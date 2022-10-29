Women’s Cross Country Takes Eighth at MAC Championship; Pinho Earns All-Conference Honors

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
The secret train station under New York's most iconic hotel was used for special VIP guestsAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Stabbing at Halloween Event in ParsippanyMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
stevensducks.com
Women's Volleyball's Axelrad named MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week
ANNVILLE, Pa. (Oct. 31, 2022) – Sophomore libero Bailey Axelrad of the Stevens Institute of Technology women's volleyball team was named MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season. The honor was announced by the conference on Monday. Axelrad totaled 75 digs for an...
stevensducks.com
Field Hockey's Franco Named MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week
ANNVILLE, Pa. (Oct. 31, 2022) – Fifth-year goalkeeper Emily Franco of the Stevens Institute of Technology field hockey team was named MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. The award is the second of the season for the Ducks and first of the season...
stevensducks.com
Women’s Fencing Goes 4-1 at Rangers Fall Invite
MADISON, N.J. (October 30, 2022) – Junior Alana Schmitt Arianna Daringa each posted a team-high 12 victories to lead the Stevens Institute of Technology women's fencing team to a 4-1 record Sunday at the first part of the Rangers Fall Invitational, hosted by Drew University at the Simon Forum.
stevensducks.com
Mahoney and Woodward Lead the Way for Men’s Fencing at Ranger Fall Invitational
MADISON, N.J. (October 30, 2022) – Sophomore Colin Mahoney and senior Dylan Woodward each finished with a team-high 13 victories to lead the Stevens Institute of Technology men's fencing team to a 5-1 record Sunday at the first part of the Rangers Fall Invitational, hosted by Drew University at the Simon Forum.
Harrisburg native, 4-star 2024 guard Malachi Palmer says he will play closer to home, alongside a familiar face, this year
Malachi Palmer is on the move again, and this time the four-star Class of 2024 guard has come back closer to his Harrisburg home. After spending a year in Arizona with Hillcrest Prep, Palmer told PennLive he has transferred and is playing this year at Mt. Zion Prep in Lanham, Maryland.
Middletown man captures baseball history in collection
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Baseball has long been called "America's Pastime." The history of the game lives on through the memories and tales of fans, but also in the artifacts of yesteryear. John Jadosh, of Middletown, has a special collection of jerseys that capture some of the best of baseball...
Sprint Car Racer Colton Wisely, Unwisely Speeds Off Without Paying At PA Outback: Police
The brother of a rising sprint car racing star and a racer himself, Colton Wade Wisely is wanted by police in central Pennsylvania. Wisely, unwisely sped off without paying from the Outback Steakhouse located at 1201 Lower Allen Drive in Camp Hill, on Sept. 17 at 3:28 p.m., Lower Allen Township police say.
hwy.co
Step Back in Time at the Timeline Arcade in PA
A couple of generations grew up spending all their quarters and time at the local arcade. However, handheld devices and high-definition screens have replaced quarter-eating machines. Kids these days can stay home and play games all day long and not go out. Unfortunately, in many places these days, you can’t find a pinball machine or large game machines. However, Timeline Arcade is the perfect place for those who want to step back in time.
abc27.com
Lancaster baker wins Food Network competition
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A baker from Lancaster “took the cake” on Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship. According abc27 media partner LancasterOnline/LNP, Manheim-based baker Blayre Wright won the final challenge of the baking show. Blayre Wright is the owner of Flouretta Sweet, which is a privately...
theburgnews.com
Sneaker Feature: Jawns on Fire opens in Linglestown with a deep selection of designer sneakers
A subculture of shoppers—known as “sneakerheads”—has been admiring the fabled sports shoe since the boom of basketball and hip-hop culture in the early 1980s. While basketball legend Michael Jordan represents the rise of sneaker fashion, most shoes purchased by sneakerheads are rarely worn. These fanatics research, shop, collect and resell high-end sneakers based on style, brand and exclusiveness.
abc27.com
Vietnam veterans honored in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hospice of Central Pa. held an event in Hershey on Sunday to honor Vietnam veterans. The purpose of the event was to show appreciation for their service. Hospice of Central Pa. said it takes care of almost 300 people a day who are chronically or terminally ill.
UPS expected to hire 2,100 at Brown Friday Events in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The UPS is still hiring ahead of the holiday season!. The company announced Tuesday that it plans to hire nearly 2,100 seasonal employees in the Harrisburg area during its annual UPS Brown Friday event. At the in-person and virtual hiring events, some applicants can get hired...
Former Baseball Player, 20, ID'd As Victim Of Weekend LanCo Crash
The 20-year-old former baseball player has been identified as the victim killed in a Rapho Township crash over the weekend has been identified. More than $23,200 had been raised for the family of Galvin Paniagua, of Hersey, as of Tuesday, Nov. 2 on a GoFundMe. The crash happened on state...
theburgnews.com
On the Rise: Hattie’s Bread Box Bakery opens in Mechanicsburg—part of a rising trend of home-based cottage bakeries born out of pandemic bread-baking
Harriet Willis discovered the key to happiness during pandemic lockdown: bread-baking. “During lockdown, people wanted to find comfort, and what’s more comforting than fresh-based bread? It just soothes the soul,” said Willis, 56, of Mechanicsburg. “I found my passion. I feel really calm and happy when I bake, and it gave me the idea that maybe I could make a living doing this.”
New owners take over Colony House restaurant in Mechanicsburg
New life is being breathed into a longstanding Cumberland County restaurant that closed earlier this year. Spice Restaurant & Bar is targeted to open in the coming weeks at the former Colony House Restaurant at 125 W. Main St. It will specialize in Indian and Nepali cuisines. “I think a...
Children’s Lake drained as $4.3 million rebuilding project underway in Boiling Springs
Children’s Lake, described as the community centerpiece of Boiling Springs in Cumberland County, has been closed to the public since the middle of September as a $4.3 million rebuilding project gets underway. The project includes building a new dam, spillway and retaining wall for the six-acre lake, upgrading the...
echo-pilot.com
A gift from her father 48 years ago, a Corvette rode in homecoming, now as Ms. Pa. Senior
A gift from her father in 1974, Delma Rivera-Lytle rode it for Central York's 1975 homecoming and as Grand Marshal for the 2022 York Halloween Parade.
Explosions Heard As Fire Races Through Tamaqua Building (WATCH LIVE)
A multi-alarm fire quickly spread through a three-story structure Saturday, Oct. 29 in Schuylkill County (scroll for live link). Footage shows smoke coming from the third floor of a Broad Street building in Tamaqua, as onlookers gather to watch the firefighters at work around 4:35 p.m. Justin Startzel was live-streaming...
dtbeacon.net
Fleming on Food: South York County Brewery
Reviews are opinions of individual writers and not the opinion of the entire Beacon staff or Dallastown School District. One of the newest additions to the York county food, South County Brewing Company, has been getting a lot of attention, but for better or worse?. Since the South County Brewing...
abc27.com
Santa returning to Hershey’s Chocolate World to kick off holiday events
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the Grinch are returning to Hershey to kick off the holiday season at Hershey’s Chocolate World. Holiday events begin at Hershey starting Nov. 5 with cookie and ornament decorating with Mrs. Claus and the Hershey characters. Breakfast with Santa and...
