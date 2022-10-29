Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football defensive lineman Jailen Weaver moving to offensive tackleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: RB Arnold Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Ernest Hausmann elevated to starting LBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes eliminated from Big Ten Tournament, fall 4-0 to Nebraska in quarterfinalThe LanternLincoln, NE
Busch says this has been one of his most 'rewarding' coaching years
It may seem like a very tricky time to be coaching inside the walls at Nebraska. But Bill Busch credited players for making it "probably one of the most rewarding times I've ever had in my 34 years of coaching Division I football is this group of men" with how they bust their tails and "work with the game plan."
247Sports
Mark Whipple Wednesday Quick hits
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple met with the media on Wednesday morning as the Huskers continue to have question marks about the quarterback spot heading into Saturday’s matchup with Minnesota. — Whipple said Casey Thompson was “better” on Wednesday and was able to practice “some during Wednesday’s practice. Whipple...
Whipple says Purdy, now healthy, progressing in practice
At halftime of Nebraska’s game with Illinois, Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said he looked into backup quarterback Chubba Purdy’s eyes and felt Purdy would be able to play the second half against Illinois. That was a big decision, as Whipple said Purdy hadn’t practiced late last week...
Kearney Hub
Practice report: Nebraska players make guarantee to Mickey Joseph
Mickey Joseph opened his Tuesday press conference by saying the Huskers must adopt a "next man up" mentality. As the calendar flips to November, the Huskers are dealing with a slew of injuries, and they’re staring at a grueling four-game stretch, which starts Saturday against a tough Minnesota team. Even coming off a disappointing loss to Illinois, Joseph believes his team will respond.
klkntv.com
Nebraska slides to No. 4 in national poll after loss to Wisconsin
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska volleyball’s time as the No. 1 team in the nation was short-lived. Last Wednesday, the Huskers fell to conference rival Wisconsin in three sets. It was the Huskers’ second loss of the season. Nebraska has now moved down to the No. 4...
Corn Nation
About Mickey Joseph As Nebraska’s Next Head Football Coach
We’re heading into November. The timeline is getting shorter for Nebraska to announce their next head football coach, and current interim coach Mickey Joseph is (or should be) a candidate. What are the pros and cons of Mickey Joseph?. Why should he be considered or not as our next...
1011now.com
Huskers shut down Ichabods
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Alexis Markowski produced a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while fellow post Isabelle Bourne pitched in 12 points and eight rebounds, as Nebraska worked its way to a 70-27 exhibition women’s basketball win over Washburn at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday afternoon.
FanSided
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Gretna star racking up P5 offers
Nebraska football recruiting efforts are starting to focus in on Gretna star Mason Goldman as other teams around the country have noticed him as well. While the Huskers didn’t give him an official offer until earlier this month, it still appears as though they have the inside track for the interior offensive lineman.
saturdaytradition.com
Fred Hoiberg explains why Derrick Walker did not play in exhibition vs. Colorado
Nebraska forward Derrick Walker was noticeably absent from Nebraska’s final preseason scrimmage against Colorado Sunday. Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg explained why following Nebraska’s loss to the Buffaloes. He said Walker was unavailable for “healthcare reasons.”. Let’s not speculate here, but it doesn’t take a genius to...
Nebraska Football: Why the Cornhuskers Face The Most Anxious Hiring Process in 60 Years
Nebraska fans are on edge awaiting to hear who athletic director Trev Alberts will name as the next head coach of the embattled football program.
Huskers hoops drops game to Buffs in final exhibition tune-up
It was a loss, but not really. Nebraska men's basketball lost 72-61 to Colorado in a charity exhibition game in Boulder on Sunday evening, the last tune-up for Fred Hoiberg's squad before it begins its season for real against Maine in eight days. CU held a 37-30 lead at the...
Kearney Hub
In SI article, Mickey Joseph identifies the damaging effects of Scott Frost era at Nebraska
It’s rare to get a glimpse into the busy and hectic life of a college football coach. But, Sports Illustrated got just that from Nebraska’s Mickey Joseph last week. In an article titled, “Win or Lose, Mickey Joseph Believes His Time is Now at Nebraska,” SI’s Ross Dellenger details Joseph’s efforts to turn around the Nebraska football program.
Mickey Joseph talks Nebraska quarterback picture
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph discusses the picture at quarterback following an injury to Casey Thompson.
lseclarion.com
Varsity sports come to an abrupt end at Lincoln’s newest high school
Lincoln’s newest high school Lincoln Northwest (LNW) originally canceled their football season because of the number of injuries they were receiving, which then led to their varsity winter sports season being canceled also. LNW announced the cancellation of the rest of their varsity football season on Sept. 16. LNW...
News Channel Nebraska
Alumnus returns to Nebraska with ‘STOMP’ at the Lied
LINCOLN, Neb. -- University of Nebraska–Lincoln alumnus Alan Schuster returns to campus this week with the U.S. touring company of “STOMP.”. An off-Broadway producer with 30 years of experience, Schuster is a 1975 Nebraska U graduate. He was a dual major, mixing history and theatre, with minors in political science and English. His work in the theatre program and the Nebraska Repertory Theatre rank amongst his favorite memories of college life.
iheart.com
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska breaks ground on Prairie Flower Casino expansion
(Carter Lake, IA) -- Ground is broken on Monday on a 60,000 square foot expansion of Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska says the expansion will allow for a larger gaming floor, multiple dining options for guests, a sports book, and a retail area. The ground breaking on the second phase of Prairie Flower Casino comes as the Ponca Tribe celebrates the 32nd anniversary of the Ponca Restoration Act and the 4th anniversary of Prairie Flower Casino officially opening.
norfolkneradio.com
Three finalists emerge for Nebraska's Sixth Judicial District
Three names have come forward by the Judicial Nomination Committee for the County Judge seat in Nebraska’s Sixth Judicial District, consisting of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties. The name’s provided for consideration were Thomas J. Klein of Wahoo, Patrick L. Runge of Omaha, and Timothy...
iHeartRadio
thereader.com
Nebraska’s Dirty Water
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
klkntv.com
Sugar high: Ingredient inflation raises prices at largest Nebraska candy store
GREENWOOD, Neb. (KLKN) – Inflation has affected many industries, and Halloween candy is no exception. Baker’s Candies, Nebraska’s largest candy outlet, has been facing inflation on multiple fronts when it comes to making their products. Todd Baker, one of the owners, said ingredients like cocoa, milk and...
247Sports
