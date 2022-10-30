ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Report: Kansas' Bill Self, Kurtis Townsend to Serve Self-Imposed 4-Game Suspension

The University of Kansas reportedly self-imposed a four-game suspension for men's basketball head coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend ahead of the 2022-23 season. Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported Wednesday the punishment, which relates to an ongoing NCAA investigation into alleged violations within the program that began in 2017, also includes future recruiting restrictions.
LAWRENCE, KS
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Report: Roquan Smith Traded to Ravens from Bears for A.J. Klein, NFL Draft Picks

Roquan Smith is no longer the face of the Chicago Bears defense. Chicago traded the linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for linebacker A.J. Klein and second- and fifth-round picks, per multiple reports:. Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter. Compensation update: Bears are trading LB Roquan Smith to the Ravens in exchange...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

William Jackson III Traded to Steelers; Commanders Get Conditional Draft Pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired cornerback William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. Steelers get: CB WIlliam Jackson III, conditional 2025 seventh-round pick. Commanders get: conditional 2025 sixth-round pick. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network initially reported a deal was being finalized. ESPN's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Broncos Must Consider Bradley Chubb Trade at Deadline amid Latest NFL Rumors

Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline may come and go without the 3-5 Denver Broncos making a move, but teams have been asking if they are willing to sell. Specifically, teams have inquired about standout pass-rusher Bradley Chubb. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Denver even has a first-round offer on...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

NFL Twitter Mocks Justin Fields for Jumping over Micah Parsons and Failing to Stop TD

Justin Fields has had a rough time since arriving in the NFL last year, but he didn't do himself any favors during Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Late in the third quarter with the Chicago Bears trailing 35-23, Fields found David Montgomery with a dump-off pass on 3rd-and-16, and he nearly converted a first down before the ball was knocked out of his hand.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Packers’ Quay Walker Ejected for Shoving Person on Bills Sideline

The Green Bay Packers will be short-handed for the rest of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Linebacker Quay Walker was ejected for shoving someone on the Bills' sideline. According to Bills reporter Maddy Glab, Walker shoved Zach Davidson, who is a tight end on Buffalo's practice squad. An ejection...
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Packers Offered 2nd-Round Pick for Chase Claypool Before Bears Trade

The Green Bay Packers reportedly offered the Steelers a second-round pick for wide receiver Chase Claypool before Pittsburgh traded him to the Chicago Bears. Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the Steelers chose the Bears' offer because the Pittsburgh front office believes the Chicago pick will be higher than Green Bay's. The Bears and Packers enter Week 9 with matching 3-5 records.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

NFL Trade Rumors: Colts' Nyheim Hines Drawing Interest Ahead of 2022 Deadline

Tuesday's NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching, and teams looking for backfield help are reportedly reaching out to the Indianapolis Colts to check the availability of their backup running back. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, teams around the league have contacted the Colts to inquire about trading for fifth-year running...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

Josh Primo Reportedly Goes Unclaimed on Waivers After Spurs Release

Former San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Primo, the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, is reportedly an unrestricted free agent after clearing waivers on Monday. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Primo went unclaimed after the Spurs waived him on Friday following "several" allegations of the 19-year-old exposing himself to women.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bleacher Report

Bradley Chubb Trade Rumors: Rams, Titans Linked to Broncos Star amid Dolphins Buzz

The Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans could be late entrants in the Bradley Chubb sweepstakes, according to Benjamin Allbright of the KOA radio station in Denver. NBC Sports' Peter King reported Monday the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins had shown interest in the Denver Broncos pass-rusher as well and might be willing to send a first-round pick to the Broncos.
NASHVILLE, TN

