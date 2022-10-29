ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Side Sox

Pedro Grifol looks to be next White Sox manager

On Tuesday, news began to break that Kansas City bench coach and Royals organization mainstay Pedro Grifol would be named the next manager of the White Sox. This news has been a long time coming, given that the White Sox were the last club with an opening to fill it.
South Side Sox

White Sox managerial buzz, part whatever

There were several managerial openings as the 2022 MLB season wrapped up. The White Sox, Royals, Marlins, Rangers, Blue Jays, and Phillies were all looking to find the perfect fit. Since that time, only the Royals and White Sox openings still remain. The Rangers hired Bruce Bochy to a three-year...
CHICAGO, IL
South Side Sox

World Series Game Three: postponed, rain

Baseball fans can trick or treat tonight without having to worry about missing any action in Philly. Rainy conditions have pushed game three to Tuesday, November 1. The remaining schedule was posted by MLB. Everything just shifts a day, with the travel day (if necessary) from Philadelphia moving from Thursday...
HOUSTON, TX
South Side Sox

SoxivusFest 2022: Feats of Strength

You didn’t think we’d let the White Sox get away with skipping out on SoxFest, did you?. Rick Hahn and Jerry Reinsdorf may be afraid of you, but we are not. So behold our Feats of Strength, as we bring our vision of SoxFest to you. Some of these things may never happen, but we can’t help but wonder what could happen if the Sox brass weren’t so scared of coming face-to-face with the fans.
CHICAGO, IL
South Side Sox

2022 Off-season Sim - you play the GM!

Hey everyone, with the off-season fast approaching, I am organizing participants for our off-season simulation where we take 30 fans, put them in charge of teams, and have the trade and bid on free agents. Here are the ground rules from last year. https://www.royalsreview.com/2021/11/7/22768443/the-2020-sb-nation-off-season-simulation-official-thread. I am aiming to begin on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy