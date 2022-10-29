Read full article on original website
vineyardgazette.com
Edgartown Town Column: Nov. 4
I knew when I was making the clothes switch, I was going to be early. But we had that one little cold spell and it was sweater time. Well, how wrong was I? We are supposed to get temperatures in the low 70s, so I think the flip flops will have to go with the lightweight sweaters.
Barnstable Patriot
A Cape Cod woman lived in a homeless camp. Dawn Squires's siblings tell us her story
WEST YARMOUTH ― As John "Jackie" Squires, III ducked beneath a canopy of low hanging branches, a chill along with thick swaths of fog, hung in the air. He slowly moved along a winding pathway ― away from the Tasty Buffet parking lot and into the woods. The racket of Route 28 traffic fell away, replaced with the pitter patter of rain drops, rhythmically falling through the foliage covered trees, onto the forest floor.
vineyardgazette.com
Chilmark Weighs in on Dock Disputes
The Chilmark select board considered two Menemsha dock disputes on Tuesday evening. The meeting highlighted differing approaches by the town harbormaster and harbor advisory committee to waterways regulations. The first issue focused on a 2008 rule change that forbids one household to have two slips at the Menemsha charter dock.
vineyardgazette.com
Aquinnah Seeks to Standardize Shop Leases at the Cliffs
The Aquinnah select board and shop owners at the Aquinnah Circle came together in an effort to standardize existing store leases, which expired this year and have historically varied in both language and timing. The six shops at the Aquinnah Circle are leased by Aquinnah Wampanoag tribal members. While some...
vineyardgazette.com
Oak Bluffs Becomes First Town to Approve New High School Funding Formula
The Martha's Vineyard Regional High School's proposed renovation project took a key step forward Tuesday night, as Oak Bluffs became the first Island town to approve changes to the regional high school funding agreement at its special town meeting. Voters convened at the regional high school performing arts center at...
capecod.com
Man airlifted after saw accident in Harwich
HARWICH – A man reportedly amputated some fingers in a saw accident. Rescuers responded to a residence on Route 28 by Depot Road around 8 AM Wednesday. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter which flew him to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Massachusetts research team helps save 12 people from sinking boat off Virginia
NORFOLK, Virginia -- A Massachusetts research team was in the right place at the right time to help save 12 people from a sinking fishing boat off the coast of Virginia. A boat from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) in Falmouth was the first to respond to a mayday call early Friday morning, the Coast Guard said. The crew launched a hard inflatable boat into the water and 12 passengers from the sinking ship were able to climb on board. Another good samaritan boat also came to help at that time. According to the WHOI, the sinking ship's captain was reluctant to leave his ship and was rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter in a basket. The WHOI crew has returned to its three-week research mission at sea.
Wait Until You See the Inside of This Stunning $30 Million Massachusetts Beach House
This is one of those out-of-the-movies homes where dreams are made. You never get to see it from the road, because it's hidden behind tall wrought iron gates and surrounded by incredible, lush trees and bushes that add to its mystique. This luxurious beach house on the Cape is in...
vineyardgazette.com
Chilmark Town Column: Nov. 4
The ghosts came a knockin’ in Chilmark this past Monday night. Dark and moonless skies were lit only by the shine of lanterns, flashlights and the eerie glow emanating from the U.S. Coast Guard boathouse. Costumes were creative, families were full of cheer and the night was, as kids say these days, “epic.”
Here’s what we know about the families seeking shelter in Kingston and Plymouth
"It would have been easier to provide support if we had been a part of the planning process." Kingston and Plymouth town officials are expressing frustration with the state for failing to notify them ahead of time that dozens of people in need would be seeking shelter in their towns.
capecod.com
Brewster Special Town Meeting To Tackle Sea Camps Future Planning
BREWSTER – Brewster voters will shape the future of the recently-acquired Sea Camps property among other articles at this month’s Special Town Meeting. On the warrant is authorization for a Comprehensive Plan for future uses of the property, as well as building a new parking area. Brewster Special...
vineyardgazette.com
Sandra Bayne, 84
Sandra Bayne, a summer resident of The Oval in Oak Bluffs, died on Oct. 22 in Whiting, N.J. She was 84. She was a beloved wife, mother and friend. Sandra was born in Atlanta, Ga. in March of 1938, the only child of Hubert and Armaka Carmichael. She was raised in Boston, where her family moved when she was three years old.
FBI Boston Identifies ‘Lady of the Dunes’ Cape Cod Homicide Victim Cold Case
CHELSEA — Officials from the FBI's Boston bureau have announced the identity of a murder victim known as the 'Lady of the Dunes,' a woman found dead on Cape Cod in 1974 — the oldest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts. Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston...
capecod.com
Pickup, sedan collide in Yarmouth Port
YARMOUTH PORT – Just before 2 PM Saturday, there was a two vehicle crash in the area of 159 Route 6A in Yarmouth Port. It appears that a Lexus sedan side-swiped with a Ford F-150 pickup truck and ended up on the other side of the road up against a stone wall. The pickup truck ended up against a utility pole. Both drivers were evaluated at the scene. Route 6A was backed up in both directions until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
capecod.com
Two vehicle crash with rollover snarls traffic at Mashpee rotary
MASHPEE – A two vehicle crash with rollover snarled traffic at the Mashpee rotary. The crash happened on Falmouth Road just north of the rotary with Route 151 and Great Neck Road just before 7 PM Sunday. Mashpee Fire-Rescue extricated the driver from the overturned vehicle and checked for injuries. Mashpee Police are investigating the crash.
capecod.com
Updated: Change of command ceremony at Yarmouth Police Department
YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: On Monday, the Yarmouth Police Department held a Change of Command Ceremony where the reins of leadership were handed from Chief Frank Frederickson to Chief Kevin Lennon. Town Administrator Robert Whritenour served as Master of Ceremonies and officially welcomed Chief Lennon into his new role in front of peers, subordinates, and residents.
capecod.com
Early morning fire breaks out in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – From Fire Falmouth Fire-Rescue: At approximately 2:15 AM Friday morning, a Patrolman on routine area patrol was alerted to a fire coming from a residence on Surrey Lane in East Falmouth. The resident was awoken by the smoke detectors sounding in the home. He attempted to extinguish the fire without success. The Patrolman evacuated the resident without injury.
capecod.com
Car vs pole crash knocks out power to 1,100 Eversource customers in Sandwich
SANDWICH – A car vs pole crash knocked out power to about 1,100 Eversource customers late Saturday evening. The crash happened around 11:15 PM on Route 6A by Manor Drive. The driver was evaluated by EMTs but appeared to have escape serious injury. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police. Eversource line crews were enroute to replace the pole. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes to Route 6A between Old County and Quaker Meetinghouse Roads.
vineyardgazette.com
Recent Real Estate Transactions: Week Ending Oct. 28
Mary Mattson Kenworthy, Michael T. Hresko and Ellen M. Gravallese purchased 12 Norton street in Edgartown from Mary Patricia Rohman for $3,900,005 on Oct. 24. AOA Destinations LLC purchased 15 Beach Plum Meadows in Edgartown from Timothy M. Bowe and Elaine F. Bowe for $4,750,000 on Oct. 24. Generations Park...
White supremacist group rallies against migrants housed at Kingston hotel
KINGSTON, Mass. — A group of protesters gathered outside the Kingston hotel where a group of migrants are being housed Sunday. Viewer video sent into Boston 25 shows the men displaying a banner identifying them as members of the Nationalist Social Club 131, an organization the Anti-Defamation League classifies as a Neo-Nazi group.
