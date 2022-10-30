Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
southfloridareporter.com
A Fantasy Fest Parade As Only They Can Do In Key West (Video)
Elaborate motorized floats, costumed marching groups, bands and colorful dancers entertained tens of thousands of spectators Saturday night as the Fantasy Fest Parade rolled through Key West’s historic downtown. The flamboyant parade — a spectacle that hasn’t been staged since 2019 because of the global coronavirus pandemic — highlighted...
NBC Miami
Fantasy Fest Parade Caps 10-Day Key West Festival
Elaborate motorized floats, costumed marching groups, bands and colorful dancers entertained tens of thousands of spectators Saturday night as the Fantasy Fest Parade rolled through Key West’s historic downtown. The flamboyant parade — a spectacle that hasn’t been staged since 2019 because of the global coronavirus pandemic — highlighted...
Radio Ink
Rinelli To Host Mornings in Key West
WKEY-FM owner Buddy Shula says, “Dan Rinelli is the perfect choice for mornings in Key West. He will fit in the Key West unique lifestyle perfectly, with a great blend of information and entertainment.”. Rinelli begins his new morning show Oct 31st.
keysweekly.com
KEY WEST SUSPENDS 3 FROM FIRE DEPARTMENT
Preparations and planning for Hurricane Ian in Key West apparently didn’t go entirely smoothly. A Sept. 27 altercation at City Hall between Deputy Fire Chief Eddie Perez and Emergency Management Chief Gregory Barroso has resulted in a three-day suspension without pay of three members of the Key West Fire Department. City officials have not disclosed the details of the altercation, but sources close to the fire department have said that it did escalate to a physical confrontation between Barroso and Perez.
flkeysnews.com
Drawbridge malfunction backs up Florida Keys traffic two days in a row
For the second time in two days, traffic along U.S. 1 in the Upper Florida Keys came to a halt Tuesday afternoon because the Snake Creek drawbridge malfunctioned, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The agency issued an alert around 4 p.m. Tuesday that traffic was blocked in...
keysweekly.com
COUNTY STAFF HAVE QUESTIONS OVER TAVERNIER PUBLIX PROJECT
A proposal to allow development of a supermarket in Tavernier is facing questions by county officials over whether it fits the town’s community character. There are also questions on whether it’s consistent with a local community planning initiative put into place in the early 2000s. Monroe County’s Development...
cw34.com
Man sells ounce of cocaine for $1400, deputies arrest him a few months later
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — In July, a man was seen selling approximately an ounce of cocaine for $1,400 to another person at a Marathon gas station in Monroe County. A warrant for his arrest was obtained but deputies could not find him. Since then, the Monroe County Sheriff’s...
NBC Miami
Florida Keys Woman Facing DUI, Other Charges After Causing 2 Hit-and-Runs: Sheriff
A Florida Keys woman is facing multiple charges after authorities said she caused two hit-and-run crashes Thursday afternoon. Debra Sue Bond, 62, was arrested on charges of DUI, hit-and-run, careless driving, failure to report a crash, driving with a revoked license and other infractions, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.
Comments / 1