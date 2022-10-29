Read full article on original website
Takeoff and Quavo premiered a new music video for 'Messy' just hours before Takeoff was shot dead
Takeoff and Quavo released the video for their single "Messy" Monday. Shortly after it hit the internet Takeoff was killed in a bowling alley.
SZA Drops Long-Awaited Single, Shares Music Video
Earlier this month, R&B star, SZA, said she had no interest in releasing music on anyone’s time but hers. “I don’t have any deadlines,” she said in an interview, “because, at the end of the day, when my shit comes out, it comes out.”. That...
Wizkid Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Money & Love”: Watch
Wizkid has announced a new album: More Love, Less Ego is due out November 3 (via Starboy/Sony Music International/RCA Records). The album is set to include the single “Bad to Me,” which was produced by Wizkid’s longtime collaborator P2J. Accompanying the announcement, the Nigerian vocalist has released...
Complex
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie Delays Album Release to Avoid Competing With Drake and 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie will not be releasing his new album on Friday as initially planned, and it’s all due to Drake and 21 Savage. The Bronx native took to his Instagram Stories and said bluntly the reason for the delay was that he didn’t want to compete with Drake and 21’s forthcoming collab album Her Loss, which also drops this Friday.
BET
Footage Shows Quavo Arguing With Group Just Seconds Before TakeOff Was Killed
New video shows Quavo was arguing with a group of people at a bowling alley in Houston on Tuesday (November 1) just seconds before his nephew TakeOff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was fatally shot. According to footage obtained by TMZ, the Migos rapper can be heard calling someone “disrespectful” and...
Megan Thee Stallion Twerks on Halo’s Master Chief at TwitchCon
Megan Thee Stallion brought her world-famous twerking skills to the stage at TwitchCon and showed Halo's Master Chief how it's done this past weekend. On Oct. 8, Megan Thee Stallion was the headlining performer at 2022 TwitchCon, a three-day fan convention in San Diego, Calif., put on by the popular livestreaming video game platform Twitch. At one point during her set, Megan Thee Stallion was joined on stage by a person dressed as Master Chief, the main character of the popular video game series Halo. Master Chief also serves as the lead protagonist in the recent television adaptation of the all-time classic video game on Paramount+.
hypebeast.com
NBA YoungBoy Breaks Tie With JAY-Z For Fifth Most-Charting Billboard 200 Albums
YoungBoy Never Broke Again is officially the rapper with the fifth most-charting albums on the Billboard 200, breaking his tie with JAY-Z. The feat was announced by Chart Data on Twitter, with the Baton Rouge rapper breaking Hov’s record of 24 albums on the chart. YB hit the record with the release of his latest project 3800 Degrees — a 13-track effort featuring Mouse on Tha Track, E-40 and Shy Glizzy that was released with a note from the artist himself: “To whom stabbed me in my back laughing like me being counted out funny- it’s all good.” There is a chance, however, the 23-year-old will move past his own record again this month when he drops Ma’ I Got a Family, his sixth project of 2022 that will feature between 13 and 17 tracks.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Mary J Blige Brings All the Elements of Hip Hop and R&B in These Classic Tracks
We’re a month away from the Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole and the countdown begins. This year’s show will be a must-see event celebrating decades of soul and r&b. Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige leads this year’s race with seven nominations,...
ETOnline.com
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine
Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating a sweet milestone with her beau, Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine. The duo recently rang in two years together, taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday to celebrate their anniversary. "Yr 2 with U 💙," the 27-year-old rapper wrote alongside a series of photos featuring the...
Complex
YoungBoy Never Broke Has Signed a Deal With Motown
Fresh off releasing his fifth solo full-length project of 2022, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has signed a deal with the Universal Music Group-owned Motown. According to Billboard, the Baton Rouge rapper will begin releasing music through Motown in 2023. Complex reached to a YoungBoy rep, who confirmed the signing. The news arrives a year after he announced a joint venture with Motown Records and his Never Broke Again collective.
Who is Quavo and how is he related to Takeoff?
Houston Police Department reported that Quavo was also at the scene when Takeoff was shot dead on November 1, 2022.
NBC New York
How Are Migos Related? What to Know About Takeoff, Quavo and Offset
Takeoff, one of the members of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos, was shot dead outside a Houston bowling alley where he and groupmate Quavo had been attending a private party early Tuesday, the artist's attorney confirmed. He was 28 years old. The police investigation is still in its early stages....
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Quavo and Takeoff, G Herbo and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week
Now that October is in full swing, the final quarter of 2022 ushers in an array of highly anticipated hip-hop drops. A Louisiana rapper with a cult following drops a new mixtape, two relatives repping Atlanta unleash their first project as a duo, a Chicago spitter drops off the first half of a stacked double LP and more.
Who Is ‘First Class’ Rapper Jack Harlow’s Girlfriend? Everything To Know About His Love Life
With the rise of TikTok and the new generation of stars who’ve made their name through social media, dating can get even messier. So, for a rapper like Jack Harlow, a love life in this modern era is like a boxing match of public bouts. The 24-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, native was born on March 13, […]
Migos' Takeoff had already changed the sound of hip-hop. He was just getting started on a new chapter
The group's rapid-fire 'Migos Flow' dramatically changed not only rap but pop music as well. Takeoff was fatally shot on Tuesday. He was 28.
Baby Keem Thanks Lauryn Hill For Clearing Classic Fugees Sample
Baby Keem is gaving Lauryn Hill her flowers for clearing a classic Fugees sample for his music. “Thank u Ms. Hill,” the 22-year-old tweeted ahead of The Melodic Blue deluxe version‘s release. The pgLang artist interpolated “Killing Me Softly With His Song” on the record “Highway 95.” The Fugees singer was released in 1996 and was a cover of Roberta Flack’s 1973 record, “Killing Me Softly.” More from VIBE.comKodak Black, Westside Gunn, Smino, And More New Music Friday ReleasesBabyface Ray On Detroit Hip-Hop, That Jay-Z Cosign and Elevating His CareerONE Musicfest Showcased Generations Of Black Music And Culture Keem’s The Melodic...
musictimes.com
DJ Walsh Cause of Death Mysterious: One of Dubstep’s Pioneers Dead at 40
DJ Walsh, popularly known for being one of the pioneers of dubstep in the world of electronic dance music, passed away at the age of 40. His sudden death was confirmed in a post on his official Instagram account, "It's with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son and brother Darren Walsh."
Kodak Black, Westside Gunn, Smino and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
As October creeps to a close, the quality level of new music releases this week is almost scary. This time around, a South Florida spitter continues a banner year with another new album, an MC repping Buffalo, N.Y. reaches a milestone with his 10th studio LP, a St. Louis rhymer is delivering his third studio album and more.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Get Familiar with the Musical Stylings of Nominee Coco Jones
Drake And 21 Savage Announce Collab Album ‘Her Loss’. In 2016, they released “Sneakin,” in 2020, “Knife Talk,” and in 2021, they met up again on “Knife Talk.” The duo never met a butterfly collar they didn't love! The comedian and actor is best known for his appearance on the hit series Black-ish.’ Whether on stage or at an event, Ari Lennox applies pressure with her style.
