Fury reacts to Deontay Wilder crying after Helenius win: “Maybe I knocked a big of sense into him”
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury took credit for Deontay Wilder crying after his sensational return victory over Robert Helenius on December 15th, saying that his victories over ‘The Bronze Bomber’ had “humbled” him. Interestingly, Fury claimed that he’d beaten Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) three times rather...
What time is Ramirez vs Bivol on Nov. 5 in Abu Dhabi?
Bivol vs Zurdo Ramirez: The main card is set to get underway at 1:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. GMT with the main event ringwalks scheduled for 5 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. GMT. The card will stream live on DAZN in multiple countries across the globe (except Russia, South Korea and MENA regions). Bivol vs Ramirez takes place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
Canelo Alvarez shows off his surgically repaired left hand
By Dan Ambrose: Canelo Alvarez showed off his surgically repaired left hand today on social media after the cast removal. The Mexican star had been fighting with the injury for a long period, and he finally decided to have the problem fixed following his victory over Gennadiy Golovkin last September.
Vasyl Lomachenko can’t afford to start slowly against Devin Haney
By Jim Calfa: Vasyl Lomachenko’s slow start against his ex-sparring partner Jamaine Ortiz almost cost him the fight last Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York. If Loma has serious designs about challenging undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney next, he will need to come flying out of the gate and fight him the way he did Jamaine in the second half. The size difference between Lomachenkoa and Haney is enormous!
Teofimo Lopez Sr says Lomachenko beats Haney & Shakur Stevenson
By Brian Webber: Teofimo Lopez Sr says Vasyl Lomachenko still beats Devin Haney & Shakur Stevenson despite his less-than-impressive performance against Jamaine Ortiz last Saturday night in their Top Rank Boxing headliner in New York. Teofimo Sr attributed Lomachenko’s subpar effort to the ring rust that had accumulated during his...
Comparing “Sugar” Ray Leonard & Floyd “Money” Mayweather, Jr.!
By Ken Hissner: Both “Sugar” Ray Leonard and Floyd “Money” Mayweather, Jr. brought a lot of interest to boxing. I once did an article, “When “Sugar” Ray Leonard beat Floyd Mayweather!” It was his fourteenth fight, and it was Floyd’s dad, 15-1, in 1978.
Shakur Stevenson Spotted Standing Next To Migos Rapper Takeoff Prior To Fatal Shooting
By Vince Dwriter: The hip-hop community suffered a major loss on November 1 as a member of the platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated Atlanta-based trio Migos was shot and killed outside of a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. Kirshnik Khari Ball, better known to his fans as Takeoff, was in Houston with his...
Jermaine Franklin visualizes putting Dillian Whyte on the floor on Nov.26th
By Barry Holbrook: Jermaine Franklin views his fight against Dillian Whyte on November 26th as an opportunity to change his life by defeating him to get a chance to face Anthony Joshua. Franklin (21-0, 14 KOs) feels that he can create generational wealth for himself if he beats Whyte (28-3,...
Devin Haney unlikely to fight Lomachenko says Paulie Malignaggi
By Sam Volz: Paulie Malignaggi still believes Devin Haney will unlikely take the fight with Vasyl Lomachenko despite his his “suspect” performance against Jermaine Ortiz last Saturday night in New York. After the fight, a VERY large Haney went into the ring to build hype for a fight...
Bivol ready to shut Ramirez up on Saturday
By Sean Jones: Dmitriy Bivol says that challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez has been talking too much about his belief that he’s been ducking a fight against him for a long, long time. On Saturday night, Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) will defend his WBA light heavyweight title against...
Is Conor Benn’s career finished?
By Barry Holbrook: Conor Benn’s career could be on the ropes after his two positive tests for the banned PED clomiphene. A lengthy ban for the 26-year-old Benn would make it difficult for him to return to the form he’d enjoyed. Moreover, you’ve got to believe that when Conor is cleared to fight, fans, fighters & promoters will want him to be tested year-round to ensure that he’s a clean fighter.
Eddie Hearn says Wilder’s team interested in Joshua fight in 2023
By Charles Brun: Eddie Hearn has revealed that Deontay Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel has replied to an old email he sent from last August about their interest in a fight against Anthony Joshua in 2023. Hearn didn’t say whether he’s still interested in making a fight between former WBC...
Should Dmitry Bivol be Pound for Pound No. 1?
By Ken Hissner: After unbeaten WBA Super World Light Heavyweight champion Dmitry (Dmitrii) Bivol defeated then considered the pound-for-pound No. 1 boxer IBF, WBA, WBC, and IBF World Super Middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in May of this year you would think he would replace him for that spot.
Terence Crawford sounds off on Errol Spence failed negotiations
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford went on a long rant, trying to change the narrative about why he chose not to stick it out in the negotiations to fight IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr for the undisputed championship. Crawford claims that a hedge fund company contacted...
Bill Haney: “We’re hunting for Lomachenko”
By Sam Volz: Bill Haney says Devin is now hunting Vasyl Lomachenko after his win over Jamaine Ortiz last Saturday night in New York. It’s interesting how Haney is suddenly showing a lot of interest in fighting Lomachenko, 34, after how he looked against Ortiz. Before that, Haney had...
Golovkin to fight Michael Zerafa next in Australia
By Craig Page: Michael Zerafa says IBF & WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin has “verbally agreed” to defend against him next in Australia. For Golovkin, it makes sense for him to defend against Zerafa because it’s a winnable fight, and he’ll make good money. Golovkin had recently been ordered to defend against Erislandy Lara and Esquiva Falcao.
How to watch Bivol vs. Ramirez – start time, fight date
By Craig Page: Undefeated WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol and former 168-lb world champion Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez meet this Saturday night on November 5th in what is expected to be a fan-friendly fight on DAZN. Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) put his name on the map last May...
David Benavidez must earn Canelo fight says Eddie Hearn
By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn says David Benavidez will need to start fighting better opposition if he wants to get a shot at fighting the popular Canelo Alvarez. Benavidez has complained repeatedly about his inability to acquire fights against Caleb Plant and Jermall Charlo in order to put more pressure on undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo to fight him.
Eddie Hearn on Conor Benn: “I have doubted his innocence”
By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn has come out to admit that he’s doubted Conor Benn’s innocence after his two positive tests for the banned PED clomifene ahead of his canceled fight against Chris Eubank Jr. In what appears to be a sign of Hearn distancing himself from the...
Oleksandr Usyk baffled by Tyson Fury fighting Derek Chisora
By Charles Brun: IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk found it confusing & amusing that Tyson Fury has chosen Derek Chisora as his next opponent to defend his WBC title. Although Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) doesn’t come right out and say, the obvious question is why Fury would choose an old...
