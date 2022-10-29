ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
Larry Brown Sports

NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38

Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
numberfire.com

Mike Conley (rest) starting for Jazz on Monday; Collin Sexton back to bench

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley will start Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Conley sat out Saturday's game due to rest purposes, and it seems as though the time off has done the job of keeping the veteran fresh. He's back on the court - and in the starting lineup - to kick off the new week. Collin Sexton is reverting to the bench as a result.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Bismack Biyombo starting for Suns Sunday in place of injured Deandre Ayton

Phoenins Suns center Bismack Biyombo will start Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Deandre Ayton is set to miss at least a week due to a sprained ankle. As a result, there is a vacancy in the starting five. For now, that role will go to Biyombo, as the veteran will hope to provide a steadying presence for the Suns.
PHOENIX, AZ

