Cardinals elevate DL Anquan Woods, OL Badara Traore to roster for game vs. Vikings

By Jess Root
 3 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals announced a pair of roster moves Saturday to prepare for their road game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. They announced that defensive lineman Antwaun Woods and offensive lineman Badara Traore were elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.

Woods will get playing time at nose tackle with Rashard Lawrence on injured reserve.

Traore is a tackle, so it casts doubt on the availability of left tackle D.J. Humphries, who is officially questionable for the game with a back injury.

If he is unable to go, Josh Jones would start at left tackle but then they wouldn’t have any tackles on the bench. That could be why Traore was elevated. It doesn’t mean Humphries is out but it gives the Cardinals some options should Humphries not be able to go on Sunday.

The Cardinals will announce their inactive list 90 minutes before their 10 a.m. Arizona time kickoff.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

