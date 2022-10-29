ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterton, IN

nwi.life

South Suburban College to Host In-Person Family Reading Night on November 17

South Suburban College’s (SSC) Adult Volunteer Literacy Program is hosting a Family Reading Night event on Thursday, November 17, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. The event will occur at the Performing Arts Center of SSC’s main campus in South Holland, Illinois. The public is encouraged to attend the free event to learn more about community literacy while enjoying stories, youth activities, and live presentations. The activities for the event will include a live puppet show, face painting, balloon art, local authors, book readings, and a youth book giveaway. Community Partners include Markham Public Library’s book truck, Burst into Books, and Doughboy’s Catering.
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL
nwi.life

A Northwest Indiana Life in the Spotlight: Nathan L. Nicholson

For Nathan L. Nicholson, art has been a passion for as long as he can remember. Nicholson is a digital specialist for the Evangelical Covenant Church and a multidisciplinary artist. He resides in Gary, Ind. with his wife of 18 years and two children. Nicholson was born in Chicago, Ill....
GARY, IN
nwi.life

#1StudentNWI: Spooky season at East Chicago

Halloween season is here at East Chicago (EC) Central High School. Some would say it's pumpkin spice season, but it all depends on the type of Halloween person you are. With the days getting colder, it’s important to be spending time with family and friends trick-or-treating, baking cookies, or having a horror movie marathon.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
nwi.life

Spring Registration Open for Free High School Equivalency and English as a Second Language Courses at South Suburban College

The South Suburban College (SSC) Adult Education Department has opened registration for its free High School Equivalency (HSE/GED) and English as a Second Language (ESL) programs. Both programs will run from Tuesday, January 17, through Thursday, April 6, during the Spring 2023 Semester. Most Adult Education programs are offered full and part-time at the main campus in South Holland or the Oak Forest Center. Students have different attendance options, including daytime, nighttime, and online course options.
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL
nwi.life

Purdue Northwest hosts College Goal Sunday on Nov. 6

Financial aid professionals will be on site at Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) Hammond and Westville campuses to help college-bound students and their families apply for financial aid during free College Goal Sunday programs Sunday, Nov. 6 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. CST. PNW’s Hammond campus program will be...
WESTVILLE, IN
hammondsentinel.com

Hummingbirds Accidentally Invading Hammond’s Classrooms

Constructed in 2018, the Innovation Center (IC) is one of Hammond’s newest and most extravagant buildings. Glass windows surround the 30,000 square foot area, complete with a sci-dome, three glass cubicles, a makerspace containing a 3D printer and other tools, and two glass garage doors. In the warmer months...
HAMMOND, IN
nwi.life

REO Speedwagon to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center on Friday, March 24, 2023

Hotel and dinner packages available; Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 4. The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce a concert by REO Speedwagon at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show range from $89 to $139, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online beginning on Friday, November 4 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
nwi.life

La Porte Santa Parade returns this year with new time, route

Santa Claus is coming to town once again for the annual La Porte Santa Parade - but with a few minor changes this year, according to City Events & Civic Director Brett Binversie. Previously held at 11 a.m., the parade will start at 3 p.m. this year on Nov. 26....
LA PORTE, IN
nwi.life

Valpo Neighborhood Improvement Grant Program brings neighbors together

Building neighborhood pride, sparking connections between neighbors and enhancing quality of life are all benefits of the City of Valparaiso’s Neighborhood Improvement Grants. “Neighborhood improvement grants gather neighbors together and empower them to complete projects of their own design,” said Maggie Clifton, Valpo’s Community Engagement Director who manages the...
VALPARAISO, IN
nwi.life

Community Healthcare System to host Hiring Event

Community Healthcare System is hiring for positions throughout Northwest Indiana. A hiring event will be held 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Community Healthcare System Conference Center, 9201 Calumet Ave., Munster – just two blocks south of Community Hospital. There are immediate openings for registered nurses in...
MUNSTER, IN
WGN News

Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone bought a ticket worth $1 million in the Hoosier state. The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matched all five numbers in the latest drawing. All they needed was the Powerball to win it all. […]
INDIANA STATE
nwi.life

South Shore Arts announces Blockbust Exhibit, This Is It: documentary photography exhibition examines facets of American life

South Shore Arts is pleased to present THIS IS IT: A Human-Centered View of US opening at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster, IN, November 11 through January 8, 2023. The exhibition features long-term-photodocumentary projects and photojournalism by award-winning and renowned photographers, including Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist John H. White. A free public reception will take place Thursday, November 17, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
MUNSTER, IN
warricknews.com

Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline belongs to all Hoosiers

There no longer is any legal question: Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline is, and always has been, owned by the state and continues to be held in trust by the state for all Hoosiers to enjoy. The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday that it will not hear an appeal by...
INDIANA STATE

