Chicago, IL

Security increased as thousands expected to turn out for Halloween parties in Wrigleyville

By Marissa Perlman
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Safety is top of mind as thousands of people are expected in Wrigleyville Saturday night for Hallween parties and pub crawls. But police say they are still looking for the person responsible for five kidnappings and armed robberies in that neighborhood earlier this month.

Streets will be packed and law enforcement is warning those coming not to be the next target.

New pole cameras that were put up just this week are keeping an eye on the action along Clark Street.

Security companies told CBS 2's Marissa Perlman they are watching for any suspicious behavior and keeping an eye out for potential victims, such as those walking alone late at night and oftentimes drunk.

In all five abduction cases, two or three men forced the victims -- also men -- into a car after approaching them from behind and taking out a gun.

No one was hurt, but the victims' cell phones and wallets were stolen.

Anthony Fernandez hopes the extra security, both private and public, sticks around after Halloween weekend to help businesses keep their neighbrhood alive.

"What's changed since the abductions? I see a lot more patrols here, a lot more," said Fernandez.

He has 25 years of security in his pocket. He worked at Wrigleyville mainstay Sluggers. The extra patrols are all because of a recent string of robberies and abductions in one weekend, which has those planning to party prepared."

The Chamber of Commerce increased its security budget by about $80,000 to ensure it is staffed through the end of the year in light of the abductions. That budget is funded by property owners who live nearby.

Now neighborhood leaders and business owners are calling on Chicago Police to increase after the incidents, but they also say people who plan to party need to take control of their own safety.

"I just know that Chicago, when they are prepared, they know what they're doing and police can take care of us," said Sarah Comtois.

"Just trying to be aware of your surroundings at all times and be safe when you can. I think as long as you're in a group, should be pretty safe," said another person.

"Always want to have a hand on how much you've had and making sure you're checking up on your friends," said a third person.

In a statement, the Chicago Police Department said it has a plan in place to maintain public safety citywide during Halloween on streets and the CTA.

The Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce is also increasing its level of private security patrolling streets and alleys.

CBS Chicago

Police on mayor's security detail engage in shootout while stopping Logan Square robbery

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man picking up his grandson for school was held up by three men in Logan Square on Tuesday morning, when a Chicago police officer assigned to Mayor Lori Lightfoot's security detail witnessed the robbery, leading to a shootout with the robbers.Police said, around 7 a.m., officers with the mayor's security detail spotted a robbery in progress in the 1800 block of North Monticello Avenue, near the Bloomingdale Trail, also known as The 606.CBS 2 is told a nondescript building across the street from the robbery is a city-owned building, and there is often a large police presence on...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago mass shooting injures 14, including three children

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fourteen people – including three children – were shot during a mass shooting Monday night on the city's West Side. The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. at California Avenue and Polk Street in Lawndale, Police Supt. David Brown said. Fourteen people were shot, and were in various conditions ranging from non-life-threatening to critical. A person was also struck by a car at the scene, Brown said. A 3-year-old boy, an 11-year-old girl, and a 13-year-old boy were among those shot, police said. The others were adults ranging in age from 31 to 51,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police: Man gave out candy that may have contained marijuana to trick-or-treaters in south suburbs

SOUTH CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) --A man stood charged with child endangerment Tuesday after police said he gave out candy bags that may have once contained marijuana to trick-or-treaters.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the investigation in the southern suburbs is far from over.Police in South Chicago Heights don't believe any kids have ingested the gummies inside the suspicious packaging. But they believe there could be at least 20 bags that were handed out during trick-or-treating Monday night, and they are asking parents to take another look at their kids' candy.  Police said an alert parent and grandparent had...
SOUTH CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in Fernwood shooting

CHICAGO - A man has been charged in connection with a shooting last month in the Fernwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Corey Monegain, 25, is accused of shooting a 22-year-old man on Oct. 14 in the 10200 block of South LaSalle Street, according to Chicago police. Monegain was arrested...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Suspects displayed gun, robbed Skokie bank: FBI

SKOKIE, Ill. - The FBI is searching for two suspects wanted for robbing a bank in Skokie Tuesday afternoon. At about 3:07 p.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at the Bank of America located at 9553 Skokie Blvd. The two suspects verbally demanded funds and displayed a gun.
SKOKIE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunshot victim shows up to Chicago hospital critically wounded

CHICAGO - A man was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side. The 25-year-old who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center around 9 p.m., according to Chicago police. He was listed in critical condition, police...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago burglar hits Mug's Pizza & Ribs on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A burglary on the Northwest Side was caught on camera.Video shows the thief throwing a brick through the glass front door. It happened at Mug's Pizza and Ribs, on Harlem Avenue, near Touhy Avenue.The burglar then calmly walked behind the counter and made off with an entire safe.Anyone who recognizes the car of the suspect is asked to call police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 19, shot in Gresham

CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking on the sidewalk Tuesday night in the Gresham neighborhood. The 19-year-old was walking around 9:25 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Wood Street when shots rang out from a group of males standing in the alley, police said. He suffered a...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Plant Chicago hosting pumpkin smash events this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Christmas planning is moving full steam ahead while many of us are still eating Halloween candy.We typically associate orange and black with Halloween, but a Chicago nonprofit wants you to make it greener.Their message:  don't trash your pumpkins - smash them.The group Plant Chicago is hosting several pumpkin smash events this weekend.They say rotting pumpkins emit methane - a contributor to greenhouse gas.The group is partnering with Chicago Streets and Sanitation which will then transport the pumpkin pieces to compost.There are four locations in Chicago and one in Arlington Heights.The days and locations of the event can be found on the group's Eventbrite page. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Up to 14 people, including 3 children, wounded in Lawndale mass shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Up to 14 people – including three children – were wounded in a mass shooting Monday night on the city's West Side.The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. at California Avenue and Polk Street in Lawndale, police Supt. David Brown said. Up to 14 people were shot, and were in various conditions ranging from non-life-threatening to critical.A person was also struck by a car at the scene, Brown said.There were no reports that anyone had died, Brown said.  A 3-year-old, an 11-year-old, and a 13-year-old were among those shot, Brown said. The others were...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Police Blotter: Customer hits hairstylist with car

A salon worker was hit three times by a car driven by a customer who refused to pay for services rendered at 12:50 p.m., Oct. 28. The female offender left the salon, located in the first block of Madison Street, without paying and got into a black Honda SUV. While...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Helpless in Oak Park

Last Tuesday afternoon, my wife and I parked our only car in front of Old Navy behind Lake and Harlem. Much to our puzzlement, our car could not be found when we returned 10 minutes later. It had been “stolen” — illegally towed some 5 miles away to Melrose Park and held for ransom. We immediately contacted the responsible party whose representative was unrelenting and stated that the only way to retrieve our car was to come to their auto prison and pay a fee of $218.50. We felt utterly helpless.
OAK PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

