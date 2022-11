Carolyn Jean Starnes was born August 8, 1950, in Indiana. She was preceded in her death by her husband, Charles H. Starnes. She is survived by her children, Chuck Donner (Diane), Robert Starnes (Jill), Helmet Scheibel (Kathrin), Barbara Starnes, Coy Starnes (Teri), and Catie Starnes; her grandchildren, Heather, Cissy, Michael, Crystal, Loretta, Chris (Kate), Charles, Steven, Donavon, Trinity (Kelin), and Monica; her sister Pam (Dave); among many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, dear cousins, aunts, uncles and close family friends.

INDIANA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO