Statesville, NC

iredellfreenews.com

Photo Gallery: Trails and Treats returns to Troutman

The skies cleared just in time for the return of the Town of Troutman’s annual Trails & Treats event on Monday afternoon after two years of COVID-19 cancellation . More than 60 local businesses and organizations handed out candy from their decorated booths to hundreds of colorful characters along the paved, wooded trail at Troutman ESC Park. Parents and grandparents also got in on the costumed fun with the kids to create fond family Halloween memories.
TROUTMAN, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Fifth Street Ministries asking for help to make holiday season special

Fifth Street Ministries is once again asking for the community’s help to make the holiday season special for its guests and for those in need in the community. Between the meals served and food boxes distributed on Thanksgiving and Christmas, Fifth Street Ministries will serve approximately 650 meals. To do that, Fifth Street relies solely on the support of this community.
STATESVILLE, NC
visithickorymetro.com

Location Spotlight: Taste Full Beans

In today's location spotlight we are highlighting Taste Full Beans Coffee. Tea. Cafe. Located in the heart of beautiful downtown Hickory, TFB is more than just a coffeeshop - they offer a downtown haven that is warm, inviting, tasty and artisanal. We sat down with Scott & Julie, the husband and wife team that own and manage Taste Full Beans, to get a better understanding of how the concept of Taste Full Beans came to be, what sets this location apart and makes them a truly special downtown experience and also what the future looks like for Taste Full Beans.
HICKORY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Viewpoint: One mom’s Halloween reflection

Halloween at the Pake house – with a child with food allergies – always went the same: My husband and I would spill out our son’s big plastic pumpkin and separate the candy into “safe” and “unsafe” piles. Then we would give our son a surprise in exchange for the off-limits candy.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Queen City News

Gaston County parents concerned over bus driver absences

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Parents are voicing concerns about payroll issues in the Gaston County Schools system. One parent informed Queen City news there were problems at Southwest Middle School and that the drivers at Stuart Cramer High School walked off the job.  Many Gaston County School employees have been upset since the […]
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Passerby credited with alerting residents to house fire

Monday marked the first day of oral arguments in the case to decide whether affirmative action should be overruled. The event is being held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Concord. Lawyer leaves immigrant in limbo. Updated: 6 hours ago. After a lawyer he hired to renew his legal...
CONCORD, NC
caldwelljournal.com

City of Lenoir removing old clock tower

The current clock tower has deteriorated and become unsafe. Sections of the façade on the clock tower are cracking and pulling away from the brick underneath, and some of the brick structure is weakening as well. City staff attempted to get cost estimates to repair the current tower, but...
LENOIR, NC
ourdavie.com

Catawba College homecoming queen went to Davie

Paige Ann Carter, daughter of Marty and Renee Carter of Advance, was chosen homecoming queen Saturday, Oct. 22 at Catawba’s Homecoming game against Limestone College. Paige is a 2019 graduate of Davie High School. She is a senior majoring in history with a minor in secondary education. After graduation she plans to teach high school history.
SALISBURY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville Soccer Complex became fields of screams and treats

Statesville’s Soccer Complex became fields of screams — well, maybe more of just fields of candy and other treats as the city hosted Trick or Treat on the Greenway on Friday night. The event attracted hundreds of costumed trick-or-treaters, as well as their parents, as they kicked off...
STATESVILLE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

A Survey of Charlotte’s Tastiest Biscuits

Even without the alliteration, Biscuit Saturdays at Wentworth & Fenn are a worthy complement to Taco Tuesdays. Chef-owner Samantha Allen, one of the city’s premier names in pastry, spotlights both sweet and savory biscuits. During a recent visit, the gorgeous Shishito & Goat Cheese Biscuit ($6) on the counter was a surprise, even if Allen is known for her flavor combinations. The shishito is an East Asian pepper that’s milder than a jalapeño—a superb partner for a biscuit infused with goat cheese, garlic, and onion compound butter. Just writing this has me counting down to Saturday. —Andy Smith.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

COSTUMES: 9 of the best Halloween photos sent to WBTV so far

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happy Halloween! The big day is here and plenty of our viewers have sent photos to WBTV showing that not all costumes have to be spooky! It’s about having a good time. So, make that last-minute trick-or-treat bag and join in on the fun!. Share...
CHARLOTTE, NC

