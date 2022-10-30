ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

KEY WEST, FL
NBC Miami

Fantasy Fest Parade Caps 10-Day Key West Festival

Elaborate motorized floats, costumed marching groups, bands and colorful dancers entertained tens of thousands of spectators Saturday night as the Fantasy Fest Parade rolled through Key West’s historic downtown. The flamboyant parade — a spectacle that hasn’t been staged since 2019 because of the global coronavirus pandemic — highlighted...
KEY WEST, FL
Radio Ink

Rinelli To Host Mornings in Key West

WKEY-FM owner Buddy Shula says, “Dan Rinelli is the perfect choice for mornings in Key West. He will fit in the Key West unique lifestyle perfectly, with a great blend of information and entertainment.”. Rinelli begins his new morning show Oct 31st.
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

KEY WEST SUSPENDS 3 FROM FIRE DEPARTMENT

Preparations and planning for Hurricane Ian in Key West apparently didn’t go entirely smoothly. A Sept. 27 altercation at City Hall between Deputy Fire Chief Eddie Perez and Emergency Management Chief Gregory Barroso has resulted in a three-day suspension without pay of three members of the Key West Fire Department. City officials have not disclosed the details of the altercation, but sources close to the fire department have said that it did escalate to a physical confrontation between Barroso and Perez.
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

COUNTY STAFF HAVE QUESTIONS OVER TAVERNIER PUBLIX PROJECT

A proposal to allow development of a supermarket in Tavernier is facing questions by county officials over whether it fits the town’s community character. There are also questions on whether it’s consistent with a local community planning initiative put into place in the early 2000s. Monroe County’s Development...
MONROE COUNTY, FL

