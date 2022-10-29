ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles unofficial depth chart ahead of Week 8 matchup vs. Steelers

By Glenn Erby
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HZDX1_0irhz0gP00

The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles will look to move to 7-0 on the season when they meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5) in front of a raucous home crowd at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

The team has an upgraded pass rush after acquiring Robert Quinn from the Bears for a fourth-round pick.

With several players back healthy and returning from injury, here’s your unofficial depth chart for Week 8.

QB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UhFar_0irhz0gP00
Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Jalen Hurts

2nd — Gardner Minshew

3rd — Ian Book

RB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bhYjK_0irhz0gP00
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Starter — Miles Sanders

2nd — Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell

4th — Trey Sermon

WR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rKeaa_0irhz0gP00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — DeVonta Smith

2nd– Zach Pascal

WR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w8kjP_0irhz0gP00
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — A.J. Brown

2nd — Zach Pascal

WR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I9qtH_0irhz0gP00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Quez Watkins

2nd — Zach Pascal

TE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41IO3g_0irhz0gP00
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Dallas Goedert

2nd — Jack Stoll

3rd — Grant Calcaterra

LT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RT0Hx_0irhz0gP00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Jordan Mailata

2nd — Andre Dillard

LG

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31dtLz_0irhz0gP00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Landon Dickerson

2nd — Sua Opeta

C

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YgD8Z_0irhz0gP00
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Starter — Jason Kelce

2nd — Cam Jurgens

RG

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d5PEM_0irhz0gP00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Isaac Seumalo

2nd — Josh Sills

RT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rxvn2_0irhz0gP00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Lane Johnson

2nd — Jack Driscoll

DE

Starter — Brandon Graham

2nd — Robert Quinn

DT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LhYFV_0irhz0gP00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Fletcher Cox

2nd — Jordan Davis

DT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l1xj0_0irhz0gP00
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Starter — Javon Hargrave

2nd — Milton Williams

3rd — Marlon Tuipulotu

DE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JpUeq_0irhz0gP00
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

SAM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zATpc_0irhz0gP00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Haason Reddick

2nd — Patrick Johnson

3rd — Kyron Johnson

MLB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qAmG3_0irhz0gP00
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Starter — T.J. Edwards

2nd — Nakobe Dean

WILL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29OC58_0irhz0gP00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Kyzir White

2nd — Shaun Bradley

CB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17wGyT_0irhz0gP00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Darius Slay

2nd — Zech McPhearson

CB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QDxj9_0irhz0gP00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — James Bradberry

2nd — Josh Jobe

SLOT CB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Wp4v_0irhz0gP00
(Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Starter — Avonte Maddox

2nd — Josiah Scott

S

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dqbMv_0irhz0gP00
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Starter — Marcus Epps

2nd — Reed Blankenship

S

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GC7ro_0irhz0gP00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — C.J. Gardner-Johnson

2nd — K’Von Wallace

