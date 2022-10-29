ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Suns update: Monty Williams addresses Steve Nash firing by Brooklyn Nets

Suns coach Monty Williams addressed the Brooklyn Nets firing Steve Nash going into Phoenix's Tuesday night matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Footprint Center. On Steve Nash firing: "It's always tough to see somebody lose their job. We all kind of know how hard these jobs can be. I haven't seen anybody have to deal with more than him in recent years as far as non-basketball stuff. To see him lose his job, it's tough to watch from afar. I know this community is fond of him and rightfully so. He's one of the most respected people historically in the league. To see him lose his job was tough."
Arizona Sports

Suns F Torrey Craig, T-Wolves’ Kyle Anderson are questionable

Both the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves have reserve forwards entering their game Tuesday listed as questionable with injuries. Suns forward Torrey Craig (heel soreness) and T-Wolves reserve Kyle Anderson (back spasms) lead their respective team’s injury report. Minnesota guard Jordan McLaughlin (heel soreness) is also questionable. Craig is...
Arizona Sports

Report: Lead banker in Suns’ sale worries potential buyers

A banker leading the sale of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury by advising current owner Robert Sarver has worried some potential buyers because of a conflict of interest, according to sources of Semafor reporter Bradley Saacks. That is because that banker, Moelis & Company executive Navid Mahmoodzadegan, is also an...
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Arizona Sports

Suns’ twin duo of Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges take down Timberwolves

PHOENIX — No Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain). No Devin Booker in crunch time (foul trouble). No Chris Paul nuclear takeover mode activated just yet. And despite the Phoenix Suns’ starters checking back into a two-point game with 8:35 left after establishing an 18-point lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves a quarter prior, it was still a relative breeze for the Suns thanks to Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson in a 116-107 win on Tuesday night.
Arizona Sports

Cardinals experience growing pains with new play-call process

The Arizona Cardinals have struggled over the past two games to consistently line up and snap the ball before the play clock expired. This happened multiple times Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, as Arizona called two timeouts on offense during the second half with the game clock already stopped. Arizona ran out of time on its final possession and lost 34-26 on the road.
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

