Steele rushes for 192 yards, Ball State beats Kent St. 27-20
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Carson Steele rushed for 192 yards and a score, John Paddock threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns, and Ball State beat Kent State 27-20. Tied at 20-all, Steele led a seven-play, 75-yard drive ending in Paddock’s 8-yard scoring pass to Tanner Koziol with 3:21 remaining in the fourth quarter. Kent State got to its 48 before turning it over on downs and Ball State ran out the clock. Jayshon Jackson had a team-high 10 catches for 102 yards and a touchdown for Ball State. Steele, who went over the century mark for the seventh time this season, had a 37-yard run during the Cardinals go-ahead drive in the fourth. Marquez Cooper carried it 32 times for 168 yards and a touchdown for Kent State.
Former Overhaulin’ wrencher faces Davis County farmer in race for Senate District 13
Cherielynn Westrich, 56, is running as a Republican for the Iowa Senate in new District 13 that includes all of Wapello, Monroe and Davis Counties and most of Appanoose County. Born in Missouri, Westrich has an eclectic career story that includes playing keyboard and doing vocals for the rock band...
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, November 1st, 2022
(Statewide) -- Young Missouri hunters killed nearly 14-thousand deer over the weekend. The Missouri Department of Conservation says hunters aged six to 15 took part in the early part of the state’s youth deer hunting season. The next one for kids will be November 25 through the 27. Missouri’s first part of the adult firearms deer hunting season is November 12 through the 22.
Iowa agrees to treat $4 million owed to taxpayers as a ‘lower priority’
The QHC Humboldt North care facility in north-central Iowa. Iowa’s efforts to recover almost $4 million owed to taxpayers by the bankrupt QHC Facilities nursing home chain have suffered a major setback. (Photo via Google Earth) Iowa’s efforts to collect almost $4 million owed to taxpayers by a bankrupt...
Bird flu strikes flock of 1.1 million hens in Wright County
Iowa's bird flu death toll has been driven by the infection of large egg-laying operations. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) A deadly and highly transmissible avian influenza recently infected a flock of about 1.1 million egg-laying chickens in north-central Iowa, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship reported Monday.
Federal agencies sue Iowa biofuels producer while providing millions in aid
Quad County Corn Processors Cooperative in Galva, Iowa. (Photo via Google Earth) An Iowa biofuels producer that stands to collect $3.9 million in federal assistance is also being sued by the federal government over alleged violations of the Clean Air Act. In June, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced $70.8...
Campaign spending continues to climb as Nov. 8 election nears
Campaign spending in Wisconsin’s hotly contested gubernatorial election continues to climb as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers looks to secure a second term against GOP challenger Tim Michels. A new report from the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, which tracks campaign finances, also finds that outside groups have spent about $52 million...
