the game. – 5:31 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors in Charlotte tonight against a banged up Hornets team. No LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier or Cody Martin. They’ve been going with Dennis Smith and Kelly Oubre in the backcourt. – 5:20 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Terry Rozier and Cody Martin have been downgraded to out for tonight’s game against Golden State. #Hornets will be shorthanded again. – 5:17 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Tap in to hear from Coach Cliff 🎙️ twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:17 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

📍Halloweekend in Charlotte pic.twitter.com/BhlF77I97t – 4:29 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Steph Curry is giving us every reason to believe his best is yet to come mercurynews.com/2022/10/29/ste… via @ShaynaRubin – 3:31 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

😈🕸𝕤𝕡𝕠𝕠𝕜𝕪 𝕤𝕞𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕤🕸😈 pic.twitter.com/ovpYwllIq1 – 2:30 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Joe Harris set for #Nets return with Seth Curry still game-time decision nypost.com/2022/10/29/joe… via @nypostsports – 2:21 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 1966, the @Golden State Warriors Rick Barry had 57 points, 15 rebounds, and seven assists in a 127-115 win over the Royals.

Barry (22 years, 215 days) is the youngest player in NBA history to record at least 50p/15r/5a in a single game. pic.twitter.com/DR5o6pW0o9 – 2:01 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Does #NationalCatDay include meerkats? pic.twitter.com/iDpG6bYNyZ – 2:00 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Cam Thomas has played just 14 minutes through Brooklyn’s 1st five games.

With Joe Harris and Seth Curry out Thursday, Steve Nash turned to two-way guard David Duke Jr. over Thomas, who did not hide his feelings when asked about his lack of playing time. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-cam-… – 1:01 PM