FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
The secret train station under New York's most iconic hotel was used for special VIP guestsAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Stabbing at Halloween Event in ParsippanyMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
therealdeal.com
Abraham Leifer faces foreclosure on Downtown Brooklyn hotel
UPDATED, Nov. 1, 5:25 p.m.: After five years, a 100-key hotel in Downtown Brooklyn is finally nearing completion. Unfortunately for its owners, it’s now facing foreclosure. Acres Capital seeks to foreclose on the equity interests in the 22-story hotel at 291 Livingston Street, alleging the hotel’s ownership group defaulted on a $29.7 million mortgage.
rew-online.com
Popular Razor Company, Billie Inc., Signs Lease for 12,000-SF at 100 Crosby St.
GFP Real Estate, LLC is pleased to announce that Billie Inc., a razor company for women, signed a one-year renewal lease for 12,875 square feet on the 4th floor at 100 Crosby St. in SoHo. Billie Inc. provides a subscription service for razors and shaving creams with ingredients that do...
multihousingnews.com
New Empire Corp. to Build 150 Condos in Brooklyn
To make way for the new development, the company will demolish the existing retail and industrial buildings on the newly acquired sites. New Empire Corp. has acquired a site assemblage totaling 0.9 acres in Brooklyn for $18 million. The company plans to develop a project that will bring as many as 150 condominiums and ground-floor retail to the New York City borough.
rew-online.com
National Equity Fund Provides $76 Million Loan to Refinance Affordable Housing Complex in Staten Island
National Equity Fund (NEF), a leading national nonprofit affordable housing finance company, has provided a $75,700,000 loan to refinance a 316-unit multifamily property in Staten Island, New York. The financing comes in partnership with Iris Holdings Group, a national affordable housing developer and operator spearheading the development. The Seaview Estates...
rew-online.com
$10M in joint venture equity arranged for multi-housing redevelopment site in New Jersey
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $10 million in joint venture equity for the acquisition of 65 Church St., the fully approved redevelopment site in Montclair, New Jersey. The project will include 74 apartment units and 3,873 square feet of retail space in downtown Montclair, New Jersey.
rew-online.com
BRP Companies and The City of New Rochelle Break Ground on 500 Main Street￼
Today, BRP Companies, the Urban Investment Group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Goldman Sachs), the City of New Rochelle, Westchester County officials and additional project partners broke ground on 500 Main Street, a 26-story, 477-unit, mixed-income residential complex situated in Downtown New Rochelle. Financing for the project was provided by Goldman Sachs and Merchants Bank.
Thrillist
Home Prices Dropped by Nearly 50% in This Brooklyn Neighborhood This Year
If you're one of the lucky New Yorkers who are currently house shopping in the city, you might want to consider Brooklyn's Fiske Terrace. According to a recent report by PropertyShark, the real estate website, home prices in the highly-coveted Brooklyn neighborhood have exponentially decreased since last year. Fiske Terrace, which is located right below Prospect Park, has long been one of NYC's priciest areas for prospective homeowners, but this year the median home price went down from $1.65 million to $905,000. It is still considered one of NYC's most expensive neighborhoods, but this year, it ranked 45th instead of ninth on the list.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Crown Heights tenants rally against apartment warehousing and unsafe conditions
CROWN HEIGHTS — Residents in central Brooklyn gathered around the apartment complex at 1392 Sterling Place Monday to protest various dangerous living conditions after being one year on rent strike. Some tenants vowed to pursue a takeover of the building through a housing cooperative. The building was acquired by...
sgbonline.com
Ugg Opens First ‘Feel House’ Pop-Up In Brooklyn
Ugg opened its first Feel House pop-up “dedicated to self-expression,” in the Williamsburg neighborhood in Brooklyn that draws a fashionable crowd. The footwear brand also plans to open two additional Feel House pop-ups in Chengdu, China and Seongsu-dong, Seoul, South Korea. Ugg introduced the Feel House concept as...
bkreader.com
Disrespect in Fort Greene, Brooklyn
I am writing concerning a grave injustice that is taking place in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. The Department of Transporting (DOT) is building a plaza on Gates Avenue despite the objections of the people most impacted. The Transportation Committee of Community Board 2 also opposes the project, but the DOT is moving forward. Their decision is tyrannical with racial overtones. I have lived in Brooklyn all my life and would never have believed such underhandedness and disregard could take place in 2022.
rew-online.com
NAI James E. Hanson Negotiates Two Deals to Help Realterm Continue to Expand its Presence in New Jersey
NAI James E. Hanson, the largest New Jersey-based full-service independent commercial real estate firm, announces it has negotiated the sale of 880 Paterson Plank Road and 890 Paterson Plank Road in East Rutherford, N.J. NAI James E. Hanson’s Team Perkins & Todd comprised of Scott Perkins, SIOR, Chris Todd, SIOR, and William Ericksen represented the buyer, Realterm, in the transactions.
Citi Bike ends $3 price cap for e-bike rides between outer boroughs
Before last week, Citi bike members who rode e-bikes between Queens and Brooklyn would have their price capped at $3.
brickunderground.com
Are landlords using an algorithm to hike rents in NYC?
Is an algorithm responsible for hiking rents? That’s the question posed by a recent ProPublica article that identifies Texas-based RealPage’s YieldStar software as the dominant rent-setting tool used by landlords across the country. There are concerns owners who use these applications may be artificially inflating rents. Legal experts...
NY1
Hochul announces completion of first phase of Hunts Point project
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced the completion of phase one of a project to improve infrastructure in Hunts Point, which includes the creation of new traffic signals, community spaces and safer access for pedestrians and bicyclists, according to a press release from the governor’s office. The plan, which...
caribbeanlife.com
Adams wants Afro-Caribbean small businesses certified as MWBEs
With Central Brooklyn, specifically Flatbush, East Flatbush and Canarsie neighborhoods, having large and growing Afro-Caribbean communities, Mayor Eric Adams is urging small businesses in these communities to certify as Minority and Women Business Enterprises (MWBEs), so they can obtain city contracts and opportunities, and become more accessible. “We say it...
bkreader.com
Historic Black Women’s Society Fights for Tax Exemption to Maintain its Bed-Stuy Headquarters
The Brooklyn chapter of the United Order of Tents is getting backed by the Legal Aid Society as it fights for a tax exemption to maintain its Brooklyn headquarters. The United Order of Tents is the oldest Black Women’s Benevolent Society in the United States. The Brooklyn chapter headquarters resides in a historic Victorian mansion at 87 MacDonough St. in Bed-Stuy.
Don’t do congestion pricing until the economy recovers from COVID, groups urge NYC
Hit the brakes on New York City’s controversial congestion pricing plan to charge a toll to travel south of 60th street in Manhattan until the region has recovered economically from the coronavirus pandemic, said a letter sent to a board that will decide the plan’s future. That step...
Person fatally struck by subway train at Rockefeller Center station: officials
A person was fatally struck by a subway train in Manhattan early Monday, causing extensive delays during the morning commute, officials said.
rew-online.com
Burke Rehabilitation Opens New Outpatient Facility at Simone Development’s Hutchinson Metro Center in the Bronx
Burke Rehabilitation announced the expansion of its therapy services with the opening of a new site at 1250 Waters Place at Simone Development Companies’ Hutchinson Metro Center in the Bronx. Burke held a ribbon cutting ceremony on October 18 to mark the relocation and expansion of services previously provided at 2826 Westchester Avenue, another Simone Development property, where Burke had been a tenant since 2007.
rew-online.com
WSFSSH Celebrates 199 New UWS Homes for Seniors & Families – ‘WSFSSH at West 108’
West Side Federation for Senior and Supportive Housing (WSFSSH) joined with Mayor Eric Adams, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine and others to celebrate 199 new homes for low-income seniors and families and a new home for the 110-bed Valley Lodge Shelter for older adults at ‘WSFSSH at West 108’, today, a 193,000 sq ft affordable housing complex with on-site supportive services built on the Upper West Side which opened during the pandemic and only now is able to be celebrated safely. Photos and renderings of ‘WSFSSH at West 108’ can be viewed here.
