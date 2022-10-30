Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
The secret train station under New York's most iconic hotel was used for special VIP guestsAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Stabbing at Halloween Event in ParsippanyMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Related
fordhamsports.com
Ryann Lucas Named to Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team
Newport News, Va. – (November 1, 2022) – The Atlantic 10 Conference announced its 2022 Women's Soccer All-Conference teams and major award winners on Tuesday with Fordham sophomore midfielder Ryann Lucas (Evanston, Ill.) being selected to the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team. Lucas is Fordham's first All-Rookie Team pick...
fordhamsports.com
Fordham Athletics Announces Ramses Challenge
Bronx, N.Y. – Support your favorite Fordham winter sport program throughout their seasons by participating in the Ramses Challenge, a new philanthropic initiative supporting our student-athletes. Pledge a set amount for each rebound, offensive rebound, steal, or assist (men's basketball), 3-pointers made and steals (women's basketball), events won (men's...
fordhamsports.com
Golf in Fourth After First Day of Metropolitan Intercollegiate
West Orange, N.J. – Fordham golf opened play at the annual Metropolitan Intercollegiate, hosted by Wagner at the Montclair Golf Club, finishing the opening round at a collective 18-over 298 in fourth out of eight squads. Fairleigh Dickinson ended the day atop the leaderboard at 1-under, led by Jaime Julve at 3-under in a share of the individual lead. Fordham was led by both P.J. O'Rourke and Jake Mrva at 2-over.
fordhamsports.com
Brown Nabs Third Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week Award
Newport News, Va. – Fordham volleyball's Audrey Brown has been named the Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week for a third time this season, the league announced on Monday afternoon. Brown posted back-to-back 19-kill efforts over a weekend split at Duquesne. Brown continues to be instrumental to the Rams'...
fordhamsports.com
Men’s Tennis Hosts Fordham Four in the Fall Invitational
Hartsdale, N.Y. – The Fordham men's tennis squad closed out its fall season by hosting the Fordham Four in the Fall Invitational at Anthony F. Veteran Memorial Park. Fordham hosted LIU, Wagner, and St. Francis (NY) for the weekend. Rounds 1-3 were played on Saturday, Octiober29, while round 4-6 were played on Sunday, October 30.
fordhamsports.com
Women’s Tennis Closes Out Fall Season at Shark Bite Invitational
Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. – The Fordham women's tennis team closed out its fall schedule at the Shark Bite Invitational hosted by Nova Southwestern University at the NSU Tennis Complex at Rolling Hills. The Rams competed against players from the host school along with the University of Tampa and St....
Black bear spotted in Lawrence Park neighborhood of Yonkers
Video shows the bear roaming through some shrubs near Essex Place and Rockledge Road.
Rev. Calvin Butts mourned in Harlem
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Harlem is in mourning after the passing of a prominent religious and community leader. Reverend Dr. Calvin Otis Butts III was the longtime pastor of the historic Abyssinian Baptist Church. There was a standing ovation Sunday for Butts along with sadness on the faces of many in the congregation. “Although we […]
fox5ny.com
Coyote spotted in the Bronx; more likely live in area
NEW YORK - FOX 5 NY photojournalist Brenda Rivera recoded a video of a coyote roaming the Riverdale section of the Bronx recently. Residents said they hear howling at night and wonder if the coyotes have a den in the neighborhood. The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation...
New York Residents Spot Coyotes Roaming the Streets of the Bronx
People in New York City were shocked when they saw a coyote roaming the streets of the Big Apple. Recently, New York City photojournalist Brenda Rivera captured a video of a coyote roaming a Bronx neighborhood. Residents said they could hear howling at night and wondered if the animals have a den in the area.
Fordham University's upcoming vaccine mandate has some staffers pursing legal action against requirement
The new mandate says all students, staff and visitors must have a full round of COVID-19 shots, including the new bivalent booster by this Tuesday, Nov. 1. If they do not comply, they will lose access to campus.
Finding Who You Are In New York
Hey! It’s me, Reyin Jasmine! I moved to New York about five months ago and have been through a sh*t-ton. Moving at 21 from your families house to a whole new state with new people, new roommates, new grocery stores, and new new new. It is a lot. Moving alone is the worse and I am here to tell you that you have to be secure within yourself to do it. I sit back and think of who I was before; I needed validation and a bunch of friends, and I believe leaving your family home at a young age teaches you that it is okay to be alone. It will hurt in the beginning and feel as though you made the absolute W-R-O-N-G decision but I swear you didn’t. Moving is a big accomplishment and you need to see that. You will grow into the person you hope to become. Living in New York City is a struggle for many women because there are so many people to compare themselves to; would you want to be the Soho narcissist, Upper West Side pilates in Central Park, or the Brooklyn hipster? Who do you want to be? 21 is a very impressionable age but at the same time determines your future. A city with a voluminous amount of people really and truly teaches you it is okay to be by yourself, it is all in the decisions you make. When you feel alone in a city so huge, sit and think about who you can become and what you’ve accomplished to get to where you are. If we can be completely honest with each other! So many people want to be in our shoes. So, let's fill those shoes and become our person.
A decade after Sandy, Manhattan’s flood barrier is finally in sight — sort of
When Superstorm Sandy made landfall on October 29, 2012, it pushed 13 feet of storm surge into New York City's harbor, sweeping across the Brooklyn and Queens waterfronts and wiping entire neighborhoods off the map in Staten Island. Flooding knocked out power in Lower Manhattan, plunging downtown into near-total darkness as water rushed through the streets. The storm caused $19 billion in damages in the city alone, and it was clear that future storms could be even worse unless something changed.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 275 East 169th Street in Claremont, The Bronx
Permits have been filed to expand a one-story structure into a seven-story mixed-use building at 275 East 169th Street in Claremont, The Bronx. Located between Morris Avenue and College Avenue, the lot is a short walk to the 167th Street subway station, serviced by the B and D trains. Claudio Alba under the 273-275 E. 169th Street LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
norwoodnews.org
Bridge & Street Closures, Roadworks & General Transportation Updates for The Bronx from Oct 28 to 2024
Editor’s Note: We’re waiting on details of Halloween street closures and will update this story as soon as we receive further details from City officials. For those attending New York’s 49th Annual Village Halloween Parade on Monday, Oct. 31, at 7 p.m., please refer to the route map here. Please also check out our article on Open Streets for Halloween Trick or Treat Events, as well as our latest Out & About listing which includes details of several Halloween events.
rew-online.com
Burke Rehabilitation Opens New Outpatient Facility at Simone Development’s Hutchinson Metro Center in the Bronx
Burke Rehabilitation announced the expansion of its therapy services with the opening of a new site at 1250 Waters Place at Simone Development Companies’ Hutchinson Metro Center in the Bronx. Burke held a ribbon cutting ceremony on October 18 to mark the relocation and expansion of services previously provided at 2826 Westchester Avenue, another Simone Development property, where Burke had been a tenant since 2007.
caribbeanlife.com
Harlem Abyssinian Shepherd joins the Ancestors
A gut punch to the stomachs of an entire Harlem congregation reconciled the pain of hearing that Rev. Calvin Butts III, senior pastor of Abyssinian Baptist Church had transitioned. The 73-year-old benefactor of the acclaimed pulpit succumbed to pancreatic cancer on the last Friday in October. “It is with profound...
NBC New York
3 Shot at Busy NYC Intersection in Middle of Afternoon
A corner store in Queens is at the center of a police investigation after three people were shot Sunday afternoon. The sound of gunfire erupted at the busy Jamaica intersection, in proximity to a number of transit stops for the subway, Long Island Rail Road and AirTrain that services John F. Kennedy Airport.
Squad of heavily armored NYPD officers dispatched to crime-plagued precincts: memo
The NYPD’s Strategic Response Group and additional officers are being deployed to neighborhoods and precincts with high crime rates in four boroughs.
orthospinenews.com
Top NYC Spine Surgeon, Dr. Sean McCance, Offering Robotic Spine Surgery
NEW YORK (PRWEB) OCTOBER 31, 2022 – Dr. Sean McCance, a board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon who has directed one of the leading spine surgery practices in New York for over two decades–Spine Associates–announced today the incorporation of robotic spine surgery into his surgical medical practice. Dr. McCance...
Comments / 0