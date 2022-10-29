Beautiful seasonal weather will be with us through at least the latter part of the week when a new system will move through and bring us a rainy couple of days and cooler weather for the Big Country. For today, we will see sunny skies and a seasonal high of 73 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 54 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

ABILENE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO