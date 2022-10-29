Eagles unofficial depth chart ahead of Week 8 matchup vs. Steelers
The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles will look to move to 7-0 on the season when they meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5) in front of a raucous home crowd at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.
The team has an upgraded pass rush after acquiring Robert Quinn from the Bears for a fourth-round pick.
With several players back healthy and returning from injury, here’s your unofficial depth chart for Week 8.
QB
Starter — Jalen Hurts
2nd — Gardner Minshew
3rd — Ian Book
RB
Starter — Miles Sanders
2nd — Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell
4th — Trey Sermon
WR
Starter — DeVonta Smith
2nd– Zach Pascal
WR
Starter — A.J. Brown
2nd — Zach Pascal
WR
Starter — Quez Watkins
2nd — Zach Pascal
TE
Starter — Dallas Goedert
2nd — Jack Stoll
3rd — Grant Calcaterra
LT
Starter — Jordan Mailata
2nd — Andre Dillard
LG
Starter — Landon Dickerson
2nd — Sua Opeta
C
Starter — Jason Kelce
2nd — Cam Jurgens
RG
Starter — Isaac Seumalo
2nd — Josh Sills
RT
Starter — Lane Johnson
2nd — Jack Driscoll
DE
Starter — Brandon Graham
2nd — Robert Quinn
DT
Starter — Fletcher Cox
2nd — Jordan Davis
DT
Starter — Javon Hargrave
2nd — Milton Williams
3rd — Marlon Tuipulotu
DE
SAM
Starter — Haason Reddick
2nd — Patrick Johnson
3rd — Kyron Johnson
MLB
Starter — T.J. Edwards
2nd — Nakobe Dean
WILL
Starter — Kyzir White
2nd — Shaun Bradley
CB
Starter — Darius Slay
2nd — Zech McPhearson
CB
Starter — James Bradberry
2nd — Josh Jobe
SLOT CB
Starter — Avonte Maddox
2nd — Josiah Scott
S
Starter — Marcus Epps
2nd — Reed Blankenship
S
Starter — C.J. Gardner-Johnson
2nd — K’Von Wallace
