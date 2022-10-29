Read full article on original website
There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
Erin Andrews Explains Why She Has A Problem With Certain Head Coach
Stop running so fast at halftime, Kyle Shanahan. NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews described her problem with the San Francisco 49ers head coach during a recent episode of her podcast, "Calm Down With Erin and Charissa." Andrews explained that Shanahan runs so fast during their halftime interviews, she's unable to...
thecomeback.com
49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts
San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
Major Odell Beckham Jr. Rumor Swirling This Monday
A significant rumor involving free-agent veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the San Francisco 49ers is picking up steam this week. Beckham, 29, has yet to make his free-agency decision and likely won't do so until he's 100-percent healthy. Two teams are reportedly in the running to ...
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Decision News
Baker Mayfield is healthy enough to play again, but the former No. 1 overall pick is now the backup in Carolina. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks is sticking with P.J. Walker as his starter after Walker turned in another solid performance on Sunday. Mayfield has been "the ultimate pro"...
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
College Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Desmond Howard News
Desmond Howard's preseason College Football Playoff prediction went viral when he made it, since it was so out there. Unsurprisingly, the ESPN college football analyst has been proven very wrong. Michigan is looking good, but Howard's other three teams:. Baylor: 5-3 Pitt: 4-4 Texas A&M: 3-5 Yikes. College football fans...
‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead
Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
A.J. Brown got drug tested by the NFL after his 3 TD game Sunday and fans had jokes
A.J. Brown had a huge game Sunday for the Eagles, catching three touchdown passes all in the first half in Philadelphia’s 35-13 win over Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former Titans wide receiver was pretty much unstoppable, as he finished with 156 yards on six catches. After...
CBS Sports
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
CeeDee Lamb Not Happy With What Dak Prescott Did Sunday
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys offense broke out against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Dallas topped Chicago, 49-29, to improve to 6-2 on the regular season. Prescott had a couple of big runs on Sunday, including one for a touchdown and a long rush for a first down. CeeDee...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Cowboys Release Former 2nd Round Pick After Trade Deadline
On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL's trade deadline came and went without the Dallas Cowboys making a move. However, not long after the deadline passed, the Cowboys made headlines with one roster decision. The team released defensive tackle Trysten Hill, who was a second-round pick by the team just three years ago.
Odell Beckham Jr. has two word response for Bills’ first half performance vs. Packers
Odell Beckham Jr. continues to make his interest in the Buffalo Bills well known. The wide receiver, watching tonight’s Sunday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers, responded to the team’s first half performance. Buffalo leads at the half 24-7. Beckham Jr. has been linked to the...
NFL Analyst "Outraged" By Cowboys Trade Decision
The Dallas Cowboys stayed quiet at the trade deadline, making no additional moves on Tuesday. Their inactivity angered Emmanuel Acho, who said he's "outraged" by America's Team not doing more to bolster their roster. Ranting on FS1's Speak, Acho identified five teams he believes are superior to the Cowboys --...
Everyone made the same joke about Dolphins’ trade for new RB
The Miami Dolphins’ latest trade acquisition is looking mighty familiar to one player who is already on their roster. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Dolphins are acquiring veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr. from the San Francisco 49ers. Miami is sending back a 2023 fifth-round pick as part of the trade.
Popculture
NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team
One NFL team made a coaching change halfway through the season. This weekend, the Indianapolis Colts announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This comes shortly after the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, and they have now dropped three of their last five games. "This was an incredibly...
thecomeback.com
Derek Carr gets brutally honest about Raiders shutout loss
The Las Vegas Raiders could not have played much worse on offense during Sunday afternoon’s contest against the New Orleans Saints as the team was shut out in the game, losing by a final score of 24-0. Quarterback Derek Carr had a particularly poor performance, and he had plenty to say about it on Sunday afternoon.
thecomeback.com
Panthers make major kicker decision after struggles
The Carolina Panthers played a rollercoaster of a game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon as a late touchdown from star receiver DJ Moore set up the team to win the game with an extra point. But after a crucial unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Moore, kicker Eddy Piñeiro missed the deep PAT attempt, sending the game to overtime. Piñeiro then missed another short kick in overtime that would have given the team the victory.
theScore
XFL announces team names, logos for 8 clubs
The XFL revealed the names and logos of the eight clubs participating in its 2023 relaunch. "We could not be more excited to unveil our new team identities," chairwoman and owner Dany Garcia said in a statement. "Countless hours of creative sessions and collaboration went into bringing these team brands to life. Each team's identity represents the fabric of their local community while also embodying the XFL's vision and ethos: they are authentic, dynamic, modern, and unapologetically bold."
