New Orleans, LA

hotnewhiphop.com

Dwight Howard Has A Message For The Warriors

Dwight Howard wants to play another year. Dwight Howard was a force to be reckoned with during the early stages of his career. Of course, everyone is familiar with how he was able to carry the Orlando Magic to the NBA Finals back in 2009. Unfortunately, from there on out, Howard struggled to really find a permanent home in the NBA.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NOLA.com

Saints waived 1, released 2 players Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints processed three transactions Tuesday. Cornerback Bryce Thompson was waived, while quarterback Jake Luton and defensive back Jordan Brown were released. Thompson appeared in the past four games for the Saints. He was credited with two assisted tackles during the Saints’ loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 20. Thompson also played in two games for the Saints in 2021 but did not record any stats.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Alvin Kamara responds to trade rumors after huge day vs. Raiders

The New Orleans Saints shut out the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 24-0, led by running back Alvin Kamara. Kamara had a monster game in the win. He rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown, but it was what he did out of the backfield that made the difference. The former All-Pro running back caught nine passes for 96 yards and two more touchdowns.
NOLA.com

Could the Saints actually be buyers at the trade deadline? 'We're always looking to add.'

Much of the talk surrounding the Saints in the last couple days centered on the team as potential sellers ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. Before he went off for a three-touchdown day, Alvin Kamara was the subject of trade rumors. And though they were precisely that — rumors — the idea was still that the Saints, then at 2-5, might be looking to off-load some of their players to rebuild their stock of future assets.
NFL Analysis Network

Saints’ Michael Thomas Suggested As Trade Target For Packers

The 2022 NFL season has been another tough one for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas. After missing the entire 2021 season and appearing in only seven games in 2020, there was some optimism surrounding him as he was healthy coming into the year and ready to get his career back on track. Could a trade deadline move with the Green Bay Packers be on horizon?
GREEN BAY, WI

