Jacksonville, FL

Larry Brown Sports

NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38

Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
profootballnetwork.com

Buy Low, Sell High Week 9: Should Managers Buy Low on Davante Adams and Sell High on Tony Pollard ?

Week 8 of the fantasy football season continued to bring us more ups and downs and head-scratching moments. Savvy fantasy managers will be able to take advantage of these ebbs and flows to improve their teams. Here are a handful of players entering Week 9 of the fantasy football season that presents an optimal opportunity to buy low or sell high on.
profootballnetwork.com

NFL OL Rankings Week 9: Why Don’t NFL Teams Trade For OL at the Deadline?

Week 9 of the NFL season is here, and so are our NFL OL rankings. No offensive linemen were included in the 2022 trade deadline extravaganza, and front five players never seem to get dealt at midseason. Let’s examine the dearth of OL trades and where offensive line-needy teams go from here before diving into our OL rankings and tiers.
profootballnetwork.com

Week 9 Fantasy Football Rest-of-Season Rankings: Where Do Justin Fields, Jonathan Taylor, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Others Rank?

Deciphering value for fantasy football players for the rest of the season can be tough. Therefore, PFN is doing the hard work for you and presenting our rest of season rankings every single week. Our rankings are here to help you make tough waiver wire or trade decisions as you consider a bigger picture than just who is going to help you win in Week 9.
profootballnetwork.com

How Long Is Calvin Ridley Out? Suspension Timeline, Return Date, and More on Jaguars Wide Receiver

Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended in March of 2022. The penalty was punishment for an incident stemming from a stretch of five days in November of 2021 in which the star wideout gambled on NFL games. When is Ridley expected to return, and what are the ramifications of his trade to the Jacksonville Jaguars?
JACKSONVILLE, FL
profootballnetwork.com

Rome Odunze, WR, Washington | NFL Draft Scouting Report

In every NFL Draft cycle, there’s at least one underclassman WR who makes noise in the early rounds. As the 2023 NFL Draft slowly approaches, Washington WR Rome Odunze is one such ascending prospect with his scouting report. Rome Odunze NFL Draft Profile. Position: Wide Receiver. School: Washington. Current...
WASHINGTON, DC
profootballnetwork.com

Ronnie Rivers Waiver Wire Week 9: Should Fantasy Managers Target Him This Week?

Ronnie Rivers’ fantasy football value as a potential waiver wire option for Week 9 came to the fore when he got the start for the Los Angeles Rams last week. In what has been an underwhelming Rams’ backfield this season, does Rivers getting the start mean anything, and should fantasy managers invest in him on the Week 9 waiver wire?
profootballnetwork.com

Clayton Tune, Sydney Brown Include Week 9 2023 NFL Draft Risers

The weekend just prior to the first official announcement of the College Football Playoff rankings saw no surprise results. All teams presently ranked in the top 10 won, many by wide margins. We did see some great performances by unheard-of 2023 NFL Draft prospects, many of whom do not get...
ILLINOIS STATE
profootballnetwork.com

List of XFL Team Names

The XFL is back in February 2023, and the league is preparing its ramp-up to the action as kickoff draws closer. One of the most important orders of business: who are the teams that will be facing off when players and coaches take the field? The list of XFL team names and logos has been announced, so who will fans be rooting for come February?
HOUSTON, TX

