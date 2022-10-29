ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

bigcountryhomepage.com

ACU fires soccer head coach Casey Wilson

ABILENE – Abilene Christian University Athletics announced Monday a change in leadership for the women’s soccer program. Longtime head coach Casey Wilson (’99) will not be retained in his position after the 2022 campaign where the team finished 4-10-4 overall and 0-8-3 against WAC competition. Wilson just...
ABILENE, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Eastland, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The De Leon High School basketball team will have a game with Eastland High School on November 01, 2022, 15:00:00.
EASTLAND, TX
koxe.com

Coleman vs. Bangs Game Moved to Thursday Night

Due to the forecast for inclement weather on Friday night, Coleman and Bangs school officials have decided to move this week’s football game to Thursday night, November 3rd, still at 7:00 pm and still in Bangs. ALSO, the Coleman vs. Bangs JV game will be played on Wednesday at 4:00 pm in Coleman while the Junior High games start at 4:00 pm on Wednesday in Bangs.
COLEMAN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Is marriage between a man and a woman only? ACU students fight to include LGBTQ-inclusive language in relationship policy

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Student Government Association at Abilene Christian University (ACU) recently voted on a resolution presented by a student. The resolution was a push to remove the words “between a man and a woman” from the Sexual Stewardship Policy in an effort for the language to be more inclusive to LGBTQ+ students. […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene landscaping company becomes first in state to implement apprenticeship program, also teaching life skills

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A landscaping company in Abilene is launching a new program, teaching others to be their best selves at home so they can be their best selves at work. It’s a program to teach job-seekers about landscaping and life skills, while also being the first company in Texas to use a landscaping apprenticeship […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘Representing the message of the Abilene people’: Hundreds watch Governor Greg Abbott campaign in Key City

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Whether local or from counties around, hundreds packed into the event space at Front Porch Coffee in Downtown Abilene Monday afternoon, all waiting in anticipation to hear Governor Greg Abbot speak on the issues that matter most to them. “We just wanted to come and see that he actually was representing […]
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Tuesday November 1st

Beautiful seasonal weather will be with us through at least the latter part of the week when a new system will move through and bring us a rainy couple of days and cooler weather for the Big Country. For today, we will see sunny skies and a seasonal high of 73 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 54 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘Hate like this has no place in Abilene’: Residents react to antisemitic material scattered in local neighborhoods

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Baggies filled with rocks and antisemitic flyers were thrown into yards in some Abilene neighborhoods on Saturday night. The flyers containing extremely offensive stereotypes and accusations of the Jewish faith. “It’s pretty horrific. Hate like this has no place in Abilene,” says James Wiser, an Old Elmwood resident who moved to […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

PLEASE HELP: Abilene police warning of purse thieves

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are warning of purse thieves targeting local shoppers. Police say these suspects, who have been caught on surveillance video, have been stealing purses from various stores. “They have been traveling through parts of Texas and may be operating here in Abilene,” police explain. They are advising shoppers to keep […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angeloan Seriously Injured in Rainy Fatal Crash Near Abilene

CISCO – A San Angelo man was seriously injured on Friday night after he and another person were hit by a car on the I-20 service road west of Cisco. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Oct. 28 at around 8:30 p.m., troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the I-20 south access from, about 4 miles west of Cisco, for the report of a major crash between a car and a pedestrian.
SAN ANGELO, TX
ktxs.com

Fatal pedestrian accident leaves 1 dead

ABILENE, Texas — A 56 year old man was killed on Saturday evening after he was hit by a SUV on South First in Abilene. According to the Abilene Police Department, the man was crossing the street near the intersection of South First and Portland Street while pushing a shopping cart when he was hit by a 2011 GMC Yukon SUV that was headed east on South First. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man catches strange woman in backyard, resident admits to shooting gun into air

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1100 block of Elmwood Drive – Theft of PropertyA firearm scope and firearm were […]
ABILENE, TX
MIX 92-5

What’s The Difference Between Marijuana, CBD and Delta-8? Find Out The Facts

Since 2019, CBD stores and dispensaries have been cropping up all over Abilene - the year Texas legalized hemp. This legalization caused much confusion as to which marijuana products are legal. For the moment, CBD and Delta-8 products are permitted in Texas - but what are the differences? And how do they help? Keep reading as we take a look at the differences in the marijuana plant according to The Texas Tribune.
ABILENE, TX

