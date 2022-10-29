Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
BCH Earns Accreditation from National Financial Accountability OrganizationBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
South Suburban College to Host In-Person Family Reading Night on November 17
South Suburban College’s (SSC) Adult Volunteer Literacy Program is hosting a Family Reading Night event on Thursday, November 17, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. The event will occur at the Performing Arts Center of SSC’s main campus in South Holland, Illinois. The public is encouraged to attend the free event to learn more about community literacy while enjoying stories, youth activities, and live presentations. The activities for the event will include a live puppet show, face painting, balloon art, local authors, book readings, and a youth book giveaway. Community Partners include Markham Public Library’s book truck, Burst into Books, and Doughboy’s Catering.
A Northwest Indiana Life in the Spotlight: Nathan L. Nicholson
For Nathan L. Nicholson, art has been a passion for as long as he can remember. Nicholson is a digital specialist for the Evangelical Covenant Church and a multidisciplinary artist. He resides in Gary, Ind. with his wife of 18 years and two children. Nicholson was born in Chicago, Ill....
#1StudentNWI: Spooky season at East Chicago
Halloween season is here at East Chicago (EC) Central High School. Some would say it's pumpkin spice season, but it all depends on the type of Halloween person you are. With the days getting colder, it’s important to be spending time with family and friends trick-or-treating, baking cookies, or having a horror movie marathon.
Spring Registration Open for Free High School Equivalency and English as a Second Language Courses at South Suburban College
The South Suburban College (SSC) Adult Education Department has opened registration for its free High School Equivalency (HSE/GED) and English as a Second Language (ESL) programs. Both programs will run from Tuesday, January 17, through Thursday, April 6, during the Spring 2023 Semester. Most Adult Education programs are offered full and part-time at the main campus in South Holland or the Oak Forest Center. Students have different attendance options, including daytime, nighttime, and online course options.
Purdue Northwest hosts College Goal Sunday on Nov. 6
Financial aid professionals will be on site at Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) Hammond and Westville campuses to help college-bound students and their families apply for financial aid during free College Goal Sunday programs Sunday, Nov. 6 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. CST. PNW’s Hammond campus program will be...
Hummingbirds Accidentally Invading Hammond’s Classrooms
Constructed in 2018, the Innovation Center (IC) is one of Hammond’s newest and most extravagant buildings. Glass windows surround the 30,000 square foot area, complete with a sci-dome, three glass cubicles, a makerspace containing a 3D printer and other tools, and two glass garage doors. In the warmer months...
REO Speedwagon to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center on Friday, March 24, 2023
Hotel and dinner packages available; Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 4. The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce a concert by REO Speedwagon at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show range from $89 to $139, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online beginning on Friday, November 4 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
Purdue University Northwest seeks nominees for 2023 Alumni Hall of Fame class
Purdue University Northwest is seeking nominations of alumni to be honored in its PNW Alumni Hall of Fame. The post Purdue University Northwest seeks nominees for 2023 Alumni Hall of Fame class appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
La Porte Santa Parade returns this year with new time, route
Santa Claus is coming to town once again for the annual La Porte Santa Parade - but with a few minor changes this year, according to City Events & Civic Director Brett Binversie. Previously held at 11 a.m., the parade will start at 3 p.m. this year on Nov. 26....
Indiana school districts get $5 million for clean buses, but more polluted areas largely left out
Six school districts in Indiana will get money from the federal government to buy cleaner school buses. The more than $5 million in funding from the infrastructure law will go towards 13 electric buses and six propane buses. With the exception of Michigan City Area Schools, the awards went to...
Valpo Neighborhood Improvement Grant Program brings neighbors together
Building neighborhood pride, sparking connections between neighbors and enhancing quality of life are all benefits of the City of Valparaiso’s Neighborhood Improvement Grants. “Neighborhood improvement grants gather neighbors together and empower them to complete projects of their own design,” said Maggie Clifton, Valpo’s Community Engagement Director who manages the...
Four Winds Casinos announces South Bend Job Fair, November promotions and Thanksgiving Day dining options
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce a Job Fair at the Howard Park Event Center for positions to support the expansion of Four Winds South Bend as well as exciting promotions and Thanksgiving Day dining options during the month of November. Four...
Community Healthcare System to host Hiring Event
Community Healthcare System is hiring for positions throughout Northwest Indiana. A hiring event will be held 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Community Healthcare System Conference Center, 9201 Calumet Ave., Munster – just two blocks south of Community Hospital. There are immediate openings for registered nurses in...
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone bought a ticket worth $1 million in the Hoosier state. The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matched all five numbers in the latest drawing. All they needed was the Powerball to win it all. […]
South Shore Arts announces Blockbust Exhibit, This Is It: documentary photography exhibition examines facets of American life
South Shore Arts is pleased to present THIS IS IT: A Human-Centered View of US opening at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster, IN, November 11 through January 8, 2023. The exhibition features long-term-photodocumentary projects and photojournalism by award-winning and renowned photographers, including Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist John H. White. A free public reception will take place Thursday, November 17, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Chicago club pauses the music after allegations by Black employee
The Hideout announced the hiatus in a statement, saying they take seriously the concerns voiced by Mykele Deville. They said they’re committed to hearing the difficult truths that change requires.
Redwood Landscape creates ideal outdoor common area for Crown Point residents
Redwood Landscape is making Walkerton Park, one of Crown Point’s newest subdivisions, the place to be for outdoor parties and get-togethers with a newly designed common area for all its residents to use. The area, totaling about 140 feet by 80 feet, will feature many different amenities perfect for...
Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline belongs to all Hoosiers
There no longer is any legal question: Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline is, and always has been, owned by the state and continues to be held in trust by the state for all Hoosiers to enjoy. The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday that it will not hear an appeal by...
Chicagoans remember deadliest train crash in Illinois history with memorial, 50 years later
CHICAGO — On this date — Oct. 30 — 50 years ago, 45 people died and more than 300 were injured in what would become the deadliest train crash in Illinois history. A 50-year anniversary memorial was constructed at First Unitarian Church in Hyde Park Sunday in honor of those who died. Lisa Klare and […]
