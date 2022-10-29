Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
jsugamecocksports.com
Cuellar, Gamecocks Win Big at Steve Baras Invite
CHATTANOOGA, TENN. – Gamecock men's tennis had several phenomenal performances in their fall finale at the Steve Baras Invite. JSU's Vicente Arbelaez, Agustin Cuellar, Xavier Sarda Marti, and Alejandro Beneyto Sanchez finished atop their flights in that event at Chattanooga. "This was a great way to end the fall,"...
atozsports.com
Jeremy Pruitt gives thoughts on Vols’ defense under Josh Heupel and explains why he recruited Hendon Hooker
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt spoke with Dawg Nation’s Mike Griffith this week and they talked quite a bit about UT and their 8-0 start to the season. Pruitt touched on the Vols’ improved defense against Kentucky and discussed why he recruited quarterback Hendon Hooker to Tennessee.
jsugamecocksports.com
Vermette Finishes Second, Leads JSU in Fall Finale
HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Led by an impressive outing from senior Claire Vermette, the Jacksonville State women's golf team capped its fall season with a sixth-place finish at Southern Miss' The Judson. Vermette led the Gamecocks for the fourth time in five tournaments this fall, finishing in a tie for...
atozsports.com
There’s something Vols fans need to understand about the current Tennessee coaching staff
There’s something that Tennessee Vols fans need to understand about the current UT football coaching staff. These guys have swagger. And a lot of confidence. But they’re not arrogant. They let the results on the field do their talking, instead of trashing other teams’ approaches in the media (like Kentucky essentially did all of last week before getting blown out by the Vols).
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Heritage Christian Academy 74, PACHEK 33
The Heritage Christian Academy boys’ basketball team played host to PACHEK in a preseason scrimmage on Tuesday, winning 74-33 behind 21 points from Jason Leek. PACHEK is the Pennyrile Area Christian Home Educators of Kentucky, a homeschool support group serving Christian, Trigg, and Todd Counties, as well as Clarksville, Tennessee.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville native to compete in Miss Tennessee USA pageant at APSU
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Sydney Grace Young, 22, of Clarksville, Miss Montgomery County 2023, will compete for the title of Miss Tennessee USA 2023 on March 9 at Austin Peay State University. Young is the daughter of Don Young of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and Amy Jane Orton of Clarksville. She is...
earnthenecklace.com
Mary Mays Leaving WKRN-TV: Where Is the Nashville Meteorologist Going?
Mary Mays spent most of her career bringing weather updates to the residents of Nashville. But now the meteorologist is stepping away from the green screen for good. Mary Mays announced she is leaving WKRN-TV’s News 2 in 2022. That naturally led to Nashville residents asking questions about where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know whether she will remain in Nashville. Fortunately for her viewers, Mary Mays answered most queries about her departure from WKRN News 2.
wnky.com
WKU’s first lady, Harriet Downing, turns 100!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-One of the first ladies of Western Kentucky University, Harriet Downing, is turning 100 years old today!. Family is celebrating her milestone at her family home. Harriet met Dero Downing, her husband who played basketball for Coach Diddle, three days after starting classes as a student at WKU...
clarksvillenow.com
G.H.O.S.T. fills Austin Peay State University campus with trick or treaters | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN. (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – In spite of a couple of light sprinkles of rain, G.H.O.S.T. (Greater Halloween Options for Safe Trick or Treating) brought a large crowd to Austin Peay State University on Sunday. The free event has been an APSU Student Government Association holiday staple for 28...
whopam.com
Christian County High School Announces Lady Colonel Soccer Coach Resignation
HOPKINSVILLE, KY-Christian County High School Athletic Director Trey Wheeler, has announced Hannah Ambrose has resigned from her position as head coach of the Lady Colonels soccer team. Ambrose led the Lady Colonels to a 9-32-4 record and a region tournament appearance in 2020. “I have loved coaching for the past...
Former Tennessee First Lady "Honey" Alexander has died
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler "Honey" Alexander has died at the age of 77, according to a statement from her family. According to the statement, Alexander "passed away peacefully" surrounded by her family on October 29 at her home outside Maryville. Her family said,...
whopam.com
Driver flown to Nashville hospital after fiery I-24 crash near state line
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following a rear-end collision involving two semi’s just across the Tennessee state line on I-24 in Montgomery County Tuesday morning. Clarksville police say it happened about 10 a.m. just west of Exit 1 on the westbound side when a semi pulling...
This Is The Best Candy Store In Tennessee
Taste of Home found the best candy store in each state, including this iconic shop in Tennessee.
WSMV
TSU professor resigns after video shows him screaming at student
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee State University professor says he has resigned from his position after a controversial video of him yelling in a student’s face was made public. Students had called for now-former TSU professor Robert Evins Pickard to resign. “I deeply regret what happened in class....
This Tennessee Restaurant Has The Best Cheap Burrito In The State
Cheapsim found the tastiest inexpensive burritos around the country.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Sunday Interstate 24 Crash
A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Sunday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck driven by Jason Caywood, of Illinois, was westbound attempting to pass a car driven by Kevin Kirby, of Hopkinsville, when Caywood’s trailer hit the back of the car.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Midtown Nashville on Thursday night. The crash happened near the intersection of Charlotte Pike and 22nd Avenue North at around 10 p.m.
WSMV
Stakeout at Kroger leads to drug bust in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A stakeout at a local Kroger has led to the arrest of a man, according to an affidavit. On Monday, detectives were conducting surveillance at the Kroger on East Thompson Lane in South Nashville that officers said has a high level of narcotics transaction activity. Detectives...
Stunning New Resort Inside Tennessee State Park Looks Incredible
The views from the hotel are just breathtaking.
WSMV
More than 1,400 without power in Bellevue
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Electric Service crews are working to restore power in the Bellevue area after more than 1,400 people lost power. People in the area have been without power since around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday. According to the Nashville Fire Department, they were called around 5:25...
