drexeldragons.com
Men's Soccer Opens Postseason Play Against Northeastern on Thursday
Game Info: Thursday, November 3, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. The Drexel University men's soccer team opens its third-straight CAA Postseason appearance on November 3 at 7 p.m. in Elon, N.C. The Dragons play Northeastern in a rematch from a draw earlier in the season. A Different Look. Despite losing most...
drexeldragons.com
Dragons Win Third-Straight City 6 Championship
TAVISTOCK, N.J. - The Drexel golf team shot nine-under par on the way to its third-straight City 6 Championship. Drue Nicholas was the medalist with a three-under par 69 at the Tavistock Country Club. Drexel finished 19 shots ahead of second place Villanova on Sunday afternoon. The Dragons had a...
nhsportpress.com
Northport Tiger Marching Band Returns To Hofstra
For around 10 years, Lynn Cromeyn has been the band director for the Northport Tiger Marching Band. The band performs during halftime at all home football games, and takes part in parades such as the Cow Harbor Day Parade and the Memorial Day Parade. One of the events that the...
2 Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million each sold at West Hempstead store
Officials say the tickets were purchased at Bolla located at 820 Hempstead Ave.
Man wanted for groping a 9-year-old girl on Long Island
Police are searching for the man who groped a 9-year-old girl in Nassau County.
NBC New York
Pumpkin Car Mayhem on Long Island Terrifies Couple Years After Turkey Toss
A terrifying Halloween prank on Long Island could have had deadly consequences after a pumpkin was thrown out of a moving vehicle and smashed into the windshield of another car going the opposite direction. The mangled windshield on Nick Costi’s car tells only part of the 22-year-old's harrowing story. He...
orthospinenews.com
Top NYC Spine Surgeon, Dr. Sean McCance, Offering Robotic Spine Surgery
NEW YORK (PRWEB) OCTOBER 31, 2022 – Dr. Sean McCance, a board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon who has directed one of the leading spine surgery practices in New York for over two decades–Spine Associates–announced today the incorporation of robotic spine surgery into his surgical medical practice. Dr. McCance...
Gillen vs. D'Esposito: Race tightens in NY's 4th Congressional district
The 4th Congressional district - which encompasses most of Nassau County's south shore -- has been in Democratic hands for more than two decades.
Photos: Iconic New York Concert Venue Getting Massive Overhaul
Heads up, summer concerts are about to get a multi-million dollar upgrade in New York. Here's what we can expect. There is definitely no shortage of amazing spaces for live music in New York. From the historic Bethel Woods to the world famous Madison Square Garden and everywhere in between (looking at you, beautiful Bardavon Opera House), world-famous acts love to make regular appearances all over our state. Luckily, another one of our most famous venues is getting a massive overhaul.
Man, 73, fatally run over by truck driver on Long Island
A 73-year-old man was struck by a pickup truck and critically injured as he crossed a road on Long Island Sunday night, Suffolk County police said.
Halloween a Hit on Main Street
A family of Incredibles showed up. So did Empire stormtroopers, Pickachu, several cows, a Harborfields football player, Catwoman and dozens of other characters, all part of the Halloween parade in downtown Huntington on Monday. Supervisor Ed Smyth dressed as the football player to honor the Read More ...
New York Post
Insane plan for a Times Square casino shows how crooked the whole ‘gaming in NYC’ game is
Gov. Kathy Hochul at Tuesday’s debate reaffirmed her commitment to casinos downstate, no doubt looking forward to a continued avalanche of campaign donations from all the would-be players — no matter that more casinos in the city would be a disaster. How big a (legal) bribe will it take for her to utterly ignore the public interest and sign off on a clip joint in Times Square?
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
He’s back home wearing a different uniform
EAST NEW YORK – He’s back home in Brooklyn. And this time, Jimmy Smits is wearing a different kind of uniform. This time, Jimmy Smits is Chief John Suarez in “East New York” – the new CBS series that airs Sunday nights at 10 p.m. The last uniform he wore in Brooklyn was his football jersey at Thomas Jefferson High School.
Wow! Still Dark at this Former 7-11 on Route 37 in Toms River, New Jersey
I was recently driving through Toms River on Oak Ridge Parkway when I noticed once again that the old 7-11 that I used to visit when I was a kid is still dark with no activity and I gotta wonder what will be the future for this busy location along Route 37 in Toms River?
greaterlongisland.com
Police, Coast Guard seek info on captain-less boat washed ashore at Smith Point Beach
Suffolk Police and the U.S. Coast Guard are seeking information on a 25-foot boat that washed ashore last night at Smith Point Beach. The unmanned vessel was located approximately two miles west of the Moriches Inlet on the oceanside around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, SCPD informed greaterlongisland.com. In addition to the police and Coast Guard, local fire departments responded to the scene.
3 Take 5 lottery tickets worth $11,000 each sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The cash keeps rolling in for lucky lottery players in New York. There were three top-prize tickets sold for Sunday evening’s Take 5 drawing. They were sold in Manhattan, Levittown and Rochester. The winning ticket sold in Manhattan is worth $11,117. It was bought at Ejays Liquors Inc, located at 1621 […]
Abyssinian Baptist Church holds 1st Sunday service since Dr. Calvin Butt's death
Members of Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem held their Sunday service without the longtime pastor, Reverend Dr. Calvin Butts, who died on Friday.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Significant Progress on Suffolk County Highway Reconstruction Project
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced progress on the $71.4 million State Route 347 corridor project between Gibbs Pond Road and Hallock Road in the towns of Smithtown and Brookhaven. The project, which began a year ahead of schedule at the Governor's direction, is nearly a third of the way complete, with the New York State Department of Transportation actively exploring ways to accelerate future construction phases along the corridor. The State has invested more than $200 million along the State Route 347 corridor to create new travel lanes, traffic signals, crosswalks and other enhancements to the roadway. Construction is expected to continue through the winter as weather permits.
Primark To Hold Grand Opening Of New Store At Roosevelt Field Mall
Primark will soon hold the grand opening of a new location on Long Island. The retailer announced plans to hold the ribbon-cutting of its new location at the Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City on Thursday, Nov. 17. The ceremony is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. Representatives said it...
Man Seriously Injured In Single-Vehicle Stony Brook Crash
A 37-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash on Long Island over the weekend. The crash happened in Stony Brook at 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, the Suffolk County Police Department said. SCPD said a Mastic man was riding a 2017 Yamaha motorcycle east on North Country Road...
