ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Power 102.9 NoCo

Megan Thee Stallion Twerks on Halo’s Master Chief at TwitchCon

Megan Thee Stallion brought her world-famous twerking skills to the stage at TwitchCon and showed Halo's Master Chief how it's done this past weekend. On Oct. 8, Megan Thee Stallion was the headlining performer at 2022 TwitchCon, a three-day fan convention in San Diego, Calif., put on by the popular livestreaming video game platform Twitch. At one point during her set, Megan Thee Stallion was joined on stage by a person dressed as Master Chief, the main character of the popular video game series Halo. Master Chief also serves as the lead protagonist in the recent television adaptation of the all-time classic video game on Paramount+.
SAN DIEGO, CA
hypebeast.com

NBA YoungBoy Breaks Tie With JAY-Z For Fifth Most-Charting Billboard 200 Albums

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is officially the rapper with the fifth most-charting albums on the Billboard 200, breaking his tie with JAY-Z. The feat was announced by Chart Data on Twitter, with the Baton Rouge rapper breaking Hov’s record of 24 albums on the chart. YB hit the record with the release of his latest project 3800 Degrees — a 13-track effort featuring Mouse on Tha Track, E-40 and Shy Glizzy that was released with a note from the artist himself: “To whom stabbed me in my back laughing like me being counted out funny- it’s all good.” There is a chance, however, the 23-year-old will move past his own record again this month when he drops Ma’ I Got a Family, his sixth project of 2022 that will feature between 13 and 17 tracks.
ETOnline.com

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine

Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating a sweet milestone with her beau, Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine. The duo recently rang in two years together, taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday to celebrate their anniversary. "Yr 2 with U 💙," the 27-year-old rapper wrote alongside a series of photos featuring the...
Complex

YoungBoy Never Broke Has Signed a Deal With Motown

Fresh off releasing his fifth solo full-length project of 2022, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has signed a deal with the Universal Music Group-owned Motown. According to Billboard, the Baton Rouge rapper will begin releasing music through Motown in 2023. Complex reached to a YoungBoy rep, who confirmed the signing. The news arrives a year after he announced a joint venture with Motown Records and his Never Broke Again collective.
NBC New York

How Are Migos Related? What to Know About Takeoff, Quavo and Offset

Takeoff, one of the members of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos, was shot dead outside a Houston bowling alley where he and groupmate Quavo had been attending a private party early Tuesday, the artist's attorney confirmed. He was 28 years old. The police investigation is still in its early stages....
HOUSTON, TX
Vibe

Baby Keem Thanks Lauryn Hill For Clearing Classic Fugees Sample

Baby Keem is gaving Lauryn Hill her flowers for clearing a classic Fugees sample for his music. “Thank u Ms. Hill,” the 22-year-old tweeted ahead of The Melodic Blue deluxe version‘s release. The pgLang artist interpolated “Killing Me Softly With His Song” on the record “Highway 95.” The Fugees singer was released in 1996 and was a cover of Roberta Flack’s 1973 record, “Killing Me Softly.” More from VIBE.comKodak Black, Westside Gunn, Smino, And More New Music Friday ReleasesBabyface Ray On Detroit Hip-Hop, That Jay-Z Cosign and Elevating His CareerONE Musicfest Showcased Generations Of Black Music And Culture Keem’s The Melodic...
musictimes.com

DJ Walsh Cause of Death Mysterious: One of Dubstep’s Pioneers Dead at 40

DJ Walsh, popularly known for being one of the pioneers of dubstep in the world of electronic dance music, passed away at the age of 40. His sudden death was confirmed in a post on his official Instagram account, "It's with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son and brother Darren Walsh."
XXL Mag

Kodak Black, Westside Gunn, Smino and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

As October creeps to a close, the quality level of new music releases this week is almost scary. This time around, a South Florida spitter continues a banner year with another new album, an MC repping Buffalo, N.Y. reaches a milestone with his 10th studio LP, a St. Louis rhymer is delivering his third studio album and more.
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Get Familiar with the Musical Stylings of Nominee Coco Jones

Drake And 21 Savage Announce Collab Album ‘Her Loss’. In 2016, they released “Sneakin,” in 2020, “Knife Talk,” and in 2021, they met up again on “Knife Talk.” The duo never met a butterfly collar they didn't love! The comedian and actor is best known for his appearance on the hit series Black-ish.’ Whether on stage or at an event, Ari Lennox applies pressure with her style.

Comments / 0

Community Policy