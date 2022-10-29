Eagles unofficial depth chart ahead of Week 8 matchup vs. Steelers

The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles will look to move to 7-0 on the season when they meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5) in front of a raucous home crowd at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

The team has an upgraded pass rush after acquiring Robert Quinn from the Bears for a fourth-round pick.

With several players back healthy and returning from injury, here’s your unofficial depth chart for Week 8.

QB

Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Jalen Hurts

2nd — Gardner Minshew

3rd — Ian Book

RB

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Starter — Miles Sanders

2nd — Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell

4th — Trey Sermon

WR

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — DeVonta Smith

2nd– Zach Pascal

WR

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — A.J. Brown

2nd — Zach Pascal

WR

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Quez Watkins

2nd — Zach Pascal

TE

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Dallas Goedert

2nd — Jack Stoll

3rd — Grant Calcaterra

LT

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Jordan Mailata

2nd — Andre Dillard

LG

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Landon Dickerson

2nd — Sua Opeta

C

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Starter — Jason Kelce

2nd — Cam Jurgens

RG

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Isaac Seumalo

2nd — Josh Sills

RT

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Lane Johnson

2nd — Jack Driscoll

DE

Starter — Brandon Graham

2nd — Robert Quinn

DT

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Fletcher Cox

2nd — Jordan Davis

DT

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Starter — Javon Hargrave

2nd — Milton Williams

3rd — Marlon Tuipulotu

DE

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

SAM

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Haason Reddick

2nd — Patrick Johnson

3rd — Kyron Johnson

MLB

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Starter — T.J. Edwards

2nd — Nakobe Dean

WILL

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Kyzir White

2nd — Shaun Bradley

CB

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Darius Slay

2nd — Zech McPhearson

CB

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — James Bradberry

2nd — Josh Jobe

SLOT CB

(Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Starter — Avonte Maddox

2nd — Josiah Scott

S

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Starter — Marcus Epps

2nd — Reed Blankenship

S

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — C.J. Gardner-Johnson

2nd — K’Von Wallace