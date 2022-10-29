HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a 3-year-old was one of three girls who were seriously injured when a modified golf cart they were in flipped over. The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. Monday in Kapolei near the intersection of Halana Street and Kaiau Avenue. EMS said the...

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO