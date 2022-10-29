Read full article on original website
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Singing duo Aly & AJ’s latest single “With Love From” dropped this morning, and the track ushers in a new era of artistry for the sisters, who are now in their 30s and experimenting with less synthesized instrumentation and moodier vocals. The song’s title will also be the name of the sisters’ upcoming album. “We wanted to make a record that kind of dug deeper into Americana folk music, and we’re not claiming that this record is among the American greats, but we did our best in telling our story and staying true to who we are as songwriters and musicians,”...
