Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Multiple 'cloaking' boomerang UFOs cross over Arizona townRoger MarshSurprise, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes, New Indian Restaurant Moves InGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Taylor Swift Is Kicking Off Her Spring Tour in Arizona - Tickets Out on Nov. 18, But Fans Can Cut in LineMark HakeGlendale, AZ
Related
Suns update: Monty Williams addresses Steve Nash firing by Brooklyn Nets
Suns coach Monty Williams addressed the Brooklyn Nets firing Steve Nash going into Phoenix's Tuesday night matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Footprint Center. On Steve Nash firing: "It's always tough to see somebody lose their job. We all kind of know how hard these jobs can be. I haven't seen anybody have to deal with more than him in recent years as far as non-basketball stuff. To see him lose his job, it's tough to watch from afar. I know this community is fond of him and rightfully so. He's one of the most respected people historically in the league. To see him lose his job was tough."
Suns start Bismack Biyombo vs. Rockets with Deandre Ayton out
Center Bismack Biyombo will take center Deandre Ayton’s spot in the starting lineup for the Phoenix Suns against the Houston Rockets on Sunday. He will join the four regular Suns starters: Chris Paul and Devin Booker at guard, with Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson at forward. Ayton will miss...
Suns F Torrey Craig, T-Wolves’ Kyle Anderson are questionable
Both the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves have reserve forwards entering their game Tuesday listed as questionable with injuries. Suns forward Torrey Craig (heel soreness) and T-Wolves reserve Kyle Anderson (back spasms) lead their respective team’s injury report. Minnesota guard Jordan McLaughlin (heel soreness) is also questionable. Craig is...
Report: Lead banker in Suns’ sale worries potential buyers
A banker leading the sale of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury by advising current owner Robert Sarver has worried some potential buyers because of a conflict of interest, according to sources of Semafor reporter Bradley Saacks. That is because that banker, Moelis & Company executive Navid Mahmoodzadegan, is also an...
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Phoenix Suns’ starting lineup ranks among NBA’s best through 2 weeks
Not only have the Phoenix Suns maintained a strong starting lineup without veteran forward Jae Crowder, they’ve remained one of the best in the NBA. They’ve seamlessly transitioned to Cam Johnson at power forward, winning five of their first six games. As a result, the Suns are second in John Schuhmann’s Week 3 power rankings on NBA.com.
Suns’ twin duo of Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges take down Timberwolves
PHOENIX — No Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain). No Devin Booker in crunch time (foul trouble). No Chris Paul nuclear takeover mode activated just yet. And despite the Phoenix Suns’ starters checking back into a two-point game with 8:35 left after establishing an 18-point lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves a quarter prior, it was still a relative breeze for the Suns thanks to Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson in a 116-107 win on Tuesday night.
Steve Nash out as Nets coach amid Kyrie Irving saga, bad start
NEW YORK (AP) — Steve Nash is out as Brooklyn Nets coach after a disappointing start and more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. The Nets announced Tuesday that they had parted ways with the Hall of Fame point guard, a day after they beat Indiana to improve to 2-5. Nash...
Phoenix Suns stick with it to put away pesky, young Rockets
PHOENIX — Winning in the NBA is really hard to learn how to do. The Phoenix Suns proved that to the Houston Rockets on Sunday in a 124-109 win. At halftime, Houston was 8-of-16 (50%) from 3-point range and had 19 second-chance points. Even better, the Suns were 4-for-15 (26.7%) from deep.
Rapid reactions: Sloppy Cardinals see problems resurface in loss to Vikings
The Arizona Cardinals fell to the Minnesota Vikings 34-26 on Sunday, dropping to 3-5 on the season. Arizona lost the turnover battle 3-1, with all of those cough-ups coming in the second half as head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s team tried to rally from another first-half deficit. Our Arizona Sports...
Turnover-filled half costs Cardinals in loss to Vikings
Kyler Murray threw two second-half interceptions, Arizona lost another possession on a muffed punt and the Cardinals ran out of time in a 34-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Arizona opened the second half scoring with a drive led by DeAndre Hopkins and Zach Ertz, the latter of...
Coyotes earn 1st win at Mullett Arena with victory over Panthers
TEMPE (AP) — Nick Ritchie scored a tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Tuesday night for their first victory in three games at their new Mullett Arena home. “It was pretty cool,” Ritchie said. “The crowd was standing...
Cardinals experience growing pains with new play-call process
The Arizona Cardinals have struggled over the past two games to consistently line up and snap the ball before the play clock expired. This happened multiple times Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, as Arizona called two timeouts on offense during the second half with the game clock already stopped. Arizona ran out of time on its final possession and lost 34-26 on the road.
How are ASU football alumni performing midway through 2022 NFL season?
Through the NFL’s first eight weeks, 13 Arizona State Sun Devil products have played at least one snap. Headlining the fraternity in the experience department is New England Patriot defensive lineman Lawrence Guy, who is in Year 11. The group of ex-Sun Devils also features six rookies, with four...
Cardinals face opportunity of season with 3 straight division games
TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals are 3-5, four games back from where they stood through eight games a year ago, and yet are still firmly in the NFC West race. Their fate this season could hinge upon the next three games, as they face each of their division rivals starting with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
324K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0