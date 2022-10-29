Read full article on original website
Fury reacts to Deontay Wilder crying after Helenius win: “Maybe I knocked a big of sense into him”
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury took credit for Deontay Wilder crying after his sensational return victory over Robert Helenius on December 15th, saying that his victories over ‘The Bronze Bomber’ had “humbled” him. Interestingly, Fury claimed that he’d beaten Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) three times rather...
Teofimo Lopez Sr says Lomachenko beats Haney & Shakur Stevenson
By Brian Webber: Teofimo Lopez Sr says Vasyl Lomachenko still beats Devin Haney & Shakur Stevenson despite his less-than-impressive performance against Jamaine Ortiz last Saturday night in their Top Rank Boxing headliner in New York. Teofimo Sr attributed Lomachenko’s subpar effort to the ring rust that had accumulated during his...
Bivol ready to shut Ramirez up on Saturday
By Sean Jones: Dmitriy Bivol says that challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez has been talking too much about his belief that he’s been ducking a fight against him for a long, long time. On Saturday night, Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) will defend his WBA light heavyweight title against...
Jermaine Franklin visualizes putting Dillian Whyte on the floor on Nov.26th
By Barry Holbrook: Jermaine Franklin views his fight against Dillian Whyte on November 26th as an opportunity to change his life by defeating him to get a chance to face Anthony Joshua. Franklin (21-0, 14 KOs) feels that he can create generational wealth for himself if he beats Whyte (28-3,...
Kiko Martinez targeting Leigh Wood, not Josh Warrington
By Craig Page: Kiko Martinez wants a title shot against WBA ‘regular’ featherweight champion Leigh Wood next rather than IBF champ Josh Warrington following his fourth round knockout win over Jordan Gill (27-2, 18 KOs) last Saturday night in London. The 36-year-old Kiko’s victory over the game but...
Canelo Alvarez shows off his surgically repaired left hand
By Dan Ambrose: Canelo Alvarez showed off his surgically repaired left hand today on social media after the cast removal. The Mexican star had been fighting with the injury for a long period, and he finally decided to have the problem fixed following his victory over Gennadiy Golovkin last September.
Shakur Stevenson Spotted Standing Next To Migos Rapper Takeoff Prior To Fatal Shooting
By Vince Dwriter: The hip-hop community suffered a major loss on November 1 as a member of the platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated Atlanta-based trio Migos was shot and killed outside of a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. Kirshnik Khari Ball, better known to his fans as Takeoff, was in Houston with his...
Eddie Hearn says Wilder’s team interested in Joshua fight in 2023
By Charles Brun: Eddie Hearn has revealed that Deontay Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel has replied to an old email he sent from last August about their interest in a fight against Anthony Joshua in 2023. Hearn didn’t say whether he’s still interested in making a fight between former WBC...
Vasyl Lomachenko can’t afford to start slowly against Devin Haney
By Jim Calfa: Vasyl Lomachenko’s slow start against his ex-sparring partner Jamaine Ortiz almost cost him the fight last Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York. If Loma has serious designs about challenging undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney next, he will need to come flying out of the gate and fight him the way he did Jamaine in the second half. The size difference between Lomachenkoa and Haney is enormous!
Comparing “Sugar” Ray Leonard & Floyd “Money” Mayweather, Jr.!
By Ken Hissner: Both “Sugar” Ray Leonard and Floyd “Money” Mayweather, Jr. brought a lot of interest to boxing. I once did an article, “When “Sugar” Ray Leonard beat Floyd Mayweather!” It was his fourteenth fight, and it was Floyd’s dad, 15-1, in 1978.
Golovkin to fight Michael Zerafa next in Australia
By Craig Page: Michael Zerafa says IBF & WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin has “verbally agreed” to defend against him next in Australia. For Golovkin, it makes sense for him to defend against Zerafa because it’s a winnable fight, and he’ll make good money. Golovkin had recently been ordered to defend against Erislandy Lara and Esquiva Falcao.
Should Dmitry Bivol be Pound for Pound No. 1?
By Ken Hissner: After unbeaten WBA Super World Light Heavyweight champion Dmitry (Dmitrii) Bivol defeated then considered the pound-for-pound No. 1 boxer IBF, WBA, WBC, and IBF World Super Middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in May of this year you would think he would replace him for that spot.
Terence Crawford sounds off on Errol Spence failed negotiations
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford went on a long rant, trying to change the narrative about why he chose not to stick it out in the negotiations to fight IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr for the undisputed championship. Crawford claims that a hedge fund company contacted...
Teofimo Lopez Jr will be undisputed at 140 by 2023 says Teo Sr
By Dan Ambrose: Teofimo Lopez Sr says his son Teo will be the undisputed champion at light welterweight by 2023. Teofimo, 25, is fighting next on December 10th against former two-division world champion Jose Pedraza (29-4-1, 14 KOs) on ESPN at Madison Square Garden in New York. ‘The Sniper’ Pedraza...
David Benavidez must earn Canelo fight says Eddie Hearn
By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn says David Benavidez will need to start fighting better opposition if he wants to get a shot at fighting the popular Canelo Alvarez. Benavidez has complained repeatedly about his inability to acquire fights against Caleb Plant and Jermall Charlo in order to put more pressure on undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo to fight him.
Boxing Results: Kenshiro “The Amazing Boy” Teraji Stops Hiroto Kyoguchi!
By Ken Hissner: In a unification bout Tuesday over ESPN+ WBC two-time World Light Flyweight champion Kenshiro “The Amazing Boy” Teraji stopped WBA Super World Light Flyweight champion Hiroto Kyoguchi in the seventh round in the Main Event promoted by Akihiko Honda at the Super Arena, Saitama, Japan. In the co-Main Event WBO World Light Flyweight champion Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez defeated Japan’s, Japanese, OPBF and WBO Asia Pacific Light Flyweight champion Shokichi Iwata over 12 rounds.
“Zurdo Ramirez has tremendous chance of beating Bivol” – Oscar De La Hoya
By Sean Jones: Oscar De La Hoya is giving Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez a “tremendous” chance of beating favorite Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) on Saturday, November 5th in their 1:30 p.m. ET card live on DAZN at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE. De La Hoya...
Oleksandr Usyk baffled by Tyson Fury fighting Derek Chisora
By Charles Brun: IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk found it confusing & amusing that Tyson Fury has chosen Derek Chisora as his next opponent to defend his WBC title. Although Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) doesn’t come right out and say, the obvious question is why Fury would choose an old...
Keith Thurman reacts to Errol Spence potential move to 154
By Chris Williams: Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman says he’s not happy that IBF/WBA/WBC welterweight champion Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr is planning on moving up to 154 to campaign at that weight after his fight with WBO champ Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford failed to pan out.
Bivol vs. Ramirez – 3 days to go before Saturday’s clash in Abu Dhabi!
By Adam Baskin: Dmitry Bivol and Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez have 3 days to go before they meet in their crucial battle this Saturday night in Abu Dhabi. The undefeated Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) defends his WBA light heavyweight title in one of his toughest career tests against Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) live on DAZN for their 1:30 p.m. ET event at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE.
