Lindholm's OT goal lifts Bruins over Penguins
PITTSBURGH -- — Hampus Lindholm scored at 3:37 of overtime and the Boston Bruins rallied past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 on Tuesday night. Boston trailed 5-3 entering the third period before scoring the final three goals of the game. Lindholm scored the game-winner with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.
NHL
MTL@MIN: Game recap
ST. PAUL - The Canadiens suffered the first loss of their four-game road trip, losing 4-1 to the Minnesota Wild at the Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday. Head coach Martin St-Louis made some lineup changes, re-inserting Jonathan Drouin and Rem Pitlick into the lineup in place of Mike Hoffman and Michael Pezzetta. Pitlick played 20 games for the Wild in 2020-21 before the Habs picked him up off waivers, and also played three seasons for the University of Minnesota.
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Top Panthers on Emotional Night at Mullett Arena
That's a win that won't soon be forgotten. Lawson Crouse, Nick Ritchie, and Clayton Keller scored, Karel Vejmelka made 41 saves, and the Arizona Coyotes (3-5-1) beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Tuesday for their first win at Mullett Arena. Colin White scored for the Panthers (5-4-1), while goalie Spencer...
NHL
FLAMES FALL TO KRAKEN
The Flames suffered their first franchise loss to the Kraken, falling 5-4 Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The game was a back-and-forth rollercoaster ride: Seattle scored first to lead 1-0 after the first period, then Calgary rattled off a pair in the second, the Kraken tied it up, the Flames tallied two in 17 seconds in the third, and then the visitors rattled off three straight for the victory.
NHL
Caps Host Knights
After playing four straight games on the road to close out the October portion of their schedule, the Capitals make a quick stop at home on Tuesday night to play host to the Vegas Golden Knights. For Washington, Tuesday's tilt is the second of back-to-back games; the Caps dropped a 3-2 shootout decision to the Hurricanes in Carolina on Monday.
NHL
LA Kings @ Dallas Stars: How to Watch
Kings face Dallas on the second half of a back-to-back. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Dallas Stars:. Where: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX) Stars: 5 - 3 - 1 (11 pts) Kings: 6 - 5 - 0 (12 pts) Kings Notes:. Gabriel Vilardi's eight...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Kraken Thriller
CALGARY - What a night for the Kraken here in Alberta. After Alberta-native Carson Soucy scored his first goal of the season, the 5-2 Flames stormed back on a night when the town was expecting snow to make it 2-1 mid-second period. Morgan Geekie tied it up before second intermission.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Devils
Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Devils this season: Nov. 1 (home) and Feb. 6 (away). The Canucks are 58-40-17-3 all-time against the Devils, including a 32-13-11-2 record at home against New Jersey. Among active Canucks skaters, J.T. Miller leads the team in career points...
NHL
Talkin' Isles: Bruno Gervais
Subscribe to Talkin' Isles on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Simplecast. Episodes to drop every second Wednesday. Past episodes can be found here. Former Islanders defenseman and current RDS analyst Bruno Gervais joins Cory and Greg on episode 33. Gervais talks about:. 3:55 - Playing junior with Patrice Bergeron. 9:35 -...
NHL
BLOG: Mrazek Ready to Make Return Soon Following Injury
The Blackhawks netminder made his first appearance at morning skate on Tuesday after being sidelined by a groin injury. Petr Mrazek dropped both of his padded knees to the ice halfway during the second period of the Blackhawks' home opener. Spreading his legs wide into the butterfly, the long-time netminder performs the move several hundred times a game without much thought. When Mrazek came up however and felt a searing pain in his inner thigh, he instantly knew what had happened.
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. LA Kings: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against the Los Angeles Kings on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Tuesday's game between the Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings at American Airlines Center. Game 10: Dallas Stars (5-3-1, 11 points) vs. Los Angeles...
NHL
Recap: Henrique Scores Twice in 6-5 Shootout Win over San Jose
Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry buried the shootout winner, giving the Ducks a 6-5 win over the San Jose Sharks tonight at SAP Center. With the win, the club's first road victory, Anaheim improved to 3-6-1 on the season. The Ducks have won back-to-back games and earned standings points in three of their last six contests (2-3-1).
NHL
NHL On Tap: Maple Leafs try to get back on track against Flyers
Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from two games Wednesday. The Toronto Maple Leafs need to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS, NBCSP+, ESPN+) to pause questions about the future of coach Sheldon Keefe. They're 4-4-2 and have lost four straight (0-2-2). In their last game, a 4-3 overtime loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, they blew a 3-1 lead in the third period. Despite their offensive firepower, they rank 26th in the NHL in goals per game (2.70). Toronto reporters spent Tuesday asking players about the coach's job security. The good news for the Maple Leafs? They started 2-4-1 last season, then won 15 of their next 17. They ended up setting team records for wins (54) and points (115). Eight of their next 10 games are at home, so they have a shot to get hot again. -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist.
NHL
Star Power | 10 TAKEAWAYS
From Bratt being named a Star of the Week, Dano being honored, and keeping an injured Palat involved, Amanda Stein has you covered in 10 Takeaways. It's been a whirlwind of a week. Two massive wins won in two completely different ways. A 1-0 win against the Avalanche and the 7-1 win drubbing of the Blue Jackets, the Devils are passing all kinds of tests early in the season. In Vancouver yesterday, Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau called the Devils the scariest team in hockey right now and it had nothing to do with Halloween.
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'YOU'VE GOT TO BE ACCOUNTABLE'
"Seattle plays that game, right? They block a lot and they don't give you much. You've got to be patient and play through it. Guys break and turn the puck over, that's what happens in the third. Same guys that were doing it in the first were doing it in the third."
NHL
Morning Musings: Blue Jackets suffer tough loss in New Jersey
Columbus couldn't get it going during a setback against the Devils. The Blue Jackets' losing skid reached three as Columbus dropped a 7-1 decision against New Jersey on Sunday afternoon at the Prudential Center. It was the last game stateside as the team is now set to leave for Finland and two games Friday and Saturday against Colorado.
NHL
Kaprizov scores twice in Wild win against Canadiens
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Kirill Kaprizov scored twice for the Minnesota Wild in a 4-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday. Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist, Joel Eriksson Ek had two assists, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for the Wild (5-4-1), who have won two in a row and are 5-1-1 in their past seven games.
NHL
The Backcheck: Wild third period leads Bolts over Senators
Beat writer Chris Krenn recaps Tampa Bay's 4-3 victory over the Ottawa. Not all wins are the same. Despite going one-for-eight on the power play and giving up a shorthanded goal during a 5-on-3, the Tampa Bay Lightning earned a third-straight win on Tuesday night and took down the Ottawa Senators 4-3 at AMALIE Arena with another late goal in the third period.
NHL
Preview: Ducks Face Off with Sharks Tonight in San Jose
The Ducks will head up the California coast to meet a familiar foe tonight, taking on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center. PUCK DROP: 7:30 P.M. | TV: ESPN | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. The Ducks begin a brief three-game western trek, which bookends a trip to Vancouver...
NHL
Armstrong meets with team to discuss recent slide
Blues General Manager tells Blues that competitive level must rise in season's early stages. After the St. Louis Blues collected losses in five consecutive games for the first time under the tenure of Head Coach Craig Berube, Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong held a closed-door meeting with his team. "(It...
