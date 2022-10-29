ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Betting picks for Week 8 games

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OuigR_0iri9KQU00

We are ready for Week 8 NFL games after the Thursday night game to kick the week off. With only two teams on a bye, there are 14 games left on the schedule.

Below are my betting picks for the remaining games, with odds from Tipico Sportsbook. Check out my picks and then some observations about some of the picks I made.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Patriots at Jets

The Jets are rolling, having won four straight, and the Pats are under .500.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

5 best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 9

Let’s break down the five best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 9. Week 8 of the NFL season included some breakout fantasy performances. Moving forward, five players will carry significant value in fantasy football leagues. Let’s take a look at the five best fantasy football pickups to...
The Spun

Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume

Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
ng-sportingnews.com

What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Bengals vs. Browns in Week 8

The Browns (2-5) won't be able to save their season with a Week 8 win, but they could bury themselves in an inescapable hole with another loss. Cleveland currently has an 8 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight. It is sitting at the bottom of the AFC North with Pittsburgh heading into a pivotal "Monday Night Football" battle against Cincinnati (4-3).
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Derek Carr gets brutally honest about Raiders shutout loss

The Las Vegas Raiders could not have played much worse on offense during Sunday afternoon’s contest against the New Orleans Saints as the team was shut out in the game, losing by a final score of 24-0. Quarterback Derek Carr had a particularly poor performance, and he had plenty to say about it on Sunday afternoon.
numberfire.com

Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, Bengals at Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals square off with the Cleveland Browns Monday night, but they'll have to do it without Ja'Marr Chase. How does this impact the betting markets at FanDuel Sportsbook? FanDuel's Ryan Williams and numberFire's Jim Sannes preview the game, discussing Chase's absence, the traditional markets, and touchdown and yardage props they like for the game.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns vs. Bengals: Live updates from Cleveland and Cincinnati’s Week 8 game

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will face off on Monday Night Football tonight. Kickoff in this Halloween matchup is at 8:15 p.m. EDT. The Browns (2-5) are trying to avoid a fifth straight loss and stay afloat in the standings. The Bengals (4-3) seem to have figured something out over the past two weeks after tweaking their offense and are coming off of wins versus the Saints and Falcons.
CLEVELAND, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Cleveland Browns Amari Cooper’s Girlfriend, Destiny Jones

On Monday night, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper gave a full range of passing plays as the team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. He threw his first pass in his eighth NFL season. The Instagram stories posted by Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones, indicate that she was also in the stadium to support the footballer. The couple is very private about their love life and doesn’t share too much on social media. So Browns Nation is curious about Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones. Get to know more about this doctorate student in this Destiny Jones wiki.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

167K+
Followers
222K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy