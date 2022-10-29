Read full article on original website
Cowboys Rally For Win Over Howard PayneHardin-Simmons UniversityBrownwood, TX
Hardin-Simmons Claims First Round Bye in ASC TournamentHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Set To Battle Howard PayneHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University: An affordable education with a priceless experience.Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Fall in Final Minutes at ConcordiaHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
ACU fires soccer head coach Casey Wilson
ABILENE – Abilene Christian University Athletics announced Monday a change in leadership for the women’s soccer program. Longtime head coach Casey Wilson (’99) will not be retained in his position after the 2022 campaign where the team finished 4-10-4 overall and 0-8-3 against WAC competition. Wilson just...
Eastland, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Coleman vs. Bangs Game Moved to Thursday Night
Due to the forecast for inclement weather on Friday night, Coleman and Bangs school officials have decided to move this week’s football game to Thursday night, November 3rd, still at 7:00 pm and still in Bangs. ALSO, the Coleman vs. Bangs JV game will be played on Wednesday at 4:00 pm in Coleman while the Junior High games start at 4:00 pm on Wednesday in Bangs.
29 Fantastic Big Country Restaurants Outside of Abilene You Must Eat At
While Abilene is the biggest city in The Big Country, it's not your only source for awesome cuisine. In fact, you can take a short little drive in any direction to sample some amazing restaurants that feature everything from Tex-Mex to Homestyle cooking and everything in between. The Big Country...
Is marriage between a man and a woman only? ACU students fight to include LGBTQ-inclusive language in relationship policy
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Student Government Association at Abilene Christian University (ACU) recently voted on a resolution presented by a student. The resolution was a push to remove the words “between a man and a woman” from the Sexual Stewardship Policy in an effort for the language to be more inclusive to LGBTQ+ students. […]
Abilene landscaping company becomes first in state to implement apprenticeship program, also teaching life skills
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A landscaping company in Abilene is launching a new program, teaching others to be their best selves at home so they can be their best selves at work. It’s a program to teach job-seekers about landscaping and life skills, while also being the first company in Texas to use a landscaping apprenticeship […]
‘Representing the message of the Abilene people’: Hundreds watch Governor Greg Abbott campaign in Key City
ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Whether local or from counties around, hundreds packed into the event space at Front Porch Coffee in Downtown Abilene Monday afternoon, all waiting in anticipation to hear Governor Greg Abbot speak on the issues that matter most to them. “We just wanted to come and see that he actually was representing […]
Abilene area forecast: Tuesday November 1st
Beautiful seasonal weather will be with us through at least the latter part of the week when a new system will move through and bring us a rainy couple of days and cooler weather for the Big Country. For today, we will see sunny skies and a seasonal high of 73 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 54 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Incident in downtown Breckenridge leads to brief lockdown at high school, junior high
An incident in Breckenridge this morning, Tuesday, Nov. 1, resulted in Breckenridge High School and Junior High School going into lockdown for a few minutes. However, Breckenridge Police Chief Bacel Cantrell said there was no actual threat to the schools, students or staff. According to Cantrell, the BPD’s dispatch received...
‘Hate like this has no place in Abilene’: Residents react to antisemitic material scattered in local neighborhoods
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Baggies filled with rocks and antisemitic flyers were thrown into yards in some Abilene neighborhoods on Saturday night. The flyers containing extremely offensive stereotypes and accusations of the Jewish faith. “It’s pretty horrific. Hate like this has no place in Abilene,” says James Wiser, an Old Elmwood resident who moved to […]
FULL VIDEO: Governor Greg Abbott makes campaign stop in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Governor Greg Abbott was in Abilene Monday as part of the final push for his gubernatorial campaign. He gave a brief speech at Front Porch Coffee downtown around 3:00 p.m., addressing key issues such as border control, property taxes, and school curriculum. “To say the least, there is a lot at […]
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police warning of purse thieves
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are warning of purse thieves targeting local shoppers. Police say these suspects, who have been caught on surveillance video, have been stealing purses from various stores. “They have been traveling through parts of Texas and may be operating here in Abilene,” police explain. They are advising shoppers to keep […]
San Angeloan Seriously Injured in Rainy Fatal Crash Near Abilene
CISCO – A San Angelo man was seriously injured on Friday night after he and another person were hit by a car on the I-20 service road west of Cisco. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Oct. 28 at around 8:30 p.m., troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the I-20 south access from, about 4 miles west of Cisco, for the report of a major crash between a car and a pedestrian.
Guests at this Texas Funeral Were Given an Surprising Gift
That's the note that guests at a funeral in Breckenridge, TX. were given after attending the funeral of Jodie Perryman, who sadly passed away of cancer at the age of 81 on October 12. Along with the note, was a picture of Perryman- flippin' the bird- and a small paper...
Hidden Gems: How the Junk Warehouse came to be and keeps a legacy alive
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – From housing treasures in storage, to opening a boutique on the north side of Abilene, Junk Warehouse has given the community a wide selection of items with a unique shopping experience. This store at times, however, gets mistaken for something else, according to Danette Sides, long time friend of owners Larry […]
Fatal pedestrian accident leaves 1 dead
ABILENE, Texas — A 56 year old man was killed on Saturday evening after he was hit by a SUV on South First in Abilene. According to the Abilene Police Department, the man was crossing the street near the intersection of South First and Portland Street while pushing a shopping cart when he was hit by a 2011 GMC Yukon SUV that was headed east on South First. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Student brings THC gummies to Abilene middle school, police investigating
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A student brought a package of THC gummies to an Abilene middle school Friday. Police say THC gummies were found in the possession of a student at Clack Middle School, and after speaking to the student, staff began evaluating all students involved and they were removed from school for their own […]
Crime Reports: Abilene man catches strange woman in backyard, resident admits to shooting gun into air
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1100 block of Elmwood Drive – Theft of PropertyA firearm scope and firearm were […]
What’s The Difference Between Marijuana, CBD and Delta-8? Find Out The Facts
Since 2019, CBD stores and dispensaries have been cropping up all over Abilene - the year Texas legalized hemp. This legalization caused much confusion as to which marijuana products are legal. For the moment, CBD and Delta-8 products are permitted in Texas - but what are the differences? And how do they help? Keep reading as we take a look at the differences in the marijuana plant according to The Texas Tribune.
Abilene police investigating following aggravated robbery involving masked suspect
ABILENE, Texas — Police are investigating following a report of an aggravated robbery that took place this past weekend. According to an incident report, an assistant manager at a convenience store in the 2800 Block of Ambler Avenue stated that a masked suspect pointed a firearm and demanded money from the register.
