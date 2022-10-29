ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ava Bramblett writes a 'storybook ending' to her Noblesville soccer career with 3rd title

By Brian Haenchen, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS -- Ava Bramblett did the deed.

Because of course she did. Who else would it be?

The Noblesville senior lifted the Millers to one final win Saturday evening, scoring the decisive goal in the 37th minute of a 1-0 win over Carmel in the Class 3A state championship game at Michael A. Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium.

In four varsity seasons, Bramblett recorded 47 goals, 23 assists and guided the Millers to a record of 70-2-5 with championships in three of her four seasons.

Simply incredible.

"Ava wasn't going to be denied a state championship today. She's a special, special player," Noblesville coach Mike Brady said. "Many of them are, but Ava's unique. One of a kind. It's been my pleasure to coach her these four years."

Bramblett's goal showcased what makes her so lethal.

The Ohio State commit picked up a pass from Atley Pittman along the right side of the box and deftly carried the ball towards the penalty mark. She recognized a lane through the maze of white jerseys and took her shot, ripping a left-footer back across her body that skipped through, untouched, into the right side of the net.

"Honestly, that was the first time in the game I felt we were calm and actually built up an attack," Bramblett said. "I got a touch across the box, the two Carmel girls collided and there was the goal. … At the end of the day, that's all it took to beat them. That's all we needed to make the end of our careers picture perfect."

"She always puts 100% effort in and when she (attacks), you just know," senior defender Lauren Adam added. "That goal, you could see her going and her body movement, and you could tell she was going to score that goal. You have complete trust knowing she's going to do everything she can to put that ball in the net."

Though outshot 15-3 in the half, the Greyhounds did a good job forcing Noblesville's attackers to the outside and limiting their shots to the low-danger areas. Coach Frank Dixon was also pleased with their defense of Bramblett, forcing her to go sideways and backwards. But one momentary lapse, a decision to step in and try to win a ball by the Greyhounds, threw the defenders off and left them scrambling to switch someone onto No. 10.

Bramblett made them pay.

"We lost to a kid who's going to be Miss Soccer, I think," Dixon said of Bramblett, describing her as an all-around player. "Superstars win games, and she got the goal when they needed it."

Odds-and-ends

>> Bramblett was excellent, but so too was the Noblesville defense. An effort spearheaded by Adam, a Purdue commit, the Millers allowed just six shots, and goalkeeper Bella Wyatt was required to make three saves.

"We're tough to score on," Brady said. "From my goalkeeper to my back line to Marit (McLaughlin) playing in front of them, that's one of the best defenses in the state and I think that was proven tonight."

>> Carmel generated some quality chances in the second half, including one by Sophie Shepherd who broke in one-on-one, but Wyatt made the save.

>> Adam on what it's meant to be part of the Noblesville soccer program: "It's not only that the skill is so high, but the people you actually play with and the bonds you create are just so amazing. I wouldn't have wanted to do it with anyone else."

>> Noblesville won three state championships Saturday with the boys soccer and girls cross country teams joining the girls soccer team.

Follow Brian Haenchen on Twitter at @Brian_Haenchen.

