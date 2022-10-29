ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

247Sports

Whipple says Purdy, now healthy, progressing in practice

At halftime of Nebraska’s game with Illinois, Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said he looked into backup quarterback Chubba Purdy’s eyes and felt Purdy would be able to play the second half against Illinois. That was a big decision, as Whipple said Purdy hadn’t practiced late last week...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Mark Whipple Wednesday Quick hits

Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple met with the media on Wednesday morning as the Huskers continue to have question marks about the quarterback spot heading into Saturday’s matchup with Minnesota. — Whipple said Casey Thompson was “better” on Wednesday and was able to practice “some during Wednesday’s practice. Whipple...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph trolls reporter over Malachi Coleman question: 'You need to come to the class that I have to go to'

Mickey Joseph had some fun with a reporter during Nebraska’s weekly press conference. This comes after he had a slip-up when talking about Husker commit Malachi Coleman. Joseph was not allowed to talk about Coleman’s commitment, according to the NCAA’s rule. Joseph mentioned that Coleman was coming to Nebraska in a recent press conference.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

2023 RB Arnold Barnes commits to Nebraska

New Orleans (La.) Booker T. Washington running back Arnold Barnes announced his commitment to Nebraska on Tuesday afternoon, choosing to play for the Huskers over Iowa among others. The 5-foot-9, 224-pound Barnes took his official to Lincoln the first weekend of October and becomes commit No. 15 for head coach...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Morning Mash: Quarterback concerns extend beyond just 2022

This offseason when Nebraska added Casey Thompson and Chubba Purdy the conventional wisdom at the time was the Huskers found both a short-term and a long-term answer at a position where some recruiting or philosophy misses had the team in a tough spot following the departure of Adrian Martinez. As...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

About Mickey Joseph As Nebraska’s Next Head Football Coach

We’re heading into November. The timeline is getting shorter for Nebraska to announce their next head football coach, and current interim coach Mickey Joseph is (or should be) a candidate. What are the pros and cons of Mickey Joseph?. Why should he be considered or not as our next...
LINCOLN, NE
MLive.com

Mel Tucker on delayed preparation for Illinois and injury updates

EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker’s typical Sunday was significantly altered last week. The Michigan State coach was dealing with the fallout of a postgame incident after a loss at Michigan and reviewing video evidence before announcing Sunday night four players are suspended indefinitely. Tucker said he addressed the...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Fred Hoiberg explains why Derrick Walker did not play in exhibition vs. Colorado

Nebraska forward Derrick Walker was noticeably absent from Nebraska’s final preseason scrimmage against Colorado Sunday. Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg explained why following Nebraska’s loss to the Buffaloes. He said Walker was unavailable for “healthcare reasons.”. Let’s not speculate here, but it doesn’t take a genius to...
LINCOLN, NE
Herald & Review

Dain Dainja primed for breakout for Illinois after season in waiting

CHAMPAIGN — When Dain Dainja got to Illinois as a transfer from Baylor, he sat down with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher and they got out a whiteboard. One of the goals they wrote on the whiteboard was getting into peak shape. Coming off a foot injury that required surgery and a long rehab process, Dainja began working with Fletcher during Dainja's sit-out semester that began after he joined the team in January.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
lseclarion.com

Varsity sports come to an abrupt end at Lincoln’s newest high school

Lincoln’s newest high school Lincoln Northwest (LNW) originally canceled their football season because of the number of injuries they were receiving, which then led to their varsity winter sports season being canceled also. LNW announced the cancellation of the rest of their varsity football season on Sept. 16. LNW...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Ponca Tribe of Nebraska breaks ground on Prairie Flower Casino expansion

(Carter Lake, IA) -- Ground is broken on Monday on a 60,000 square foot expansion of Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska says the expansion will allow for a larger gaming floor, multiple dining options for guests, a sports book, and a retail area. The ground breaking on the second phase of Prairie Flower Casino comes as the Ponca Tribe celebrates the 32nd anniversary of the Ponca Restoration Act and the 4th anniversary of Prairie Flower Casino officially opening.
CARTER LAKE, IA
247Sports

247Sports

