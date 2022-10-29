ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

HPD seeks public's help in find Waikiki stabbing suspect

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash in Nanakuli. Navy to consider ideas for potential reuse of Red Hill tanks as part of facility closure plan. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Under a closure plan submitted to the state Tuesday, the Navy is...
NTSB: Helicopter engine swapped before crashing on Hawaii Island, injuring 6

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A National Transportation Safety Board report revealed new details about a tour helicopter crash on Hawaii Island in June that injured six people. Investigators said a flight two days earlier had been canceled due to a fuel valve issue. The Paradise Helicopter’s engine was swapped out a day before it went down in Kau.
Body found in waters off Sand Island believed to be missing swimmer

Hawaii News Now at 5:00 p.m. Weather Report - Saturday, October 29, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Unlike...
EMS: Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash in Nanakuli

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash in Nanakuli. The incident happened around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday on Farrington Highway near Pohakunui Avenue. Authorities closed one lane in both directions of the highway as an investigation remains ongoing. Heavy traffic is...
Fire at eatery triggers evacuations at Windward Mall

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire at a restaurant forced evacuations at Windward Mall on Sunday afternoon. The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the incident just after noon. Fire officials said it was fully extinguished in less than an hour. There were no reported injuries. This story may be updated. Copyright...
Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Windward Oahu community is at odds over whether to close a popular park overnight to keep away homelessness and crime. Unlike many beach parks on O’ahu that have limited hours of public access, Kailua Beach Park is open 24/7, except for its parking lot that closes at 10 p.m.
Army warns of noise disturbances during military training on Oahu, Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Military training will cause more noise and traffic on Oahu and Hawaii Island this week. There will be an increase in airplanes flying from Wheeler Army Airfield, Kalaeloa Airport and Bradshaw Army Airport. That training will also include the use of blank ammunition and explosive simulators. “It’s...
