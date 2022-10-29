Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football defensive lineman Jailen Weaver moving to offensive tackleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: RB Arnold Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Ernest Hausmann elevated to starting LBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes eliminated from Big Ten Tournament, fall 4-0 to Nebraska in quarterfinalThe LanternLincoln, NE
Related
Whipple says Purdy, now healthy, progressing in practice
At halftime of Nebraska’s game with Illinois, Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said he looked into backup quarterback Chubba Purdy’s eyes and felt Purdy would be able to play the second half against Illinois. That was a big decision, as Whipple said Purdy hadn’t practiced late last week...
Mark Whipple Wednesday Quick hits
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple met with the media on Wednesday morning as the Huskers continue to have question marks about the quarterback spot heading into Saturday’s matchup with Minnesota. — Whipple said Casey Thompson was “better” on Wednesday and was able to practice “some during Wednesday’s practice. Whipple...
Busch says this has been one of his most 'rewarding' coaching years
It may seem like a very tricky time to be coaching inside the walls at Nebraska. But Bill Busch credited players for making it "probably one of the most rewarding times I've ever had in my 34 years of coaching Division I football is this group of men" with how they bust their tails and "work with the game plan."
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph trolls reporter over Malachi Coleman question: 'You need to come to the class that I have to go to'
Mickey Joseph had some fun with a reporter during Nebraska’s weekly press conference. This comes after he had a slip-up when talking about Husker commit Malachi Coleman. Joseph was not allowed to talk about Coleman’s commitment, according to the NCAA’s rule. Joseph mentioned that Coleman was coming to Nebraska in a recent press conference.
247Sports
2023 RB Arnold Barnes commits to Nebraska
New Orleans (La.) Booker T. Washington running back Arnold Barnes announced his commitment to Nebraska on Tuesday afternoon, choosing to play for the Huskers over Iowa among others. The 5-foot-9, 224-pound Barnes took his official to Lincoln the first weekend of October and becomes commit No. 15 for head coach...
Morning Mash: Quarterback concerns extend beyond just 2022
This offseason when Nebraska added Casey Thompson and Chubba Purdy the conventional wisdom at the time was the Huskers found both a short-term and a long-term answer at a position where some recruiting or philosophy misses had the team in a tough spot following the departure of Adrian Martinez. As...
Corn Nation
About Mickey Joseph As Nebraska’s Next Head Football Coach
We’re heading into November. The timeline is getting shorter for Nebraska to announce their next head football coach, and current interim coach Mickey Joseph is (or should be) a candidate. What are the pros and cons of Mickey Joseph?. Why should he be considered or not as our next...
Daily Digest | Updated Illini bowl projections; Shauna Green's next recruiting challenge
There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Illini football is going to go to a good bowl game. No more worries about destination Detroit and probably put aside the Pinstripe. Heck, Nashville looks like the floor. Here are the latest bowl projections for Illinois football.
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Michigan State
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is two games away from clinching the Big Ten West. The No. 14-ranked Illini (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) are coming off of a 26-9 win at Nebraska and host Michigan State (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Big Ten Network). Illinois can clinch the West with wins in its next two games: Michigan State and Purdue.
Nebraska Basketball: Familiar foibles strike Huskers against Colorado
The Nebraska basketball team lost to Colorado in their final tuneup before next week’s season opener, and the reason for the loss felt very familiar. In fact, Sunday’s contest was one of those “good thing this was an exhibition” type games, considering how the Cornhuskers started things out.
MLive.com
Mel Tucker on delayed preparation for Illinois and injury updates
EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker’s typical Sunday was significantly altered last week. The Michigan State coach was dealing with the fallout of a postgame incident after a loss at Michigan and reviewing video evidence before announcing Sunday night four players are suspended indefinitely. Tucker said he addressed the...
saturdaytradition.com
Fred Hoiberg explains why Derrick Walker did not play in exhibition vs. Colorado
Nebraska forward Derrick Walker was noticeably absent from Nebraska’s final preseason scrimmage against Colorado Sunday. Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg explained why following Nebraska’s loss to the Buffaloes. He said Walker was unavailable for “healthcare reasons.”. Let’s not speculate here, but it doesn’t take a genius to...
Herald & Review
Dain Dainja primed for breakout for Illinois after season in waiting
CHAMPAIGN — When Dain Dainja got to Illinois as a transfer from Baylor, he sat down with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher and they got out a whiteboard. One of the goals they wrote on the whiteboard was getting into peak shape. Coming off a foot injury that required surgery and a long rehab process, Dainja began working with Fletcher during Dainja's sit-out semester that began after he joined the team in January.
Kearney Hub
'Pretty speechless': Nebraska thrashes No. 25 Ohio State in Big Ten quarterfinal
It's been a season of ups and downs for Nebraska soccer. The past two weeks sum it up — an upset win vs. Penn State on Oct. 20 sandwiched between lopsided losses to Wisconsin and Iowa. The ultimate high came Sunday when Nebraska dominated No. 25 Ohio State 4-0...
Kearney Hub
In SI article, Mickey Joseph identifies the damaging effects of Scott Frost era at Nebraska
It’s rare to get a glimpse into the busy and hectic life of a college football coach. But, Sports Illustrated got just that from Nebraska’s Mickey Joseph last week. In an article titled, “Win or Lose, Mickey Joseph Believes His Time is Now at Nebraska,” SI’s Ross Dellenger details Joseph’s efforts to turn around the Nebraska football program.
Huskers hoops drops game to Buffs in final exhibition tune-up
It was a loss, but not really. Nebraska men's basketball lost 72-61 to Colorado in a charity exhibition game in Boulder on Sunday evening, the last tune-up for Fred Hoiberg's squad before it begins its season for real against Maine in eight days. CU held a 37-30 lead at the...
Mickey Joseph talks Nebraska quarterback picture
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph discusses the picture at quarterback following an injury to Casey Thompson.
lseclarion.com
Varsity sports come to an abrupt end at Lincoln’s newest high school
Lincoln’s newest high school Lincoln Northwest (LNW) originally canceled their football season because of the number of injuries they were receiving, which then led to their varsity winter sports season being canceled also. LNW announced the cancellation of the rest of their varsity football season on Sept. 16. LNW...
iheart.com
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska breaks ground on Prairie Flower Casino expansion
(Carter Lake, IA) -- Ground is broken on Monday on a 60,000 square foot expansion of Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska says the expansion will allow for a larger gaming floor, multiple dining options for guests, a sports book, and a retail area. The ground breaking on the second phase of Prairie Flower Casino comes as the Ponca Tribe celebrates the 32nd anniversary of the Ponca Restoration Act and the 4th anniversary of Prairie Flower Casino officially opening.
klkntv.com
Sugar high: Ingredient inflation raises prices at largest Nebraska candy store
GREENWOOD, Neb. (KLKN) – Inflation has affected many industries, and Halloween candy is no exception. Baker’s Candies, Nebraska’s largest candy outlet, has been facing inflation on multiple fronts when it comes to making their products. Todd Baker, one of the owners, said ingredients like cocoa, milk and...
247Sports
57K+
Followers
390K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0