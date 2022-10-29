ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
drexeldragons.com

Men's Soccer Opens Postseason Play Against Northeastern on Thursday

Game Info: Thursday, November 3, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. The Drexel University men's soccer team opens its third-straight CAA Postseason appearance on November 3 at 7 p.m. in Elon, N.C. The Dragons play Northeastern in a rematch from a draw earlier in the season. A Different Look. Despite losing most...
ELON, NC
drexeldragons.com

Dragons Win Third-Straight City 6 Championship

TAVISTOCK, N.J. - The Drexel golf team shot nine-under par on the way to its third-straight City 6 Championship. Drue Nicholas was the medalist with a three-under par 69 at the Tavistock Country Club. Drexel finished 19 shots ahead of second place Villanova on Sunday afternoon. The Dragons had a...
VILLANOVA, PA
nhsportpress.com

Northport Tiger Marching Band Returns To Hofstra

For around 10 years, Lynn Cromeyn has been the band director for the Northport Tiger Marching Band. The band performs during halftime at all home football games, and takes part in parades such as the Cow Harbor Day Parade and the Memorial Day Parade. One of the events that the...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
orthospinenews.com

Top NYC Spine Surgeon, Dr. Sean McCance, Offering Robotic Spine Surgery

NEW YORK (PRWEB) OCTOBER 31, 2022 – Dr. Sean McCance, a board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon who has directed one of the leading spine surgery practices in New York for over two decades–Spine Associates–announced today the incorporation of robotic spine surgery into his surgical medical practice. Dr. McCance...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Photos: Iconic New York Concert Venue Getting Massive Overhaul

Heads up, summer concerts are about to get a multi-million dollar upgrade in New York. Here's what we can expect. There is definitely no shortage of amazing spaces for live music in New York. From the historic Bethel Woods to the world famous Madison Square Garden and everywhere in between (looking at you, beautiful Bardavon Opera House), world-famous acts love to make regular appearances all over our state. Luckily, another one of our most famous venues is getting a massive overhaul.
WANTAGH, NY
HuntingtonNow

Halloween a Hit on Main Street

A family of Incredibles showed up.  So did Empire stormtroopers, Pickachu, several cows, a Harborfields football player, Catwoman and dozens of other characters, all part of the Halloween parade in downtown Huntington on Monday. Supervisor Ed Smyth dressed as the football player to honor the Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
New York Post

Insane plan for a Times Square casino shows how crooked the whole ‘gaming in NYC’ game is

Gov. Kathy Hochul at Tuesday’s debate reaffirmed her commitment to casinos downstate, no doubt looking forward to a continued avalanche of campaign donations from all the would-be players — no matter that more casinos in the city would be a disaster. How big a (legal) bribe will it take for her to utterly ignore the public interest and sign off on a clip joint in Times Square?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

He’s back home wearing a different uniform

EAST NEW YORK – He’s back home in Brooklyn. And this time, Jimmy Smits is wearing a different kind of uniform. This time, Jimmy Smits is Chief John Suarez in “East New York” – the new CBS series that airs Sunday nights at 10 p.m. The last uniform he wore in Brooklyn was his football jersey at Thomas Jefferson High School.
BROOKLYN, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Police, Coast Guard seek info on captain-less boat washed ashore at Smith Point Beach

Suffolk Police and the U.S. Coast Guard are seeking information on a 25-foot boat that washed ashore last night at Smith Point Beach. The unmanned vessel was located approximately two miles west of the Moriches Inlet on the oceanside around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, SCPD informed greaterlongisland.com. In addition to the police and Coast Guard, local fire departments responded to the scene.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

3 Take 5 lottery tickets worth $11,000 each sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The cash keeps rolling in for lucky lottery players in New York.  There were three top-prize tickets sold for Sunday evening’s Take 5 drawing. They were sold in Manhattan, Levittown and Rochester. The winning ticket sold in Manhattan is worth $11,117. It was bought at Ejays Liquors Inc, located at 1621 […]
MANHATTAN, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Significant Progress on Suffolk County Highway Reconstruction Project

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced progress on the $71.4 million State Route 347 corridor project between Gibbs Pond Road and Hallock Road in the towns of Smithtown and Brookhaven. The project, which began a year ahead of schedule at the Governor's direction, is nearly a third of the way complete, with the New York State Department of Transportation actively exploring ways to accelerate future construction phases along the corridor. The State has invested more than $200 million along the State Route 347 corridor to create new travel lanes, traffic signals, crosswalks and other enhancements to the roadway. Construction is expected to continue through the winter as weather permits.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy