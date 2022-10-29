Read full article on original website
Russell Westbrook drops $37 million on house across the street from LeBron James
Lakers star Russell Westbrook is making moves on and off the court to start the season, dropping $37 million on a mansion in Brentwood. It ranks as Brentwood’s priciest home sale so far this year. The point guard may have taken a real estate recommendation from LeBron James, who...
hotnewhiphop.com
Dwight Howard Has A Message For The Warriors
Dwight Howard wants to play another year. Dwight Howard was a force to be reckoned with during the early stages of his career. Of course, everyone is familiar with how he was able to carry the Orlando Magic to the NBA Finals back in 2009. Unfortunately, from there on out, Howard struggled to really find a permanent home in the NBA.
NOLA.com
The Anthony Davis trade continues to look great for the Pelicans as Lakers stumble
In early October, the New Orleans Pelicans sent multiple scouts to both of the games that pitted the presumptive top two picks in the upcoming NBA draft — Victor Wembanyama of Metropolitans 92 and Scoot Henderson of the G League Ignite — against each other. In the Nevada...
After ‘awful call’ in loss, Warriors face ailing Magic
The Golden State Warriors hope to vent the frustration of what they considered to be poor officiating in their previous
Pelicans vs. Lakers: Ingram Stuck Watching Lebron and Zion From Home
The New Orleans Pelicans can finish off a three-game road trip with a winning record but Zion Williamson will have to power through Lebron James.
NOLA.com
Saints waived 1, released 2 players Tuesday
The New Orleans Saints processed three transactions Tuesday. Cornerback Bryce Thompson was waived, while quarterback Jake Luton and defensive back Jordan Brown were released. Thompson appeared in the past four games for the Saints. He was credited with two assisted tackles during the Saints’ loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 20. Thompson also played in two games for the Saints in 2021 but did not record any stats.
Alvin Kamara responds to trade rumors after huge day vs. Raiders
The New Orleans Saints shut out the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 24-0, led by running back Alvin Kamara. Kamara had a monster game in the win. He rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown, but it was what he did out of the backfield that made the difference. The former All-Pro running back caught nine passes for 96 yards and two more touchdowns.
NOLA.com
Could the Saints actually be buyers at the trade deadline? 'We're always looking to add.'
Much of the talk surrounding the Saints in the last couple days centered on the team as potential sellers ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. Before he went off for a three-touchdown day, Alvin Kamara was the subject of trade rumors. And though they were precisely that — rumors — the idea was still that the Saints, then at 2-5, might be looking to off-load some of their players to rebuild their stock of future assets.
Saints’ Michael Thomas Suggested As Trade Target For Packers
The 2022 NFL season has been another tough one for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas. After missing the entire 2021 season and appearing in only seven games in 2020, there was some optimism surrounding him as he was healthy coming into the year and ready to get his career back on track. Could a trade deadline move with the Green Bay Packers be on horizon?
TMZ.com
Floyd Mayweather Makes Good On Promise, Hooks Kids Up W/ Clips Tix
Floyd Mayweather made good on his promise on Sunday, hooking up two young fans with tickets to the L.A. Clippers game -- their first NBA game -- days after he blessed the kids with some cash and facetime at a nearby hotel. Mayweather hooked the boys up with tix to...
