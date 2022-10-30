Read full article on original website
Pipe Insulation Market by Material Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Pipe Insulation Market by Material Type (Rockwool, Fiberglass, PUR & PIR foam, Elastomeric foam), Application (Industrial, Oil, District Energy Systems, Building & Construction), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, RoW) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global pipe insulation market will...
Global Service Oriented Architecture Strategic Business Report 2022: Market to Surpass $60 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Service Oriented Architecture: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Service Oriented Architecture Market to Reach $60.7 Billion by 2027. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Service Oriented Architecture estimated at US$21.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected...
Global Diabetic Retinopathy Market Report 2022: Featuring Alimera Sciences, Pfizer, Genentech, Bayer, Lumenis & More - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Diabetic Retinopathy Market: Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Diabetic retinopathy is among the leading causes of legal blindness among the working-age adults worldwide. Anticipated increase in prevalence of diabetes prevalence indicates...
Agilent to Announce Fourth-Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Nov. 21
Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 after the stock market closes on Monday, Nov. 21. The company will host a live webcast of its investor conference call in listen-only mode on the same day. Details for...
Analyzing the Global Robots Industry 2022 with Analysis of ABB, Kuka AG, Yaskawa Electric, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Fanuc,& Denso - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Analyzing the Global Robots Industry 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. In this tremendously lucrative industry scenario, the report presents an analysis of the Global Robots Industry, Analyzing the Global Robots Industry 2022. The report is a complete coverage of this highly lucrative market and looks at the very basics of robotics from the future perspective of the industry.
Mammoth (MMT) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Mammoth (MMT) on November 1, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MMT/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please...
Anglepoint Acquires Fisher Information Technology Services
SAN FRANCISCO - November 1, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Anglepoint, the leading provider of Software Asset Management (SAM) Managed Services for the Global 2000, is announcing the completed acquisition of UK-based Fisher Information Technology Services (FisherITS). FisherITS brings a 10-year track record of providing high-quality SAM consulting and Managed Services to large and midsize clients in the UK, USA, Canada, and EMEA.
Implenia Orders TECO 2030 Fuel Cells for Construction Sites
LYSAKER, NORWAY / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / Infrastructure contractor Implenia Norway has placed an order for their HydroPilot project of two (2) FCM400 hydrogen fuel cell modules from TECO 2030 ASA (OSE:TECO)(OTCQX:TECFF). The initial order is worth NOK 20 million, with an option of installing two (2) additional FCM400 systems with complete power and automation equipment. If option is exercised the total contract value is NOK 30 million.
Director/PDMR Shareholding
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES. Shell plc announces that the following Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”) has received the number of shares as set out below. 50% of the PDMR’s annual bonus is delivered in cash and 50% is delivered in shares. Shares are subject to a three-year holding period, which continues to apply after the PDMR has left employment.
Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
When Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) fell to a five-year low last week, investors decided enough was enough. Buyers began nibbling on the U.K.-based company ahead of its preliminary financial results release on Halloween day. The timing of the bottom-feeding looks scary good with the stock now up more than 20% from its $12.50 low.
CLEAResult ATLAS™ Qualify brings automation to income-verification for energy efficiency programs
CLEAResult, North America’s largest energy efficiency solutions provider, introduced today its latest utility program innovation tool, CLEAResult ATLAS™ Qualify. This new validation service fills a needed gap for utilities by taking the leg work out of matching income-qualified households with the energy-saving opportunities most relevant to them. This...
Addex Increases Issued Share Capital to Create Treasury Shares
Geneva, Switzerland, November 1, 2022 - Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development (the Company), announced today that it has issued 32,636,476 new registered shares at a nominal value of CHF 0.01 each to Addex Pharma SA, its 100% wholly-owned subsidiary. The new shares, issued from the Company’s authorized capital, are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The transaction has been executed to provide the Group with additional future financing flexibility. The total number of issued shares increased to 97,909,428 at a nominal value of CHF 0.01 each, whilst the outstanding shares remain unchanged.
Breeze Airways Introduces “Bundle Up” ‘Nicest’ Promotion as Holiday Season Approaches
-- Provides all the perks of ‘Nicest’, including First Class seat and Two Checked Bags, for only $5 More than ‘Nicer’ -- Breeze Airways, the Seriously Nice™ low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, today debuted its “Bundle Up” promotion. For a limited time, the airline is giving travelers the opportunity to “Bundle Up” to ‘Nicest’ - which includes a First Class seat, two checked bags and priority boarding for only $5* more than ‘Nicer’ when booking a flight on one of its brand new A200-300 aircraft.
ABMD Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Sale of ABIOMED, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders
Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) to Johnson & Johnson is fair to ABIOMED shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, ABIOMED shareholders would receive $380.00 per share in cash and a non-tradeable contingent value right entitling the holder to receive up to $35.00 per share in cash if certain commercial and clinical milestones are achieved.
Teledyne FLIR Defense Launches MUVE R430 Drone Payload for Remote Radiation Detection
Newest addition to the MUVE payload family enables rapid, safer response to radiation threats and emergency situations. Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), announced today at CBRNE Convergence the launch of its new MUVE™ R430 drone sensor payload used to remotely detect and identify radiation sources and radiological hazards across a wide range of use scenarios.
Marina Bay Capital Corp. Brings Asian Mid-Caps To IPO or Exit, And Now Lets Investors Participate
Marina Bay Capital Corp. offers investors a compelling opportunity to invest in mid-cap financial services for IPO-seeking Asian companies. Key are Marina Bay Capital’s strategic collaborating partners — leading financial institutions in Singapore, Middle East and North America. Closely-held private Marina Bay Capital Corp.’s Nick Standish, Executive Director,...
SLB to Host 2022 Investors Conference
SLB (NYSE: SLB) today announced that it is hosting its 2022 Investors Conference on Thursday, November 3, 2022 in New York. Olivier Le Peuch, chief executive officer, SLB, will present at the Investors Conference beginning at approximately 8:30 a.m. US Eastern Time (ET), where he will discuss, among other things, SLB’s strategy and business outlook. In addition, Stephane Biguet, chief financial officer, SLB, will present at the conference beginning at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET, where he will discuss, among other things, SLB’s financial performance, strategic objectives, 2023 guidance, and capital allocation framework.
Nateskin Releases New Line of Natural Deodorants to the Southeast Asian Market
100% Natural Deodorants guaranteed to leave you smelling fresh all day. Nateskin is a Malaysian brand that is known for its premium quality trimmers for men and women. Today, they are expanding their range of products with their recent release of quality natural deodorants that have a potential for market growth.
Hybrid eVTOL Company Plana Signs Letter of Intent with Electric Power Systems for Advanced Air Mobility Batteries
Electric Power Systems (EP Systems), a leading global electric powertrain supplier in the aviation industry, today announced it has entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Plana, a hybrid eVTOL company based in South Korea. Plana will deploy EPS’s battery system for its commercial hybrid eVTOL aircraft, which is targeted for commercialization in 2028.
Aegis Services LLC Providing Excellent ISO Consultancy Services In Qatar
Aegis Services LLC has been working relentlessly to provide ISO consultancy services to various industries in Qatar. They are the top consultants that can help applicants achieve ISO certification. Aegis Services LLC is one of the leading ISO certification providers in Qatar. It has adopted a simple “you choose us-we...
