2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina areaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHickory, NC
Missing 74-Year-Old Woman's Body Found After Car Is FoundStill UnsolvedIredell County, NC
Musician Bing Futch in town for Piedmont Folkways and Carolina BalloonFestKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
iredellfreenews.com
Photo Gallery: Trails and Treats returns to Troutman
The skies cleared just in time for the return of the Town of Troutman’s annual Trails & Treats event on Monday afternoon after two years of COVID-19 cancellation . More than 60 local businesses and organizations handed out candy from their decorated booths to hundreds of colorful characters along the paved, wooded trail at Troutman ESC Park. Parents and grandparents also got in on the costumed fun with the kids to create fond family Halloween memories.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Fifth Street Ministries asking for help to make holiday season special
Fifth Street Ministries is once again asking for the community’s help to make the holiday season special for its guests and for those in need in the community. Between the meals served and food boxes distributed on Thanksgiving and Christmas, Fifth Street Ministries will serve approximately 650 meals. To do that, Fifth Street relies solely on the support of this community.
ourdavie.com
Knock, knock: Davie couple learns of million dollar prize Monday afternoon
Bruce and Susan Saunders were in their home on a rainy Monday afternoon, watching the news, and then they heard a knock at the door. Bruce knew exactly who was standing on his porch off Duke Whittaker Road near Mocksville. It was Dave Sayer, executive director of the Publishers Clearing House Prize Patrol.
WXII 12
Davidson County High Schoolers no longer allowed to charge lunches after $10,000 accumulated since August
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — After calls and e-mails to the WXII 12 newsroom, 12 investigates set out to find answers as to why Davidson County High Schoolers can no longer charge lunches. Starting today, high school students in Davidson County will no longer be allowed to charge their school...
iredellfreenews.com
Performing Arts Live Iredell: Sons of Serendip to perform at Mac Gray Auditorium on November 12
Performing Arts Live Iredell’s 2022-2023 season will continue on Saturday, November 12, with a performance by classical crossover artists, Sons of Serendip. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. at Mac Gray Auditorium. Sons of Serendip is a musical ensemble of four men who became friends while attending graduate school...
iredellfreenews.com
Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department hosts 15 Annual Cruise-In and 65th anniversary celebration
Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department recently held its 15th Annual Cruise-In. After being unable to hold the Cruise-In due to COVID-19, there was a wonderful showcase of cars, trucks and motorcycles that were welcomed and filled the department’s parking lot. In lieu of an entry fee, attendees brought rehab...
visithickorymetro.com
Location Spotlight: Taste Full Beans
In today's location spotlight we are highlighting Taste Full Beans Coffee. Tea. Cafe. Located in the heart of beautiful downtown Hickory, TFB is more than just a coffeeshop - they offer a downtown haven that is warm, inviting, tasty and artisanal. We sat down with Scott & Julie, the husband and wife team that own and manage Taste Full Beans, to get a better understanding of how the concept of Taste Full Beans came to be, what sets this location apart and makes them a truly special downtown experience and also what the future looks like for Taste Full Beans.
iredellfreenews.com
Viewpoint: One mom’s Halloween reflection
Halloween at the Pake house – with a child with food allergies – always went the same: My husband and I would spill out our son’s big plastic pumpkin and separate the candy into “safe” and “unsafe” piles. Then we would give our son a surprise in exchange for the off-limits candy.
Raleigh News & Observer
Caribbean ‘home away from home’ grocery and grill in Charlotte closing after 20 years
After 20 years in East Charlotte, a Caribbean restaurant and grocery store is closing, but searching for a new home. Island Grocery and Grill at 5861 Albemarle Road announced the closing on Facebook. “With sadness to leave you at this moment, but with joy to know we have pleased so...
Gaston County parents concerned over bus driver absences
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Parents are voicing concerns about payroll issues in the Gaston County Schools system. One parent informed Queen City news there were problems at Southwest Middle School and that the drivers at Stuart Cramer High School walked off the job. Many Gaston County School employees have been upset since the […]
WBTV
Gaston County woman recounts friendship with country queen Loretta Lynn
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - Over the weekend, an American music legend was laid to rest and on Monday, Loretta Lynn’s best friend talked about the two’s decades of memories. It’s a little-known fact that Lynn’s best friend, Phyllis Jones lives in Gaston County. Lynn is the Godmother...
WBTV
Passerby credited with alerting residents to house fire
Monday marked the first day of oral arguments in the case to decide whether affirmative action should be overruled. The event is being held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Concord. Lawyer leaves immigrant in limbo. Updated: 6 hours ago. After a lawyer he hired to renew his legal...
caldwelljournal.com
City of Lenoir removing old clock tower
The current clock tower has deteriorated and become unsafe. Sections of the façade on the clock tower are cracking and pulling away from the brick underneath, and some of the brick structure is weakening as well. City staff attempted to get cost estimates to repair the current tower, but...
WBTV
PHOTOS: Halloween comes to Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital’s NICU unit
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The NICU babies at Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital in Charlotte were ready for Halloween. The precious preemies were adorned in costumes created by Preemies of the Carolinas. They were dressed up as everything from Captain America to ladybugs to mermaids. Hemby Children’s Hospital...
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The Best Cheap Burrito In The State
Cheapsim found the tastiest inexpensive burritos around the country.
ourdavie.com
Catawba College homecoming queen went to Davie
Paige Ann Carter, daughter of Marty and Renee Carter of Advance, was chosen homecoming queen Saturday, Oct. 22 at Catawba’s Homecoming game against Limestone College. Paige is a 2019 graduate of Davie High School. She is a senior majoring in history with a minor in secondary education. After graduation she plans to teach high school history.
Kitten finds way into cockpit of jet at Hickory Aviation Museum
HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Aviation Museum had a pleasant surprise last week when it found kittens had been born in one of its jets. On Facebook, the museum said a cat who roams the area had kittens. One of those kittens even climbed into the cockpit of a T-33 Shooting Star jet.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Soccer Complex became fields of screams and treats
Statesville’s Soccer Complex became fields of screams — well, maybe more of just fields of candy and other treats as the city hosted Trick or Treat on the Greenway on Friday night. The event attracted hundreds of costumed trick-or-treaters, as well as their parents, as they kicked off...
charlottemagazine.com
A Survey of Charlotte’s Tastiest Biscuits
Even without the alliteration, Biscuit Saturdays at Wentworth & Fenn are a worthy complement to Taco Tuesdays. Chef-owner Samantha Allen, one of the city’s premier names in pastry, spotlights both sweet and savory biscuits. During a recent visit, the gorgeous Shishito & Goat Cheese Biscuit ($6) on the counter was a surprise, even if Allen is known for her flavor combinations. The shishito is an East Asian pepper that’s milder than a jalapeño—a superb partner for a biscuit infused with goat cheese, garlic, and onion compound butter. Just writing this has me counting down to Saturday. —Andy Smith.
WBTV
COSTUMES: 9 of the best Halloween photos sent to WBTV so far
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happy Halloween! The big day is here and plenty of our viewers have sent photos to WBTV showing that not all costumes have to be spooky! It’s about having a good time. So, make that last-minute trick-or-treat bag and join in on the fun!. Share...
