Columbia, SC

PODCAST: MIZZOU > SOUTH CAROLINA

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. BK is back to talk about the big, top-25 road win at South Carolina. The offense looked pretty good! The defense looked amazing! So let’s recap this game and talk about Mizzou football.
The Revue: Nothing like a quick heist through the deep south!

When I guested on Before the Box Score last week, Nate asked me about my feelings toward South Carolina and the “rivalry” they share with Mizzou. To be honest, I don’t really care about “rivalries” anymore. In fact, I’m not sure Mizzou Football has any regular rivals anymore... at least not until they start playing kansas again.
Recruiting Reset: Serigne Tounkara adds more physicality to Missouri’s defensive line

Missouri’s defensive line got quite the overhaul this season with the addition of transfers such as Kristian Williams, D.J. Coleman, Tyrone Hopper, Josh Landry and Jayden Jernigan. Those additions through the portal are vital in a one-year turnaround, but the Tigers’ ability to sustain this revamped D-Line Zou will require reinforcements through high school recruiting.
Mizzou Hoops Player Preview: Aidan Shaw

Over 13 installments, this series will dive deep into the 12 known scholarship players that make up the 2022-2023 Missouri basketball roster. Some installments might be more in-depth than others, if only because of the data and film available. In addition, evaluating players with multiple years of experience is more straightforward than younger peers.
MV3: Mizzou’s impressive road win makes room for an extra spot on the ballot

I’ve mentioned this in the recent past, but MV3 is a whole lot easier to write after wins. Noteworthy performances happen in every game — well, almost every game — but it’s harder to pick them out after deflating losses like Missouri has experienced all season. On the flip side, it’s easy to see the good in a team when they’ve just gained a Top 25 road win. When I was going through my ballot, I counted at least six or seven players who could’ve earned a vote. Unfortunately, there’s only room for three, so we had to get picky.
Rock M Nation Reacts: Who has had the best WR season of the last decade?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Missouri Tigers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. With Missouri having a productive season from one WR this season, it feels like the...
Mizzou Player Preview: Isiaih Mosley

Over 13 installments, this series will dive deep into the 12 known scholarship players that make up the 2022-2023 Missouri basketball roster. Some installments might be more in-depth than others, if only because of the data and film available. In addition, evaluating players with multiple years of experience is more straightforward than younger peers.
