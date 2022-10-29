Read full article on original website
HPD seeks public's help in find Waikiki stabbing suspect
NTSB: Helicopter engine swapped before crashing on Hawaii Island, injuring 6
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A National Transportation Safety Board report revealed new details about a tour helicopter crash on Hawaii Island in June that injured six people. Investigators said a flight two days earlier had been canceled due to a fuel valve issue. The Paradise Helicopter’s engine was swapped out a day before it went down in Kau.
Body found in waters off Sand Island believed to be missing swimmer
Teen dies after boating incident off Sand Island
First responders are currently searching for a missing swimmer off the coast of Kalihi in Sand Island.
Kauai residents protest at a popular beach park, saying it has become too commercialized
EMS: Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash in Nanakuli
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash in Nanakuli. The incident happened around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday on Farrington Highway near Pohakunui Avenue. Authorities closed one lane in both directions of the highway as an investigation remains ongoing. Heavy traffic is...
Modified golf cart flips, three kids sent to hospital
Emergency Medical Services saved two females age 15 and one 3-year-old were injured Oct. 31 after an accident in a modified golf cart.
EMS: 3-year-old among those seriously injured after modified golf cart flips over
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a 3-year-old was one of three girls who were seriously injured when a modified golf cart they were in flipped over. The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. Monday in Kapolei near the intersection of Halana Street and Kaiau Avenue. EMS said the...
New report offers possible solutions to the North Shore's ongoing erosion problem
High-tech mobile lab identifies fentanyl on the spot ― and fits in the palm of your hand
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some of Hawaii’s first responders are now using a high-tech tool to protect themselves from fentanyl exposure on the job. It’s a mobile laboratory that can identify a variety of different drugs ― and results are available in seconds. It’s called a TruNarc portable...
Cap Parks: Parks over freeways in the works for Hawaii
Freeways over the parks, it is an idea that's floating around and could be implemented on Oahu. They're called Cap Parks.
Crash closes all westbound lanes of the H-1 Freeway in Kapolei
The crash is near the Campbell Industrial Park off-ramp in Kapolei.
Moped rider in critical condition after being rear-ended by truck on Kalanianaole Highway in Kailua
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A moped rider is in critical condition after being rear-ended by a pickup truck in the Kailua area, Sunday night. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Kalanianaole Highway, near Kanapuu Drive.
Fire at eatery triggers evacuations at Windward Mall
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire at a restaurant forced evacuations at Windward Mall on Sunday afternoon. The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the incident just after noon. Fire officials said it was fully extinguished in less than an hour. There were no reported injuries. This story may be updated. Copyright...
Solution for North Shore coastal erosion needed
According to the North Shore Resilience Working Group, 73 per cent of Oahu's North Shore beaches are undergoing chronic erosion.
Halloween booms in Hawaii: ‘It’s super concerning’
Many Hawaii residents were not expecting the spookiest night of the year to also be the loudest.
Private Security Will Handle Patrols Along Honolulu’s Future Rail Line
Once Honolulu’s rail transit service opens, city officials will rely on private security personnel to handle the bulk of the patrols along the system’s stations, platforms and driverless trains. They’ve also hired a prominent local law enforcement figure to help oversee that operation. Allied Security, a private...
Under new proposal, Navy would defuel Red Hill but keep tanks in place for ‘beneficial reuse’
Former home of Tokai college in Moiliili acquired by city for affordable housing. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Tuesday announced that the city has finalized a $37.75 million acquisition of the former home of Hawaii Tokai International College. High-tech mobile lab identifies fentanyl on the spot ― and fits in...
Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Windward Oahu community is at odds over whether to close a popular park overnight to keep away homelessness and crime. Unlike many beach parks on O’ahu that have limited hours of public access, Kailua Beach Park is open 24/7, except for its parking lot that closes at 10 p.m.
Army warns of noise disturbances during military training on Oahu, Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Military training will cause more noise and traffic on Oahu and Hawaii Island this week. There will be an increase in airplanes flying from Wheeler Army Airfield, Kalaeloa Airport and Bradshaw Army Airport. That training will also include the use of blank ammunition and explosive simulators. “It’s...
