Singing duo Aly & AJ’s latest single “With Love From” dropped this morning, and the track ushers in a new era of artistry for the sisters, who are now in their 30s and experimenting with less synthesized instrumentation and moodier vocals. The song’s title will also be the name of the sisters’ upcoming album. “We wanted to make a record that kind of dug deeper into Americana folk music, and we’re not claiming that this record is among the American greats, but we did our best in telling our story and staying true to who we are as songwriters and musicians,”...

13 MINUTES AGO