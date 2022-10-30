ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Donald Trump Suffers Double Court Blow After String of Victories

Donald Trump has suffered a double blow after the Supreme Court and a federal judge ruled against him in two cases, following a string of victories for the former president. The Supreme Court rejected a request for South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham not to testify in front of a Georgia grand jury investigating alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election. The decision came one day after a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit from former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that sought to void two subpoenas from the January 6 House select committee.
GEORGIA STATE
abovethelaw.com

South Carolina Court Orders Mark Meadows To Tell Georgia Prosecutor About That Funny Time He Tried To Steal An Election

MAGA world loves to hand out subpoenas. But when they’re the recipients of an invitation to come in and explain themselves under oath, well … not so much. Predictably, the response to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s demand that Trump surrogates come in and testify about their actions to overturn Georgia’s election results and hand the state’s 16 electoral votes to Donald Trump has been a massive, collective tantrum.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Historians sue Biden for ‘illegally’ withholding 16,000 JFK assassination files: ‘What are they hiding?’

The most expansive online directory of information on the assassination of President John F Kennedy has sued the Biden administration and the National Archives in an attempt to make the government publicise all the documents not yet shared concerning the murder in 1963. The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday by the Mary Ferrell Foundation – one year after President Joe Biden shared a memo delaying the release of the final 16,000 documents relating to the assassination, NBC News reported. The JFK Records Collection Act of 1992 was signed into law by President Bill Clinton. The law states that the...
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Leaked Texts Reveal Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Private Push to Overturn 2020 Election

Marjorie Taylor Greene was privately pressuring former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler to get on board with the effort to overturn the 2020 election, text messages obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reveal. The leaked trove of texts show that before losing to current Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in a Jan. 5, 2021 runoff, Loeffler was repeatedly pressured by Republicans to join Trump’s efforts to manipulate the certification of Electoral College votes that would finalize President Joe Biden’s election. One of those Republicans was Greene. “Hey! I need to talk with you about a plan we are developing on how to vote on...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Lindsey Graham called out as he laughs while Herschel Walker denies latest abortion allegations

Senator Lindsey Graham is being criticised for backing Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, amid new allegations that the Republican hopeful urged a second romantic partner to get an abortion. Both men are supportive of a proposed national abortion ban.On Wednesday, a woman accused Mr Walker, a former football star, of pressuring her to have an abortion in 1993 during an extra-marital relationship.“I am not a coward but I am a realist,” the woman, who has sought to keep her identity confidential, said at a press conference in Los Angeles. “And I choose to protect my identity to protect those I...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy