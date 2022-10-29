In today's location spotlight we are highlighting Taste Full Beans Coffee. Tea. Cafe. Located in the heart of beautiful downtown Hickory, TFB is more than just a coffeeshop - they offer a downtown haven that is warm, inviting, tasty and artisanal. We sat down with Scott & Julie, the husband and wife team that own and manage Taste Full Beans, to get a better understanding of how the concept of Taste Full Beans came to be, what sets this location apart and makes them a truly special downtown experience and also what the future looks like for Taste Full Beans.

HICKORY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO