Security increased as thousands expected to turn out for Halloween parties in Wrigleyville 02:07

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Safety is top of mind as thousands of people are expected in Wrigleyville Saturday night for Hallween parties and pub crawls. But police say they are still looking for the person responsible for five kidnappings and armed robberies in that neighborhood earlier this month.

Streets will be packed and law enforcement is warning those coming not to be the next target.

New pole cameras that were put up just this week are keeping an eye on the action along Clark Street.

Security companies told CBS 2's Marissa Perlman they are watching for any suspicious behavior and keeping an eye out for potential victims, such as those walking alone late at night and oftentimes drunk.

In all five abduction cases, two or three men forced the victims -- also men -- into a car after approaching them from behind and taking out a gun.

No one was hurt, but the victims' cell phones and wallets were stolen.

Anthony Fernandez hopes the extra security, both private and public, sticks around after Halloween weekend to help businesses keep their neighbrhood alive.

"What's changed since the abductions? I see a lot more patrols here, a lot more," said Fernandez.

He has 25 years of security in his pocket. He worked at Wrigleyville mainstay Sluggers. The extra patrols are all because of a recent string of robberies and abductions in one weekend, which has those planning to party prepared."

The Chamber of Commerce increased its security budget by about $80,000 to ensure it is staffed through the end of the year in light of the abductions. That budget is funded by property owners who live nearby.

Now neighborhood leaders and business owners are calling on Chicago Police to increase after the incidents, but they also say people who plan to party need to take control of their own safety.

"I just know that Chicago, when they are prepared, they know what they're doing and police can take care of us," said Sarah Comtois.

"Just trying to be aware of your surroundings at all times and be safe when you can. I think as long as you're in a group, should be pretty safe," said another person.

"Always want to have a hand on how much you've had and making sure you're checking up on your friends," said a third person.

In a statement, the Chicago Police Department said it has a plan in place to maintain public safety citywide during Halloween on streets and the CTA.

The Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce is also increasing its level of private security patrolling streets and alleys.

