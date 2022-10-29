ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

jsugamecocksports.com

Cuellar, Gamecocks Win Big at Steve Baras Invite

CHATTANOOGA, TENN. – Gamecock men's tennis had several phenomenal performances in their fall finale at the Steve Baras Invite. JSU's Vicente Arbelaez, Agustin Cuellar, Xavier Sarda Marti, and Alejandro Beneyto Sanchez finished atop their flights in that event at Chattanooga. "This was a great way to end the fall,"...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
jsugamecocksports.com

Vermette Finishes Second, Leads JSU in Fall Finale

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Led by an impressive outing from senior Claire Vermette, the Jacksonville State women's golf team capped its fall season with a sixth-place finish at Southern Miss' The Judson. Vermette led the Gamecocks for the fourth time in five tournaments this fall, finishing in a tie for...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
atozsports.com

There’s something Vols fans need to understand about the current Tennessee coaching staff

There’s something that Tennessee Vols fans need to understand about the current UT football coaching staff. These guys have swagger. And a lot of confidence. But they’re not arrogant. They let the results on the field do their talking, instead of trashing other teams’ approaches in the media (like Kentucky essentially did all of last week before getting blown out by the Vols).
NASHVILLE, TN
yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Heritage Christian Academy 74, PACHEK 33

The Heritage Christian Academy boys’ basketball team played host to PACHEK in a preseason scrimmage on Tuesday, winning 74-33 behind 21 points from Jason Leek. PACHEK is the Pennyrile Area Christian Home Educators of Kentucky, a homeschool support group serving Christian, Trigg, and Todd Counties, as well as Clarksville, Tennessee.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville native to compete in Miss Tennessee USA pageant at APSU

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Sydney Grace Young, 22, of Clarksville, Miss Montgomery County 2023, will compete for the title of Miss Tennessee USA 2023 on March 9 at Austin Peay State University. Young is the daughter of Don Young of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and Amy Jane Orton of Clarksville. She is...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Mary Mays Leaving WKRN-TV: Where Is the Nashville Meteorologist Going?

Mary Mays spent most of her career bringing weather updates to the residents of Nashville. But now the meteorologist is stepping away from the green screen for good. Mary Mays announced she is leaving WKRN-TV’s News 2 in 2022. That naturally led to Nashville residents asking questions about where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know whether she will remain in Nashville. Fortunately for her viewers, Mary Mays answered most queries about her departure from WKRN News 2.
NASHVILLE, TN
wnky.com

WKU’s first lady, Harriet Downing, turns 100!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-One of the first ladies of Western Kentucky University, Harriet Downing, is turning 100 years old today!. Family is celebrating her milestone at her family home. Harriet met Dero Downing, her husband who played basketball for Coach Diddle, three days after starting classes as a student at WKU...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBIR

Former Tennessee First Lady "Honey" Alexander has died

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler "Honey" Alexander has died at the age of 77, according to a statement from her family. According to the statement, Alexander "passed away peacefully" surrounded by her family on October 29 at her home outside Maryville. Her family said,...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

TSU professor resigns after video shows him screaming at student

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee State University professor says he has resigned from his position after a controversial video of him yelling in a student’s face was made public. Students had called for now-former TSU professor Robert Evins Pickard to resign. “I deeply regret what happened in class....
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Sunday Interstate 24 Crash

A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Sunday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck driven by Jason Caywood, of Illinois, was westbound attempting to pass a car driven by Kevin Kirby, of Hopkinsville, when Caywood’s trailer hit the back of the car.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Stakeout at Kroger leads to drug bust in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A stakeout at a local Kroger has led to the arrest of a man, according to an affidavit. On Monday, detectives were conducting surveillance at the Kroger on East Thompson Lane in South Nashville that officers said has a high level of narcotics transaction activity. Detectives...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

More than 1,400 without power in Bellevue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Electric Service crews are working to restore power in the Bellevue area after more than 1,400 people lost power. People in the area have been without power since around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday. According to the Nashville Fire Department, they were called around 5:25...
NASHVILLE, TN

