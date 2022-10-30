Read full article on original website
The latest on Lloyd and other injured Gamecocks
South Carolina Gamecocks running back MarShawn Lloyd has been a little banged up. On Tuesday, the third-year running back detailed what’s going on with an injury that limited him to seven carries for 30 yards against Missouri a few days earlier. “Honestly, it was a great tackle from the...
Everything Clayton White said on Wednesday before Vanderbilt
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive coordinator Clayton White met with reporters on Wednesday, to close the book on Missouri and look ahead to Vanderbilt. This season, South Carolina’s defense is sixth in the SEC in yards per game (361.4) and seventh in yards per play (5.27). Opposing teams average 24.6 points per game against the Gamecocks, which is 10th.
Pickens: 'What we showed last week wasn't us'
Zacch Pickens has been a force on the South Carolina defensive line and will look to continue that trend in the last four games of the regular season. Pickens is currently fifth on the team in tackles with 32 total tackles which includes 1.5 tackles for a loss. He also has recorded two pass breakups and three quarterback hurries.
Gamecocks lose wide receiver for rest of 2022 season
South Carolina will be without one of its wide receivers for the rest of the 2022 season. Wide receiver Corey Rucker announced on his Instagram on Tuesday morning that he is out for the remainder of the season. He has been sidelined since the Charlotte game with a foot injury.
All-access: Behind the scenes on South Carolina men's soccer road trip
The time was 12:47 a.m. and one Champion charter bus pulled up behind another that was disabled alongside Interstate 20 just outside of Covington, Ga. After more than two hours watching cars fly by while sitting in near silence, the South Carolina men’s soccer team’s chariot back to Columbia finally arrived.
Eight Gamecocks in double figures as #1 USC beats Benedict
COLUMBIA, S.C. – No. 1/1 South Carolina thrived in the unofficial start of the 2022-23 season with a 123-32 exhibition win over Benedict Monday night at Colonial Life Arena. Eight Gamecocks scored in double figures, led by 19 points from Zia Cooke and Bree Hall. Sophomore Sania Feagin impressed with a double-double, posting 17 points and 12 rebounds, including eight offensive.
Losing Marshawn Lloyd hurt Carolina, but...
JC Shurburtt of TheBigSpur.com says that South Carolina losing running back Marshawn Lloyd during Saturday's loss to Missouri was critical, but it should not have been as difficult to overcome as it was. From Inside the Gamecocks,ï¿½
Beamer discusses Gamecocks QB situation before upcoming road trip
South Carolina Gamecocks backup quarterback Luke Doty did not see any game action in October, after making four appearances during the first month of the season. Coach Shane Beamer didn’t close the door on Sunday night, when asked if there would be another opportunity for Doty to play in November.
Gamecocks in running for Lexington basketball prospect
The 2022-23 season is the prime focus right now for University of South Carolina men's basketball head coach Lamont Paris. It is not too early to start looking toward the future and compiling five-star talent, and a prime target of the Gamecocks resides at Lexington High School. Shooting guard Cam...
South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Betting Line, Odds
South Carolina must rebuild their confidence after a loss against Missouri, and Vanderbilt presents a perfect opportunity.
Betting lines for Gamecocks vs. Commodores
South Carolina is coming off a tough loss to Missouri on Saturday and will look to get back on track when it heads to Nashville on Saturday to take on Vanderbilt. The Gamecocks (5-3, 2-3) have enjoyed a lot of recent success against Vanderbilt as they are on a 13-game winning streak against the Commodores which dates back to 2009.
Having "The Captain" On Deck is a Great Resource for Men's Basketball
Carey Rich last played basketball for South Carolina in 1995, but the former point guard never really left the program. Rich was hired last April as the Special Assistant to Head Coach Lamont Paris. “It feels great to be back home,” Rich said. “It’s always the dream for a lot...
Gamecocks OC is a one-pitch pitcher
South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield is like a one-pitch pitcher, says Keith Allsep of the Locked on the Gamecocks Podcast on Inside the Gamecocks The Show.
Ridge View High football loses appeal, won't be in high school playoffs
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ridge View High School's football season has come to an abrupt end after the team's appeal of a decision that some of its players were ineligible failed. The appellate committee of the South Carolina High School league voted 6-0 Monday to uphold sanctions against Ridge View High. They'd made a similar vote Friday, but under league rules, the school had the ability to appeal that one more time, which Monday's hearing was all about.
USGS: South Carolina Earthquakes Occurred Close To Columbia
The two largest earthquakes to hit South Carolina so far this year, along with a number of other tremors, shook the state on Wednesday. According to some geologists, a flurry of earthquakes has been occurring in South Carolina’s midlands because of water seeping down into the ground. A region roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, close to the communities of Lugoff and Eglin, has seen over 60 earthquakes since December.
South Carolina earthquakes return with rumble under Fort Jackson, USGS data shows
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After weeks of relative quiet, South Carolina's Midlands once again came alive with the rumble of seismic activity. But this time, maps suggest it didn't originate in Kershaw County. While data is still preliminary, the U.S. Geological Survey reports that a magnitude 2.5 earthquake was responsible...
This Is The Best Candy Store In South Carolina
Taste of Home found the best candy store in each state, including this iconic shop in South Carolina.
South Carolina physical education teacher accused of assault on campus
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lancaster man has been arrested for inappropriately touching an adult at school, according to the SC Law Enforcement Division. Samuel Earl Sinclair, 35, of Lancaster, has been charged with second-degree assault and battery. The arrest warrant states that on Sept. 20, 2022, at Erwin Elementary School, located […]
New devices could finally solve the mystery of Elgin, Lugoff earthquakes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — University of South Carolina researchers could be one step closer to understanding the recent string of earthquakes, known as a swarm, that started just less than a year ago in Kershaw County. Researchers have been analyzing the swarm using devices called seismometers. These devices go into...
Here's what happened at the South Carolina gubernatorial debate
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The two leading candidates for governor of South Carolina met for their first and only debate, sparring over abortion, COVID mandates, and the economy. Incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and Democrat Joe Cunningham took to the stage Wednesday night in Columbia for the hour-long event held by SCETV and The Charleston Post & Courier. The moderator explained that the libertarian candidate, Morgan Reeves, did not meet the debate organizers' qualifications to be included.
